I Spent a Day With Sienna and Suki’s New Favourite Designer Bag—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Fresh from the runway in Florence and into the arms of the elite dressers of London and New York, the Gucci Giglio is the new bag poised to reach cult status. Here's everything you need to know, plus my review.
When it comes to investment purchases such as luxury bags, shoes and accessories, going back to the classics is always a wise choice. As a fashion editor who scrupulously studies the runways each season, I can safely say that we are truly in an era of handbags that evoke nostalgic designs and heritage house codes. We have witnessed the return of the Paddington at Chloé, the reintroduction of the Spy Bag at Fendi and we’ve even had a fresh take on the Phantom at Celine, appearing on the arms of models in Milan and Paris. All of these handbags have experienced phenomenal success, with shoppers practically salivating over the new-in designs or rushing to dust off their archival styles from their attics to emulate the look once more.
And this is exactly the sweet spot in which I find Gucci's newest handbag on the scene, named the Gucci Giglio. This fresh-off-the-runway bag has already been spotted on the shoulders of some seriously stylish celebs since debuting in Gucci's 2026 Cruise collection, and not only does it look like something the brand has plucked from its illustrious archive, but it is designed with the modern wearer in mind. Spacious enough for your daily haul of belongings and utilising a potent mix of Gucci's heirloom characteristics, the Giglio taps into this current desire for all things old school, but still exceedingly luxurious in style, attitude and practicality.
As a classic dresser, I truly believe in the art of curating a thoughtful and purposeful wardrobe and roster of accessories that you can rely on for years to come, without the worry of fading trends, seasonal fads and fleeting obsessions which fizzle fast. I’m constantly seeking out key pieces, and in this instance, a handbag, which slips into my pared-back, vintage-infused wardrobe, carrying the hallmarks of stylish eras past whilst bringing them thoroughly into the modern age.
I’ve been hunting down my next luxury handbag purchase for a while, so I thought it best to give this new Gucci style a thorough test drive and review. Someone has to! I’m after the perfect bag to take me from office days to evenings out in the city, as well as to accompany many an off-duty weekend outfit. I spent a sunny Sunday in London with the latest iteration of the Gucci Giglio in suede to see if it lives up to its style credentials and celebrity fanfare. Read on for my full review and thoughts on why this bag is the style to know now, plus where to shop it for yourself.
What Is the Gucci Giglio?
The Gucci Giglio is a brand-new handbag design, unveiled during Gucci's Cruise 2026 runway show, which took place in the brand's birthplace of Florence in May 2025. The show was hosted at Palazzo Settimanni, a 15th-century mansion which is home to the official Gucci archive. Lifting inspiration directly from said archive, the new Gucci Giglio has been imagined as an homage to the city of Florence, as well as to pay respect to the “giglio” (Italian for lily flower), which has been an emblem of the city since the Renaissance.
The Giglio features an all-over interlocking double-G monogram pattern, plus classic red and green striped webbing trims, recalling the Italian ancestry, equestrian legacy and fine-luggage heritage of the brand. It’s a large shopper shape with a rounded cut-out handle, which flows with the silhouette of the bag and its trim. This makes it wearable on the shoulder, in the crook of the arm or simply by holding the handle. Unstructured, with a soft, malleable feel, the Giglio feels plush, sumptuous and easy to grab and throw your daily items into.
It has a single hidden magnetic closure inside and is complemented with a detachable pouch in matching fabric for small, loose items. I chose to test-drive the Medium Brown GG iteration: a rich, nutty brown in a velvety-suede fabrication, lined with a cotton-canvas twill. The bag is available in sizes Large and Small (the Small also comes with a handy crossbody strap), as well as in other hues including beige, black and denim canvas, smooth black and dark-brown leather and, lastly, dark-blue suede monogram.
Gucci Giglio: The Vital Stats
Model: Gucci GiglioTote Bag
Sizes available: Large and Small
Variation: Medium Brown GG Suede
Other colours available: Beige, black and denim canvas; black and dark-brown leather; dark-blue suede
Trim: Green and red web canvas
Hardware: Light gold-toned metal GG logo and two outside D-rings
Lining: Heavy-duty brown cotton
Pattern: Double G monogram
Comes With: Detachable pouch and dust bag
Handle Drop: 18cm
Closure: Hidden magnetic closure
Dimensions: Base 37cm, full width 60cm, height 47cm, depth 19cm
Weight: Approx 0.6kg
Origin: Made in Italy
Contents load: Can fit a laptop or iPad, plus all of your daily essentials.
My Review of the Gucci Giglio
As far as iconic handbag labels go, Gucci has always been high up there. Having long been an admirer of the brand and owning a few of its styles over the years, I was excited to take this brand-new model for a spin. When I first saw the Giglio on the runway, what struck me initially was its all-over monogram, oversized shape and distinctive sporting stripes, all of which are synonymous with the brand. This potent mix of House codes means it is unmistakably and timelessly Gucci. I, for one, love these accents and how they add an expensive-looking, runway-inspired and vintage-leaning allure (my holy grail) to an otherwise understated outfit.
I took the Giglio on a Sunday-afternoon jaunt through London's ultra-stylish Marylebone neighbourhood, popping into shops, a café, public gardens and my favourite florist. For my outfit, I took cues from Sienna Miller and Suki Waterhouse, reaching for a classic pair of blue denim jeans, my trusty suede Gucci Horsebit loafers, a white tee and a cashmere crew neck, finished with a boxy green blazer and oversized aviators, from yes, you guessed it, Gucci. This sort of outfit is classic "me": tailored but casual, sharp but easy and could easily have been transported from, say, the '70s or '90s, but still stylish now and (I say, confidently) for years to come. The bag felt like a natural addition to this ensemble, adding a retro flair but aiding my busy, city-based, day-to-night needs.
Its oversized shape also harks back to the Y2K era of the "ludicrously capacious bag", seen on every starlet and It girl of the time (I'm looking at you, Paris, Nicole et al.), which, as a millennial, is one of my eternal style references. I also adore its maximalist-meets-minimalist charm. Yes, it's big, bold and a little bit head-turning, but it's also luxurious in texture, classic in colour and pattern and super practical. The big ol' fashion dial is slowly but surely swinging back to loud luxury, having been quiet for quite some time now. The Gucci Giglio sits in both camps quite confidently; I believe both pared-back dressers and those who like to style themselves more boldly can equally find common ground with this bag.
As someone with a lot of stuff and a desire to carry it with me at all times, seven days a week, the Giglioreally does fit the bill. Holding my laptop, book, wallet, sunglasses case, AirPods and various other accoutrements, this bag really can house it all, and quite comfortably, too. The thick straps are reinforced with the webbed trim, so as much as the bag is relatively unstructured and light, it has a grab-and-go quality I appreciate. The straps allow for over-the-shoulder wear, which is great when you need to be hands-free. I also quite like the look of tucking the whole bag under the upper arm, and this is quite possible given how soft and supple it is. Otherwise, hanging from the crook of my arm felt natural, as did swinging the bag from the straps in one hand.
All in all, I really enjoyed my time with the Giglio. Its nostalgic charm, modern ease and everyday practicality tick so many boxes for me, and its colour and finishes will give my Monday-to-Friday looks an expensive edge, as well as my off-duty weekend 'fits. It's the kind of bag I know will work with dresses, much like on the runway, as well as suiting, separates, skirts and jeans. The house of Gucci has always pioneered individuality, cutting-edge style and progressive ideas in fashion, always through its classic, archival lens. This is a sentiment which allows for playful styling and constant re-invention with the Giglio; it's not a bag that takes itself too seriously, and I'd be excited to explore investing in this bag in the near future for a daily dose of iconic, timeless and heritage spirit, as well as endless styling possibilities.
Is the Gucci Giglio Worth It?
Competing with other luxury household names such as Prada, Chanel and Saint Laurent is no small feat. Luckily, Gucci has well over 100 years under its belt, with its first store opening in Florence way back in 1921. By today's standards, Gucci still reigns supreme, and with Demna Gvasalia (previously creative director at Balenciaga and co-founder of Vetements), now firmly in the driving seat, the fashion world is excited to see how he takes the heritage house forward, particularly with bags, shoes and leather goods—Gucci's defining calling cards.
In terms of the Giglio, you may be wondering if it's really worth the price tag. Remember, this is a luxury item, so careful consideration and thoughtful mulling over are necessary before parting with your hard-earned cash. The Large tote bags have a starting price of £1600 for the GG canvas, going up to £2170 for the suede colourways and £2470 for the full leather. The Small is a little gentler on the pocket, with all three canvas colourways offered at £1420.
To get optimal bang for your buck, make sure you take good care of your bag. I would recommend investing in a soft, undyed cloth and a gentle suede brush to keep it looking its very best. When you're not using it, filling it with the original tissue and storing it in the dust bag will help keep it in prime shape and condition. After all, a luxury bag is for life, so take care of it. Gucci also offer fantastic customer service and aftercare, so if you have any questions, go right to the source.
The Gucci Giglio on Celebrities
You know a bag has reached star status when a whole host of stylish celebrities are spotted carrying it on both sides of the pond. Sienna Miller, she of eternal boho-chic fame, has been dedicated to her Gucci Giglio, wearing it off-duty on the streets of central London, paired with classic straight-leg jeans, a sand-tone Oxford shirt and D-frame sunglasses.
Suki Waterhouse, too, has been stepping out in her classic GG canvas Giglio tote whilst in New York, similarly pairing it with blue jeans (this time flared), plus a vintage tee, burgundy leather jacket and loafers, giving the Giglio a bit of a rock-and-roll appeal. L.A. girls-about-town Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Johnson, too, have been papped on numerous occasions with their beloved Giglios in casual and dressier moments alike.
Sienna, Suki, Emily and Dakota are all indisputably elite dressers, and their discerning choice to tote around the Gucci Giglio is testimony to its everyday ease, super-chic design and practical appeal.
Shop My Gucci Giglio
Gucci
Giglio Large Tote Bag
I gave this bag a whirl, and suffice to say, I'm in love.
Pros
Distinctive Gucci style, with all of the house hallmarks
Luxurious, suede texture
Sumptuous, soft shape
Roomy enough for day-to-day essentials
Great for day time and weekends
Classic, high-shine gold logo
Easy to open and fill
Handy detachable pouch
Easy to place on shoulder, arm or in hand
Can give an expensive edge to any look
Taps into boho-chic moods
Celebrity approved
Cons
No studs or reinforcements on the base, so take extra care when placing the bag down on surfaces to avoid scuffs, marks or stains
Suede iteration requires careful use, so be cautious on rainy days. Opt for the canvas or leather, otherwise
High price point, but this is reflected in its craftsmanship and legacy of the Gucci house
