The Margaux May Have Been Discontinued, But This New Designer Bag Is Set to Be Just As Iconic

As an editor who appreciates a good handbag, I’m always on the lookout for the newest it style that will dominate the fashion scene, and this is especially true as a new season approaches. With autumn finally here in the UK, I’ve been searching for a luxury handbag that’s elegant, timeless, and most importantly, worth the investment. And although I was heartbroken to find out that I missed out on buying The Row’s cult Margaux bag, I think I’ve found a new style that’s set to be just as iconic. Enter Balenciaga’s Rodeo bag.
Known for its bolder, more avant-garde approach to fashion, I must admit that I was not expecting a Balenciaga bag to be the next 'it' style that pared-back dressers like myself would want to add to our collections. But the Rodeo perfectly strikes the balance between modern and classic. Created in February 2024 for the brand's upcoming spring/summer collection, the bag was named after the Beverly Hills shopping district, Rodeo Drive, known for its high fashion and luxury stores.
Made from soft, supple leather, this slouchy bag was created in the style of a vintage briefcase. Evident in its chic but practical silhouette, it’s perfect for everyday wear. It has two roomy sections, including one at the front that has been left intentionally open for easy access. Not to mention the bag features reinforced side snaps that enable its folds to expand when needed, as well as four studs in silver or gold hardware so that the silhouette can hold itself up.
Available in mini, small, medium, and large sizes as well as an east-west shoulder style, the bag can be styled and worn for any occasion, whether you opt for a larger size to pair with tailored trousers and loafers for the office or one of the smaller iterations to style with jeans and a chunky knit for a day in town. The styling possibilities are endless.
With prices starting at £2250, this bag is by no means cheap. However, much like the Margaux, its timeless design, effortlessly chic shape, and minimal logos make it an investment that won’t date as years go on, ensuring it will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.
And I’ve already been spotting this bag all over London, proving just how popular it's set to become. And don't just take it from me, it’s adored by celebrities as well, from Nicole Kidman showcasing the Rodeo when photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the brand in May 2024, as well as being spotted on Hailey Bieber last December.
Keep scrolling to see and shop Balenciaga’s soon-to-be iconic Rodeo bag for the autumn season and beyond.
Shop Balenciaga's Rodeo Bag:
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag
You can never go wrong with a classic black bag.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Small Leather Tote Bag
This khaki hue is calling to me.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Suede Tote Bag
I adore the suede finish.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Large Leather Tote Bag
Some days, only a shopper style will do.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Leather Shoulder Bag
The shoulder silhouette feels even more chic.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag
There's something so cool about the silver-hardware iterations.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Small Leather Tote Bag
How sweet is this?
BALENCIAGA
Rodeo Medium Croc Suede Top-Handle Bag
Not a want but a need,
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Leather Tote Bag
The Rodeo is perfect for personalising with your own bag charms.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Sling Pochette Leather Shoulder Bag
So sleek.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag
The mini size is still roomy enough to fit your essentials.
Balenciaga
Embossed Leather Rodeo Shoulder Bag
The croc version is calling to me.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Suede Tote Bag
Chocolate brown suede? Yes, please!
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag
What a luxe hue.
Balenciaga
Balenciaga Small Calfskin Rodeo Shoulder Bag
A distressed iteration for the cooler dressers among us.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.