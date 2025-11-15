There's No Debating: These are the 10 Most Iconic Runways of the Past Decade

November 2025 marks Who What Wear UK’s 10th birthday. Yes, we’ve been writing about the trends to take note of, the luxury pieces worth investing in, the beauty heroes and hacks we can’t wait to share and the outfits the team have been rotating for a whole decade! We hope you’ve enjoyed reading our stories as much as we’ve loved creating them. To celebrate the occasion, you’ll find a range of special ten-year-anniversary content across the site this month, from retrospective looks at the biggest fashion moments to the couples who defined the decade and the products that have earned true cult status. Keep an eye out for our 10th-birthday badge and enjoy the milestone with us! Thank you for being part of our story so far.
To celebrate Who What Wear UK's 10th birthday, we had to take a look back at the most iconic fashion week moments that have captivated us over the past decade. Over the years, we've seen it all, having attended countless runway shows in London, Paris, Milan and New York, reviewed numerous collections and revelled in (and shopped!) the biggest trends each season brought. What fun!
Our all-seeing fashion eye has picked apart every show from 2015 till now, and we've curated the best-of list. From the return of '90s supermodels at Versace to an endless pink runway at Jacquemus and seeing double at Gucci, there have been so many jaw-dropping moments, but only 10 could make the cut. It's not up for debate: these are the 10 most iconic runway shows of the past 10 years. Let's get into it!
The 10 Most Iconic Fashion Runways from the Past Decade
1. Chanel A/W 17
Karl Lagerfeld's tenure at Chanel delivered so many iconic moments, and one of the most impressive shows in recent memory was staged at Paris's famous Grand Palais. From a hyper-real supermarket to a man-made beach and an Arctic landscape to a Parisienne brasserie, nothing was too ambitious for Lagerfeld's wild imagination. Our favourite, however, was the space-station set for the women's autumn/winter 2017 show, complete with a Chanel-emblazoned rocket ship, which seemingly took off through the ceiling as models wore NASA-inspired looks. Think silver glittery boots, classic boucle twin sets and galaxy-print dresses as Elton John's "Rocket Man" played through the speakers. Beyond!
2. Versace S/S 18
Donatella Versace is undoubtedly one of the most legendary figures in fashion. For the House of Versace's spring/summer 2018 show, she honoured her late brother and House founder, Gianni, presenting a collection that played to his iconic prints, use of gold and sexy silhouettes; with a finale that saw a whole host of supermodels pay homage. Striding down the runway herself, Versace was joined by Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawfordand Helena Christensen, harking back to George Michael's hit song "Freedom! '90" and its accompanying music video, in which many of these supers featured. Nothing will ever come close to this heartfelt and special moment.
3. Jacquemus S/S 20
Simon Porte Jacquemus started his eponymous label in 2009, dedicated to his late mother. The virility of his designs skyrocketed him into mainstream popularity, with playful handbags, enormous hats and skin-revealing ready-to-wear. For his spring/summer 2020 show, the brand's 10th anniversary collection, Jacquemus staged a co-ed runway show within the lavender fields of the French countryside, a couple of miles from his childhood home. Models strutted down a seemingly endless carpet of fuchsia pink, flanked by rows of purple lavender—both hues are synonymous with the brand. Mixing colour-pop brights, muted neutrals, printed scenic landscapes and watercolour florals, the show and its collection were completely and utterly striking and cemented Jacquemus' place in the fashion, social and pop-culture spaces. Needless to say, we were tickled pink!
4. Loewe A/W 22
Since Jonathan Anderson took the creative director reins at Loewe in 2013, with a tenure lasting a whopping 11 years, things were never again the same. Embuing art, craft and high-concept design into all of his collections for the House, the Irish designer has not only become a (fashion) household name, but has managed to firmly place Loewe at the top of the list of the most desirable designer labels of now. For the brand's spring/ summer 2022 show, he employed surrealist shapes, extreme drapery, backwards-worn garments and high-shine metal breastplates. Accessories, too, tapped into pop-art themes, with heels resembling roses, birthday-cake candles and broken eggs. Not only was this collection extremely directional, forward-thinking and fun, but it was also super wearable. Kendall Jenner gave this it serious celebrity kudos when she was famously spotted in one of the jersey tank dresses, with an all-over digital print of fuzzy colours.
5. Miu Miu S/S 22
When Miu Miu launched its spring/summer 2022 collection, you couldn't walk a mile without seeing one of its looks on the cover of every magazine on the stands of your local newsagent or supermarket. The collection was applauded for its preppy suiting, poplin shirts, cable knits, pleated twill skirts and flashes of logo-adornded lingerie, many pieces of which were slashed and cut to show off abs, legs and undies, in typical bad-school-girl style. Mixing sexiness, structure, sportiness and pretty 3-D florals, this collection was a Miuccia classic. This is where the much-hyped New Balance sneaker collab was previewed, which has since become every influencer's favourite off-duty trainer of choice. Now, everyone, "Thank you, Mrs Prada!"
6. Bottega Veneta S/S 23
Matthieu Blazy had a brief but successful three-year stint at Bottega Veneta before moving to the powerhouse that is Chanel. His spring/summer 2023 show at Bottega was truly spectacular, tapping artist and architect Gaetano Pesce to craft a kaleidoscopic poured-resin floor and handmake around 400 unique chairs for guests, all of which have become collector's items. Some of the standout looks from the collection appeared quite simple and understated, but a closer look revealed many pieces crafted from soft, luxurious leather for a trompe-l'œil effect. Kate Moss's normcore outfit, consisting of a plaid shirt, white tank and jeans, also played with deception by tapping into the craving for quiet luxury at the time in an unexpected way. The look remains a mainstay on every fashion enthusiast's mood board to this day.
7. Gucci S/S 23
Only Alessandro Michele could send 68 pairs of identical twins down a runway. Yes, you read that correctly! Never one to miss an opportunity for theatricality and the wow-factor, Michele's time at Gucci was full of jaw-dropping moments that no one else could re-create if they tried (see the Aria, Love Parade and Cosmogonie collections). The Twinsburg show of spring/summer 2023 stunned guests and fans alike. Models took to the runway in typical Michele fashion (think decadent prints, pussy-bows, monogram handbags, '80s suiting and bucket-loads of sequins)—but double it. Only at the show's finale did the curtain rise to reveal the paired looks and their twin models, who came together in single file holding hands. Inspired by Michele's mother and her twin sister, this show was mesmerising and mind-bogglingly good.
8. Simone Rocha S/S 24
Simone Rocha debuted her eponymous line at London Fashion Week in September 2010. 15 years on, and the label is still one of the biggest, most exciting moments on the fashion month calendar, and always the hottest ticket in town. Known for her subversive yet pretty collections, full of pearl, ribbon and lace adornments, Rocha has become a celebrity favourite, with the likes of Alexa Chung, Bel Powley and Fiona Shaw lining up to wear her collections on the red carpet and have their turn on the runway for her. The spring/summer 2024 show featured pink roses throughout, some held by models and some sewn into the bodices of dresses. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a dress-and-coat ensemble from this very collection in an episode of And Just Like That..., further cementing Rocha's merit in the fashion sphere and wider public eye.
9. Maison Margiela S/S 24
Celebrated designer John Galliano's final show at Maison Margiela, after 10 years as creative director at the esteemed house, was the talking point of many a fashion and beauty group chat for weeks after it was presented. A little X-rated and a lot of exoticism (Galliano's potent combination), models danced, staggered and gingerly stepped through the underbelly of Paris's streets, inspired by the images of Hungarian–French photographer Brassaï. The haute couture spring/ summer 2024 collection featured corsets, sheer dresses and 1920s doll-like suits, with Pat McGrath's famous painterly makeup set with a spray lacquer to give a high-shine, glass-skin finish. Gwendoline Christie's marionette-like walk for the finale look was like poetry in motion. Truly unforgettable.
10. Saint Laurent S/S 25
Anthony Vaccarello has been nothing short of a hit-maker for Saint Laurent since his spring/summer 2017 debut, crafting a vision which is at once sexy, desirable and classic. It has become one of the most illustrious, trend-setting brands on the planet, and celebs and shoppers can't get enough. The spring/summer 2025 show meant serious business, with an array of sharp, exaggerated suits, complete with shirts, ties and '80s eyewear, resembling the brand's famed founder, Yves. Nostalgic but modern, dapper but wearable, stars such as Elsa Hosk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have since been spotted wearing these ensembles, fresh from the runway. Bella Hadid's black suit-and-tie combo was a standout, serving classic power suit. Hot!
