There was a time not too long ago that every It girl was wearing flats—to pilates, to dinners, and even to high-profile events. Unfortunately for fans of flat shoes, though, their days are numbered. A shift is happening right now in the fashion world, and heels are slowly but surely making their way back up the style ladder, with stylish dressers like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber both backing taller footwear in recent days. And I'm not talking about wearing heels with dresses—that's almost always a given. Instead, both Hadid and Bieber are trading in their flats for heels to wear with jeans this spring, ushering in a new everyday look that people everywhere will almost certainly be copying throughout the remainder of 2026.
Both of the sightings I'm referring to happened on the same day in nearby neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Hadid was photographed in her jeans-with-heels outfit in West Hollywood after honoring her late friend, Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, at a tribute event. For it, she kept her outfit simple and sophisticated, choosing a vintage leather Alaïa jacket from the brand's iconic fall/winter 1987 collection, which she styled on top of a white, long-sleeve T-shirt, with straight-leg, mid-wash blue jeans, and leopard-print, peep-toe pumps. She finished off the look with Loewe's new and much-anticipated Amazona 180 bag from Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez's first collection as co-creative directors at the house.
One sighting doesn't make a trend, though. Two in 24 hours, however—that's a powerful thing. Later that day, at Dior and W Magazine's joint pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills, Bieber was seen in attendance alongside Kendall Jenner, wearing a Bar Jacket by Jonathan Anderson with her signature vintage 501 Levi's, as well as a pair of Saint Laurent sky-high satin mules. Sorry, but flats just wouldn't have made the same impact. She needed those heels to dress up the denim she chose for the occasion, where some other attendees dressed far more formally. Sometimes, flats just don't cut it.
On Hailey Bieber: Levi's jeans; Dior jacket; Saint Laurent heels
As a heels person myself, I'm thrilled to see flats being packed away for a while, especially for spring, when we all get to go back outside and have some fun post-winter. It's the perfect time to play with your wardrobe, and right now, that means prioritizing heels-with-jeans outfits—and always adding a cool statement jacket to go with.