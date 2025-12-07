You Asked, We Answered—The 6 Chicest 2026 Jeans Trends to Know

September is the January of the fashion industry, so while 2026 might only officially begin on the first of the month, those who follow this calendar have already had months to get ahead on their new year purchases. Which brings us to discussing the jeans trends set to define 2026. Whilst these denim trousers are conventionally seasonless, courtesy of their enduring and foundational appeal, they’re still privy to the pitiless trend cycle, meaning that there will always be styles that are certainly a cut above the rest.
“Denim offers me so much versatility,” explains Nadia Bartel, the founder of Melbourne-based womenswear label Henne. Fusing Scandinavian minimalism with Australian effortlessness, the designer and businesswoman explains that jeans are a “timeless piece that anchors your style and evolves with you, being polished enough to take you from an elevated everyday look straight into the evening”.
“It’s universally loved yet worn in completely unique ways,” she says of the collective appeal. But where some pairs will never stray far from collective adoration, including pin-inspired straight-leg jeans and iconic shapes like Levi’s 501s, the general mood for 2026 jeans trends is one rooted in a cool polish.
How do we know? Well, as I mentioned earlier, we’ve already had several weeks to take stock of styles that will make it big over the next twelve months. Across every style capital—New York! London! Milan! Paris! Copenhagen!—both local and domestic talent have presented collections that will hit boutiques in the new year, meaning that we’ve already had a taste for the leading cuts and colours that are to come. Better still, these are cities where jeans feel intrinsic to their natives, meaning we’ve already clued in on the contemporary and fresh ways these styles might be expressed and worn throughout these cultural centres.
“Location impacts the way we wear denim more than we realise,” explains Marianne McDonald, the creative director of Citizens of Humanity. Silhouettes can either be extremely dialled up or more soft in approach, depending on the needs of a place and the whims of its inhabitants. As a result, the biggest jeans trends for 2026 are ones that prioritise practicality but also encourage a slight glimpse of sensuality. These are styles that are a little bit rebellious with “vintage-inspired washes with rich texture and lived-in character”, as Agolde’s creative director, Karen Phelps, puts it. And, spoiler alert, they’re also classics in their own right, meaning they’ll be part of the jeans canon for years to come, especially if you invest right and invest now. So, without further ado, scroll through for the key 2026 jeans trends.
The 6 Biggest Jeans Trends of 2026
1. Stovepipe Silhouettes
Style Notes: You’ve heard of the skinny jean and the cigarette jean, but the stovepipe jean might not be a phrase that’s entered your vocabulary. (Well, unless you achieved a medium age of above 60 in your 2025 Spotify Wrapped and have read Keith Richards’s autobiography.) This specific cut is not as taut as a pair of skinnes, not as cropped as a cigarette and not as tapered as a straight-leg, making them the ultimate hybrid. (A.K.A the best pair of jeans).
“We can expect to see the return to the lean, stovepipe profile,” says Bartel. Brands including Henne and Prada are already pioneering this return, and given their archival sensibility, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this show up in a new Celine collection by Michael Ryder or toyed with by Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent.
These sit right at the waist, crop perfectly at the ankle and come in nine shades to boot.
Prada
Straight-Leg Jeans
Prada isn't really heralded for its denim, but the brand really should be. After pioneering the return of the indigo jeans in its autumn/winter 2025 collection, be sure to stay across the Milanese brand for this category, too.
Henne
Rory Jean
The definition of a chic stovetop style.
2. Flocked Fabrics
Style Notes: We’ve come a long way from the days when jeans were made of a twill weave fabric using one coloured thread and one white one. From leaps in innovation to bounds in sustainability, the way jeans are made is being considered more now than ever. As a result, designers are getting more experimental in the fabrics that they’re using. Sure, this has already been demonstrated with Bottega Veneta’s leather version and Valentino’s haute couture jeans made from glass-bead-embroidered gazar. But in 2026, designers are going to be embracing the trend even further with flocked fabrics ranging from everything from velvet to corduroy and even suede. “Citizens of Humanity has already introduced rich velvets and suedes throughout the collection,” McDonald notes, adding that these textures bring a “refined polish”. Bartel acknowledges that 2026 will also see “denim evolve into more tactile touches, like compact twills and coated finishes".
Shop the Trend:
Agolde
Low Curve Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jeans
Make like David Lynch and invest in a pair of blue velvet.
Henne
Flocked Valentina Jean
The chocolate brown feels very '70s, but the flocked fabric makes them ultra modern.
Style Notes: Not quite a flare, not quite a wide-leg. Fitted bootcut is a new category to emerge for 2026, though it’s actually not quite new after all. Adored by both Jane Birkin and Camille Rowe, this style has an inherently Parisian feel that works best when paired with other staples you’d find in a well-edited wardrobe. Think: The most snug V-neck wool jumper, a slim loafer and the ultimate blank canvas, a plain white T-shirt.
Style Notes: If you’re obsessed with looking at archival photos of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy strolling around Manhattan in the mid-90s, or are equally besotted with watching the production of Ryan Murphy’s limited series unfold with actress Sarah Pidgeon reprising the former publicist’s most iconic outfits, then this is one for you. Her style is innately uncomplicated and, by consequence, ultimately covetable, making it synonymous with the decade’s ease and simplicity. “We’ll continue to see influence from the ’90s and vintage fashion in 2026,” says Phelps. “This decade offers an endless archive of relaxed silhouettes, authentic textures, and understated attitude, all elements that translate seamlessly into 2026 styling,” she adds.
Pinched at the waist but cropped at the ankle is the perfect jean proportion, if you ask me.
AGOLDE
Cocktail Ankle Mid-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
As the name suggests, these are elevated to wear for an evening out on the town.
FRAME
The Stack High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Deliciously clean cut and such a versatile wash, too.
5. Palette Cleansing Colours
Style Notes: As recognisable as they are, appearing in everything from Lana Del Rey’s oeuvre to the original Hollywood heavyweights like Marlon Brando, 2026 will be a period where blue jeans are given the backseat. From Pantone’s Colour of the Year to other tonal hues, these shades hit “factory reset” on denim. “The new year brings opportunity for what we see as a ‘palette cleanse’,” says McDonald. “Gravitating towards optic whites, soft creams and pared-back neutrals, we’re also drawn to khaki as a beautiful non-denim alternative that still feels effortless and refined.”
Shop the Trend:
COS
Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans
The turned-up cuff is a 2025 jeans trend we'll continue to see well into 2026.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Spring is coming, and this H&M style is coming home with me, too.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These cult-favourite Reformation jeans are made from a rigid denim, but are so soft to wear.
MOTHER
Fangirl Fatigue Flood Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers
The deep pockets make this a cargo-inspired style Londoners can't get enough of.
6. Rancho Relaxo
Style Notes: After a turbulent year, it appears that 2026 is finally cutting us some slack, at least when it comes to the biggest jeans trends. Indeed, another trend coming to the forefront is shapes that are billowing yet still refined, emulating a baggy but tailored pair of trousers. “2026 will see exciting styles come through like relaxed, wide-leg styles inspired by masculine trousers styles in soft drapey denim," Bartel adds.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
How chic and care-free is this entire look?
Peachy Den
The Goldie Wide Leg Jeans, Indigo Rinse
From Dalston to Los Feliz and Le Marais, you'll be sure to find Peach Den denim in every It girl's wardrobe.
Rohé
Baggy Fit Denim
Rohé offers gorgoues coats and equally lust-worthy denim, as it turns out.