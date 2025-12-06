Of Course, Alexa Chung Was the First to Step Out in Miu Miu’s Next It Flats

What better introduction to Miu Miu’s soon-to-be biggest shoe trend than seeing it on Alexa Chung, lounging in a garden, grass beneath her, fairy-lights-strewn across her, wearing Miu Miu's Leather Loafers with Straps (£820) with her signature ease? Debuting the shoes in the dreamiest way possible, the model and presenter slipped into a style I’m certain we’ll still be talking about in seasons to come.
With wearability firmly on their side, these non-fiddly flats might just be one of the most practical new launches of the year. Built on a classic loafer silhouette, the black leather pair features a Mary-Jane-style strap that secures the shoe neatly to the foot, along with ruching, a key loafer detail dominating right now, subtle logo branding and a slim, elegant sole.
Available in two colourways, the inky black Chung wears, and a rich chocolate brown, the rich tone allows the loafers to slot easily into a capsule wardrobe. Styled with socks and a mini, as Chung demonstrates, they bring a pretty, preppy energy while still feeling polished and poised.
Blending two of the season’s most influential flat-shoe trends, this clever hybrid design has all the makings of a fashion-person favourite by the time the weather begins to warm. If you see the appeal too, read on to discover Miu Miu’s new loafers—and shop my edit of the very best loafers to know now.
Shop Miu Miu's Loafers:
Miu Miu
Leather Loafers With Strap
Miu Miu
Leather Loafers With Strap
Shop Loafers:
H&M
Loafers
These also come in dark brown, burgundy and cognac.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Embossed Leather Loafers
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Loafers
Black leather loafers are a wardrobe staple you can come back to season after season.
Whistles
Brown Ames Chunky Loafer
Style these with a miniskirt or pair them with a relaxed pair of jeans.
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer
Add of the season's sleekest loafers feature this chic gathered detailing.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.