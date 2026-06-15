On January 26, 2025, Naomi Girma's name was carved into the history book of women's soccer. Through a deal with Chelsea F.C., the then-24-year-old from San Jose, California, became the first player ever to be transferred for over a million dollars, forever making her soccer's million-dollar woman. Although others—notably Trinity Rodman from the Washington Spirit—have since surpassed that figure, Girma will always be the one who shattered her sport's seven-figure ceiling, a milestone that changed her sport, her career, and most of all, her life—and she only just turned 26 yesterday.
Girma first garnered attention during her college career at Stanford, where she led the Cardinal to victory in two Pac-12 Championships and one NCAA Championship. Her accomplishments throughout college (2018 to 2021) set her up to be selected first overall by San Diego Wave FC in the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Draft. In her first season in the NWSL, she was named Rookie of the Year. The honors only continued from there. When the defender was selected to join Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she played every single minute of the six-game tournament, including the gold-medal game, which saw the U.S. defeat Brazil 1–0. When she followed that up with a standout showing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, she received the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year Award. Since then, Girma moved from California to London as part of that four-and-a-half-year historic deal with Chelsea and has already helped the club reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals and the FA Cup final.
As a certified Londoner, there was only one thing left for her to do: star in a Burberry campaign. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Girma joined Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Romeo Beckham, Jodie Turner-Smith, Son Heung-min, Leah Williamson, Eberechi Eze, and more in A Good Sport, the British heritage brand's ode to football fandom. "Burberry has such a strong legacy," Girma tells Who What Wear. "To see that through the lens of the sport I love so much—the energy of match day, the fans, the culture around the game—felt really authentic."
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Off the field, Girma is still an early 2000s baby who enjoys many of the same everyday things as other people her age: using an LED mask, going to the park with a vanilla latte and a good book, and journaling or watching TV. Get to know every side of her, from her personal style to her new life in London, below.
What made you first gravitate toward playing soccer?
My parents came to the U.S. from Ethiopia, and soccer is massive there. Seeing how much appreciation there is for soccer in Ethiopian culture helped me fall in love with it too. I was raised in San Jose in California, and my dad founded a grassroots club so that kids from the local Ethiopian community could get to know each other on the weekends. I loved it instantly, but it really wasn’t until college that I started to seriously think I could make something of it and go pro.
You made your Olympic debut at the 2024 Games. What were some of the biggest takeaways for you?
That summer felt like a total dream. I’ve always loved the Olympics. We used to watch it as a family growing up. An important takeaway is how to deal with high-pressure moments. I just remembered why I play, and it’s because I love it. It made those important games feel like fun instead. The other is how important it is to work together and to trust your teammates. Our team meshed so well; we had worked together and relied on each other, and that’s how we got to that point.
For people who maybe aren’t into soccer, is there anything you’d say to them about the sport? Or the best lesson you’ve learned from soccer?
I’d say soccer is such a beautiful sport because it’s simple, but there’s so much depth to it. You don’t need a lot to play at all, just a ball and some space, and that’s part of why it connects people all over the world. Even if you’re not into soccer, I think you can appreciate the energy, the creativity, and the emotion of it.
The best lesson I’ve learned from soccer is probably the importance of doing things together. You can be talented, but you can’t do it alone. The game teaches you accountability, patience, communication, and how to respond when things don’t go your way. Those lessons translate far beyond the field.
How would you describe your personal style? If you had to pick three words to describe your style, what would they be?
I’d describe my personal style as relaxed, intentional, and classic. I like pieces that feel effortless but still put together—things that are comfortable and easy to move in but have a little structure or detail that makes them feel special. If I had to pick three words, I’d say clean, sleek, timeless.
How would you say your personal style plays into your life and career?
As an athlete, comfort is always important to me, but style is also a form of self-expression. So much of my life is structured around performance—training, recovery, travel, matches—and what I wear off the pitch gives me a chance to show a different side of myself.
I think my style reflects how I try to move through life and my career: calm, grounded, and intentional. I’m drawn to pieces that feel strong without being too loud. Whether I’m traveling, going to an event, or just having a day off, I like feeling like myself in what I’m wearing.
I’d love to hear more about working with Burberry on the A Good Sport campaign.
Working with Burberry was really exciting because the campaign brought together two worlds I love: football and style. Burberry has such a strong legacy, and to see that through the lens of the sport I love so much—the energy of match day, the fans, the culture around the game—felt really authentic. Being part of that alongside such an incredible cast was special too. I only moved to England last year, so I’ve loved the chance to work with such an incredible heritage British brand.
What are some of your wardrobe staples—things that you find yourself reaching for every day—and beauty must-haves? If you had a starter pack, what would be in it?
My starter pack would definitely include a great jacket, a good pair of jeans, sneakers I can walk around in all day, and a simple white or black tee. I love pieces that I can mix and match, especially because I travel so much. A good coat or trench is also such an easy way to make an outfit feel more elevated without trying too hard.
For beauty, I keep it pretty simple. Sunscreen is a must, especially with how much time I spend outside. I’d also say a good moisturizer, lip balm, and something to keep my hair feeling healthy. I’m usually drawn to products that are easy, reliable, and fit into a busy routine. I also LOVE my LED face mask! It’s so relaxing but also so great for my skin.
Can you share your favorite spots in London?
Everywhere I go, I have to find a great Ethiopian restaurant. London has some really great spots. I love places that feel warm and communal, where you can share injera and a mix of dishes with friends. Zeret Kitchen and Wolkite are both great names to know. Ethiopian food is so connected to family and community, so I always love when a restaurant captures that feeling.
What’s your perfect day in London or recommendation for someone visiting?
My perfect day would start by heading to the park with a vanilla latte and reading a book—if London weather is having a good day! I’m big into self-care. It’s crucial to take some time for myself and take a break from outside pressure. So I’d finish the day with some journaling and watching a show.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.