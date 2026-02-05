Never Mind Jeans—I'll Be Wearing These 5 Chic Skirt Trends Instead This Spring

Spring and skirts go hand in hand, but the SS26 runways proved that this season is about much more than the usual warm-weather staples. Our favourite fashion designers leaned into playful proportions and fresh colour stories, reworking classic silhouettes in ways that feel both modern and wearable. Two elements which are often at odds with one another, but not for spring 2026.
Whatever your preferred style of skirt, I'm convinced that the spring 2026 trends will serve up something that you like. From sharp tailoring balanced out with a fun colour, to voluminous shapes that bring flair into everyday dressing, skirts felt like one of the most expressive categories on the catwalks—a reminder that getting dressed in spring should feel light, optimistic and fun.
Because let's be honest, right now, most of are so done with winter. In the bid to embrace the fact that the days are slowly but surely getting lighter and longer, I've rounded up the five skirt trends that I predict will be everywhere this spring.
Design powerhouses have set the scene, and some of our favourite high-street brands are already following suit—so if you’re tempted to try a trend for yourself, I’ve included quick shopping links to help you get started.
The Spring 2026 Skirt Trends to Note:
1. Kilts
Style Notes: As heritage dressing continues to evolve, kilts are back in the spotlight, styled in everything from classic tartans to more stripped-back neutrals. The structured pleats add interest, giving everyday outfits that slightly rebellious, London-leaning edge.
Whistles
Black Wool Blend Pleated Kilt Skirt
I'd style this with a chunky knit until the weather gets warm.
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Midi Skirt With Appliqué
The cutest skirt to wear with boots.
Hush
Ivy Check Pleat Release Midi Skirt
All the cool girls will be wearing this.
Prada
Pleated Wool Hopsack Skirt
There's something nostalgic about a grey pleated skirt.
2. Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: Pencil skirts made a strong return for spring 2026, with designers softening the traditionally sharp shape through lighter hues and fluid fabrics. The result feels pretty but minimal—perfect for spring wardrobes that lean polished without feeling overly formal.
Gucci
Naplak Leather Skirt
Spring is all about the fun colours.
Valentino
Crepe Couture Skirt
I'm obsessed with this colour.
Reformation
Lydia Skirt
Endless styling opportunities await.
H&M
Leather Pencil Skirt - Light Beige
Great with a cashmere cardi now and a vest top and flip-flops in summer.
3. 50 Shades of Blue
Style Notes: Capri blue emerged as one of the standout colour stories across the SS26 runways, bringing a fresh, Mediterranean feel to spring skirts without leaning too pastel or overly bright. Designers leaned into clean silhouettes and fluid fabrics, proving that this rich shade can be both elevated and surprisingly easy to wear. Brands are creating skirts in subtle variations of this colour, so there's bound to be something for everyone. Or, alternatively, opt for any blue, which is a colour that is going to dominate throughout the season.
Vila
Satin Maxi Skirt
This looks way more expensive than it is.
NANUSHKA
Ciar Crepe Organza Mid-Length Skirt
Gorgeous!
ZARA
Voluminous Midi Skirt
The full-skirt silhouette look so pretty and this brighter blue is perfect for spring.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
A '90s It girl's dream.
4. Ditsy Florals
Style Notes: Is there anything sweeter than a ditsy floral print? Probably not, but fashion powerhouses proved that cute florals can still pack a powerful punch on the SS26 runways. Paired with relaxed tailoring or minimalist layers, this print will be adopted by many an It Girl this spring.
MARANT ÉTOILE
Lycia asymmetric floral-print crepe de chine midi skirt
This would look lovely with a floaty white blouse.
Reformation
Brandy Skirt
Love this shade of green.
Nobody's Child
Floral Midi Slip Skirt
The most gorgeous floral detail.
Free People
For Love & Lemons Kinsley Mini Skirt
This has me dreaming of summer holidays.
5. Full-Bodied Skirts
Style Notes: Voluminous, full-bodied skirts were everywhere on the SS26 catwalks, balancing drama with ease through simple styling up top. These skirts are proof that statement silhouettes can still feel wearable.