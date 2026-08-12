If you've been following Paige Lorenze for a while now, you're probably used to calling her that name. But these days, she's Paige Paul, and with the new name comes a new era. After marrying professional tennis player Tommy Paul, moving into a new home, expanding her Dairy Boy team, and opening her first brick-and-mortar store in Nantucket, she's entering a chapter that feels distinctly her own.
Consider this your reintroduction.
Paul has spent the past several years building a life and career in public—first as a New York City It girl, then as a businesswoman who moved away from the city to start her own fashion brand. And then came her bridal era. The role that most distinctively stuck with her through it all is being the founder and creative force behind Dairy Boy. What started as an apparel brand has evolved into a lifestyle built around nostalgia, Americana, comfort, and the slower pace of summer days. But perhaps the most interesting evolution is the one happening behind the scenes. "I really believe that everything has gotten better with time and age," she tells us. She's learned so much about what she's good at, what she's not, and, most importantly, who she is.
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Yes, Paige Lorenze became Paige Paul, but this story isn't simply about a new last name. It's about everything that has come with it: becoming a newlywed, growing Dairy Boy into the brand she's always dreamed of, stepping into in-person retail, and figuring out what the next version of herself looks like.
How has your life evolved as you step into this new chapter?
My life has changed so much every year in such a good way. I really believe that everything has gotten better with time and age. I am learning more about myself, and that's made me more confident. Learning what I'm good and bad at has really helped me in business as well. The better you know yourself, the better you are as an entrepreneur. Also, a lot has changed. I'm in a new house. My office has expanded at Dairy Boy. I opened a store in Nantucket and am working on opening a store in other locations. I have a feeling that, at least until I'm 40, every year is going to be exciting and inspire lots of change.
You wear a lot of hats as a founder, creative director, and content creator. Which role are you most excited about lately?
I'm excited about every part of my business, but opening in-person stores has been incredibly rewarding and important for me. Living so much of my life online as a creator brings out a sense of disconnect from real-life experiences. Being a founder and opening brick-and-mortar has been the hat that I've been most proud of.
When you launched Dairy Boy, what gap do you think existed in the market that you were trying to fill?
I was looking for pieces that feel very American but are affordable and feel special. We care so much about tiny details like special hangtags, embroidery, little buttons, and more. Usually when those special details come into play, people jack up their prices, which is fine, but I just felt like there wasn't a brand that had this sort of style that was affordable. I feel like we've really accomplished that, and I want to continue to push that and push having high-quality, thoughtful goods that are affordable.
What has surprised you most so far about building the brand?
There have been so many different things that have surprised me. Being a public-facing brand founder has been interesting, and it shocked me. I know what I signed up for with social media, but the challenges that have come with that can occasionally include hypocrisy and double standards, but it hasn't deterred me. It's been eye-opening.
As a founder, what's something that you wish you knew from day one?
The fashion industry is very gatekept. It took me years to figure out how to put a design team in place. It wasn't until I hired recruiters to help me build my team that I was really able to build it out. I didn't go to school for design, and I wish I had known a little bit more about how the fashion industry works. I've learned so much, and honestly, it's probably a good thing that I had to learn it all myself. I didn't inherit any contacts or leg up in the business that I'm in, but I think that it's allowed me to learn a lot and make the connections myself. It would have been nice to even have someone in my circle that knew about different factories and about how production and manufacturing work. That all took me a while to learn, but I'm very grateful that we are where we're at now.
What do you think people connect with about Dairy Boy? It's evolved to be more than just apparel. It's become a lifestyle.
First and foremost, everything that really inspires me is the feeling of nostalgia. Nostalgia is such a strong emotion. I really try to tap into that. The brand is constantly reminding people to slow down. It is a lifestyle, and I think that wherever people are in their lives—whether they're living in the city or they're living in the suburbs—that sense of peace and groundedness and unfussiness is what people relate to. There are so many exciting high-fashion brands right now, but we all need something in our wardrobe that is more casual and that is more comfortable. That's where Dairy Boy comes in.
What has been one of the most exciting moments this year?
Opening the Nantucket store and the collection we designed around it. It was the most exciting to me and definitely the proudest moment in my career. The collection being tied to a physical space that means so much to me … was a "dream come true" moment.
Why Nantucket?
It's just such a special place to me. I've been going there my whole life. My mom's been going there her whole life. It's one of the most magical places in the world, and for me, just opening a store in New York would have been the more obvious, less risky business decision, but all of our best memories are made in the summer with family or with loved ones. Being able to tie someone coming into my space with those memories as a part of their time visiting the island just felt right. I've been working in retail there my whole life and worked in the restaurants as well, and it was always a dream of mine to open a store there. The second I had the opportunity to be able to, I jumped on it.
When people walk into the store, what do you want them to notice?
The thoughtfulness and that it feels like a home. It doesn't just feel like a store with racks. A lot of the woodwork is really special. We had some amazing local carpenters work on the space. That part was the biggest labor of love.
What made now the right time to open it, and is it open year-round?
I just felt confident enough in the community that I've built online to take a risk and open a store. It's going to be seasonal, but it's also going to be open into the fall and first stroll, which is the Christmas Nantucket event. We're going to have regular programming, like what all the other stores in the area do.
How are you feeling now that your wedding's behind you?
All the emotions. I'm just really excited for this next stage of my life. There's definitely a little bit of the wedding blues and just feeling sad it's over. It's just so nice to have everyone I care about in one place. Now, Tommy and I want to try to throw a party every year to get all of our friends together because, just with our busy schedules, it's hard. With Tommy's friends who run on a tennis schedule, it's very hard to get everyone together, as there's no tennis offseason, and all the guys are based all over the U.S. We're gonna definitely try to make an effort to do something like that every year, which is really fun.
What was your overall vision for the big day?
I did it at this really old estate, but the way that I decorated everything and the looks I did were also modern. It was authentic to the time period that we're in and the style that I'm living now with my partner. It felt timeless and elegant but also modern. My dress encapsulated that alongside the event itself. The result was a modern-bride approach in a nostalgic setting.
Do you think your experience working in fashion influenced the decisions you made about what you ended up wearing?
Definitely. Having the opportunity to work with Wes Gordon and Carolina Herrera on my dress was a real honor. If I wasn't where I'm at in my career now, that wouldn't have been an opportunity that would have been presented. I'm very grateful.
What advice would you give brides who are currently planning their own weddings?
While you're engaged, make mood boards on Pinterest and collect inspiration, but then about six months before the wedding, put that all away and just try to stay true and make your own vision [in] your own head. Because of social media and Pinterest, we're being told what our weddings should look like, what the florals should be, and what your dress should be. However, the most beautiful weddings are a true reflection of the bride and the groom. You don't want to just copy and paste something that you've seen online. Making an event that feels 100% true to you will allow your guests to enjoy it and, of course, reflect in the way you look back at it.
I wanted to ask about your plans for the US Open. What do you have in mind for your personal style this season?
I was just texting my stylist for the US Open because we'll have a fitting soon for it. Our inspiration for our fitting for the US Open this year will definitely be casual but refined. No crazy looks, but just something that feels confident and elegant.
How do you think your courtside wardrobe has evolved over the past few years?
It's definitely evolved. I have so much fun with it. If anything, I would say I find myself dressing less fancy. At one point, I felt like I was having so much fun with it, where I was leaning in so hard into the glamour of it all—wearing dresses and gowns and tweed to every event. I find myself dressing more casual now but still dressing up. That's what is most true to me.
Do you think Dairy Boy or your new DB Sport line will have a presence at the tournament?
Yes, we'll be around. We're going to be doing a pop-up before the US Open, [and] we've made some fun sport things that you could wear to the matches that people will really enjoy.
Looking ahead to the future, what are you most excited about for 2027 and the Paige Paul era?
I plan to continue to grow my brands. There are so many exciting things on the horizon, and I feel like we're in a great spot as a brand, but there's also so much room for growth, and I'm just excited to keep getting better and bigger.
Where do you hope Dairy Boy is a year from now?
The same thing but bigger and in more people's hands. Every month, there's a new product we're developing. Continuing to dive into home goods is definitely a priority to me. Hiring out a team to help produce home goods is definitely going to be an investment I'll make in the future. It's something that we've done before, but our focus will always center around the clothes.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.