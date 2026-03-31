I've been a beauty editor for 10 years, so I've heard and seen it all. I've researched almost every trendy ingredient, product, and technique. I've tested new treatments. I've seen social media become swamped with skincare advice from so many sources. Content creators! Brand founders! That old college classmate who insists she's discovered the secret to perfect skin that just so happens to be a serum that she sells in her spare time!
There's been one universal truth that's guided me through it all: The only way to block out the noise and find effective skincare advice is by going to the experts. I'm talking about qualified individuals who understand the science of skin and have years, if not decades, of hands-on practice working with it aka dermatologists and aestheticians.
There's no shortage of incredible experts to turn to, but lately, I've been dying to talk all things skincare with Ildi Pekar, licensed aesthetician, brand founder, and head of NYC's Ildi Pekar Wellness Studio. She's been a leading skin expert for over 20 years and is often referred to as the "supermodel aesthetician" because her client roster has included the glowing, sculpted faces of Miranda Kerr, Irina Shayk, and Ashley Park. Recently, I was finally able to ask her my burning questions, and boy did she deliver answers. Ahead, see some of Pekar's best skin advice, from the power of honey-infused products to the "piano fingers" facial technique.
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First, what is your skincare philosophy?
I was born and raised in Budapest, Hungary, where I learned from a young age how important it is to care for your skin and keep it healthy. My philosophy is simple: Every treatment should be completely customized to your skin type, your lifestyle, and your needs.
Some of our clients have been with us for over 20 years—coming weekly—and they never receive the same treatment twice. I believe in being honest and building trust. When someone is on my table, they know they are in knowledgeable and caring hands.
We are always exploring new techniques and innovations, but we also respect traditional, time-tested methods. Combining the new with the old is where the magic happens. The goal is simple: to make you feel good, look good, and bring out the very best in your skin.
What's one thing you consistently see people getting wrong about skincare?
The biggest mistake I see is people chasing quick results. It happens all the time—too many products, too many treatments all at once. Skin is a living organ, and it doesn't respond well to that kind of overload. It needs rhythm, not a revolving door. Consistency is where the real magic happens, and the earlier you start respecting and caring for your skin, the more it will reward you over time.
Are there any specific ingredients you love or that you wish more people used in their routines?
Honey. Always honey. I am and will forever be a honey girl.
Honey has been used for thousands of years, and it still doesn't get the credit it deserves. It's antibacterial, deeply hydrating, full of enzymes and antioxidants, and it's endlessly versatile. You can mix it, mask with it, layer it. It belongs in everyone's cabinet. It's one of those ancient ingredients that modern skincare keeps trying to replace, and there's just no need.
On the flip side, are there any trendy ingredients you think are overhyped?
Of course—trends come and go. That's the nature of this industry. Right now, there are a few ingredients everywhere: PDRN (salmon DNA), exosomes, and NAD. Let me be clear. They're not bad ingredients. In fact, they can be very powerful when used correctly. The issue is not the ingredient itself; it's how it's being used and marketed.
These are highly sophisticated, expensive ingredients. They require proper sourcing, careful formulation, and very specific storage conditions. So when I see a salmon DNA serum for $9, it raises a red flag. It's often misleading, sometimes even mislabeling, and it creates unrealistic expectations for clients.
I also see formulations that are simply not well-balanced—too heavy, too sticky, or layered with too many actives. This can lead to irritation, breakouts, and a compromised skin barrier.
It's not about avoiding trends completely. It's about understanding them, respecting the science behind them, and using them in a thoughtful, professional way.
You're the supermodel aesthetician! Do you have any tips or tricks for replicating the supermodel glow at home?
First rule: Don't try anything new the night before a big event. Your skin should feel safe, not surprised. The night before, do a gentle exfoliation to smooth and refine. I love Sanitas Brightening Pads ($74). Then follow with a light hydrating mask, and let your skin rest.
In the morning, I don't cleanse. I want to keep all that hydration in the skin. I go straight in with a toner and really saturate the skin so it's slightly damp. While your skin is still damp, apply a lightweight serum—something gel based, never heavy oils. Now, this is where the magic happens. Take an ice cube and glide it over your skin in circular motions until your skin feels cold. The cold helps reduce inflammation, tighten the appearance of pores, boost circulation, and wake everything up. It instantly makes the skin look fresher and more even.
Once your skin is cold, go in with your favorite moisturizer and tap it in. Don't rub. I call it "piano fingers." Tapping helps push the product deeper, stimulates circulation, and gives that subtle lifted, plumped effect. (I'm sure you've heard of hot-and-cold treatments or fire and ice. This is a simple version of that at home.) The result? Skin that feels tighter, lifted, hydrated, and glowing. Give it a try. The result might be temporary, but it works every time.
Let's talk about seasonal skincare. A lot of people like to adjust their skincare routine with the seasons. Do you think this is necessary? If so, what would you suggest transitioning to for spring and summer specifically?
Your skin doesn't behave the same in January as it does in July. In the summer, everything should feel lighter. Your skin is exposed to heat and humidity, and it needs to breathe. What felt rich and comforting in the winter can start to feel heavy and congesting now. This is when I love bringing in vitamin C. It gives you that extra layer of antioxidant protection, especially when you're spending more time in the sun. It just makes sense.
If you're prone to dark spots or uneven pigmentation, [there are] two ingredients I keep coming back to. First, tranexamic acid is still my top pick. It's effective, it's reliable, and unlike a lot of brightening actives, it carries zero photosensitivity risk. Use it morning or night. Azelaic acid is another one I love for the same reason. It quietly does the work without making your skin sun-reactive. Day or night, it plays well.
SPF… I know not everyone loves it, but now is the perfect time to find one you actually enjoy wearing. The right SPF makes all the difference.
Outside of products, do you have any tips or tricks for achieving great skin in the spring and summer via lifestyle habits, techniques, etc.?
Spring and summer skin is really about letting go. The skin doesn't need more. It needs a reset. A simple seasonal deep cleanse can do more than layers of products ever will. Even a gentle peel—if done right—can feel like a quiet refresh rather than a treatment.
Somewhere along the way, "chemical peel" became a scary phrase. People picture redness, peeling skin, and hiding indoors for a week. That was then. Modern peels have evolved so much that you can walk out looking like you just had a really good facial—a little brightness, smoother texture, that gorgeous glow.
This time of year, it makes sense. Winter leaves skin dull and thick in a way no moisturizer quite fixes. A peel clears that away and gives you a cleaner slate going into spring. Your serums absorb better, and your skin feels easier to manage. It doesn't have to be aggressive to work.
But honestly, it's the small rituals that stay with me. Sometimes, I make tea—chamomile, ginger, or turmeric, whatever I feel drawn to. [I] freeze it and use it as an ice cube in the morning. It wakes up the skin.
Shop Ildi Pekar's Supermodel-Skin Edit
Ildi Pekar
Glowing Honey Moisturizer
This 100% organic raw honey moisturizer is a one-way ticket to glowing skin.
Ildi Pekar
Creamy Honey Cleanser
The same goes for this organic raw honey cleanser.
Ildi Pekar
Tissue Repair Serum
This serum leverages nanotechnology and contains a potent blend of vitamins, herbs, and safe-for-skin acids. It's also infused with vitamin C5, vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid for holistic skin benefits.
Ildi Pekar
Lip Butter
This dreamy lip treatment is infused with organic Sicilian lemon.
Sanitas Skincare
Brightening Peel Pads
Here are the gentle yet effective exfoliating pads Pekar recommends.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.