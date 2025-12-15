I Studied Stylish Londoners to Work Out Which Trends Will Dominate in 2026—These 5 Stood Out

London has always been the city I look to when I want to understand where fashion is actually headed. While other fashion capitals are great at perfecting what’s already popular, London is where experimentation, individuality and real-life dressing collide—and that’s exactly why its trends tend to feel so long-lasting.
Lately, I’ve found myself paying even closer attention to what people are wearing on London's streets. Maybe it’s because the city’s style feels increasingly wearable yet expressive, or maybe it’s because London fashion has an unmatched ability to make trends feel personal rather than prescribed. Either way, the outfits I keep screenshotting aren’t about fleeting micro-trends—they’re about pieces and ideas that look like they’ll stick around.
Now, I'm looking ahead to 2026. And already a handful of London fashion trends keep cropping up that you best believe I'm bookmarking for the New Year. Below are the five London fashion trends I think will shape the way we get dressed in 2026—and why I’m already taking notes.
Should you find yourself in the mood to shop, I've also provided quick links to my favourite pieces for emulating these trends. Enjoy!
5 London Fashion Trends That Will Dominate 2026:
1. Sage Green
Style Notes: Sage green will be quietly taking over the city in 2026—it's soft, muted, and surprisingly easy to style. It adds just the right amount of colour while still keeping that understated London minimalism.
Shop the Trend:
Gucci
Half Horsebit Medium Shoulder Bag
Simply stunning!
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Love the lace detail.
Chloe
Kick Suede and Leather Trainers
I have these on my dream wish list.
Polène
Numéro Dix
Another gorgeous bag.
2. Statement Flats
Style Notes: Statement flats are officially the cool-girl alternative to heels in LDN. Be it Tabis, Mary Janes, or studded ballets, an eye-catching pair of flats is the best way to elevate your outfit (without sacrificing comfort).
Shop the Trend:
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi split-toe textured leather ballet flats
I adore the pretty sky blue shade, but these also come in a fabulous champagne colour.
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Slipper / Leopard Bevilacqua Velvet
So fun!
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats With AppliquÉ
Style these with jeans, skirts, dresses, dungarees...
Jil Sander
Ring Whipstitch-Trimmed Leather Ballet Flat
Outfit feeling a little drab? Pop these on to instantly transform the look.
3. Pinstripes
Style Notes: Pinstripes aren't exactly new, but they're having a real moment in London right now. Smart, slightly androgynous, and always chic, they have the ability to make even the simplest outfit feel intentional.
I love the thought of this with knee-high boots and a cashmere jumper.
4. Suede Trenches
Style Notes: Suede trenches are stepping in as the cooler, softer alternative to classic leather and cotton styles. The rich texture gives outerwear that effortless, quietly luxurious feel London does so well. I'd recommend buying some suede protector too, so you can enjoy your suede trench for years to come.
This is pricey, but rest assured it would never go out of style.
5. Romantic Maxi Skirts
Style Notes: Floaty, romantic maxi skirts are proving their year-round credentials, with Londoners leaning into sheer layers, soft checks and fluid silhouettes. Styled with sharp outerwear or chunky knits, they strike that perfect balance between feminine and grounded.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Lily Lace Maxi Skirt
Very bohemian chic.
Rixo
Aenor Skirt
You can always count on Rixo to bring you fun designs.