If there's one thing that we can all agree on in the Who What Wear offices, it's that a great handbag is always a worthy investment. The handbag is the key accessory we all turn to on an almost daily basis, to haul our daily essentials, be that for our Monday-to-Friday or weekend plans. It's a real statement of intent, and can give an outfit intention, character and sophistication.
I've been taking note of all of the biggest trends for spring/ summer 2026, first, accessories, shoes, and now, handbags. I'm seeing the rise and rise of exaggerated animal prints, XXL fringing, ludicrously capacious business bags, luxe denim fabrications and sultry suede styles all over the runways, and so I have compiled the best of the best here. Whichever handbag you pick for the new season, make sure it's doing the hard work for you.
Ready to walk into the room purse first? Scroll on for my edit of the best bag trends on offer for 2026, and some curated shopping picks to give you a taste of what's to come.
The Biggest Handbag Trends for 2026:
1. Animal Kingdom
Style Notes: Animal print is making a major comeback, along with a desire to dress up, show off, and turn heads. Handbags are getting in on the action for 2026, with loud, proud and eye-catching, exotic-feeling finishes coming to the fore, particularly on lady-like, top-handle and chain shoulder strap styles. Khaite, Valentino, Balenciaga and The Attico paired leopard, zebra and snake bags with pared-back, monochromatic looks to let the handbag itself do the talking. Meow!
Shop The Trend:
Toteme
Belted Pony Hair Bucket Bag Leopard
This is the perfect leopard print! A Toteme beauty.
This Jimmy Choo bag will fit your daily haul in style.
2. XXL Fringing
Style Notes: I spotted countless fringed handbags on the runways this coming season, so know this will be a major trend. Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Burberry and McQueen exhibited this trim best, in real and faux leather fabrications on oversized shoulder bags and clutches, too. Notably, this embellishment was prominent on neutral-toned bags, to keep things chic, stylish and classic. Fringes were exaggerated and often floor-skimming. This is boho, 2.0.
Trust Isabel Marant to jump on this trend, giving it the boho-chic finish.
3. Big Business Bags
Style Notes: Ludicrously capacious bags are so back, and they mean business. Looking for your next work bag? Then this is the trend for you. Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Ferragamo and Fendi are bossing big, beautiful corporate-friendly bags, in grey croc-effect, smooth black leather and sumptuous suedes for SS26, so you can be ready to strut back into the office in style. Boasting enough space for your laptop, phone, and Monday-to-Friday haul, this trend is for the maximalists.
Métier handbags have such a classic look—perfect for office days.
DeMellier
The Hudson
The best-selling Hudson handbag is spot on for your Monday-to-Friday essentials.
4. Tobacco Suede
Style Notes: I've spotted a distinct return to a particular hue on suede handbags, and that shade is tobacco brown. Sweeping over small top-handle, belted and clutch bags alike, this sultry, sepia tone gives an exceedingly expensive appeal, especially when teamed with shiny silver hardware. Acne Studios, Chanel, Dior and Moschino were the labels to give this fabric and finish real merit, teaming handbags with similarly toned looks, or, surprisingly, grey ensembles for 2026.