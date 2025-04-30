I Test Drove Ferragamo’s New It Bag So I Could Tell You If It’s Actually Worth It

Finding the perfect everyday bag is not a task to be taken lightly. There is a lot of very important points to consider—you want enough space for your essentials and also for the bag in question to be chic, easy to use (yes that's a thing) and to pair well with your capsule wardrobe. Like many people, I like to carry around everything but the kitchen sink with me on a daily basis. We are talking a makeup bag, a pouch containing hair products, perfume and first aid items, a bundle of charging cables, house keys, AirPods, sunglasses and, lastly, my wallet.

Looking for a handbag to house all of these items and more is no small feat and with an endless array of options on the market, I find my brain spinning in confusion in thinking about where to begin my search and what style will effortlessly team with my existing clothes, shoes and accessories. A luxury handbag is a real investment purchase—something I'll likely look to wear every day of the week and hope to treasure for a long time—so this is a choice I want to get right.

Looking at bags with longevity, my search took me to Ferragamo's Hug bag , which has been populating fashion circles (and my brain space) for a while now. It's chic, practical and instantly recognisable without relaying on brash logos to make it so—so far, it has my attention. However, always tempted by something new, I decided to see what the brand has to offer this season and soon found my answer in Ferrgamo's new Soft-Bag. With this contender entering the ring, I couldn't help wondering if the Hug soon could be dethroned.

Keen to give the Soft-Bag (and a catwalk look) a spin for myself, I spent a day at the office taking the medium-sized Soft-Bag for a real test-drive. Read on for my review and my thoughts on why the bag is the style to know now.

What Is Ferrgamo’s Soft-Bag?

The Soft-Bag is directly inspired by an archival Ferragamo style and is accessorised with a shoulder strap and double handles that can be folded inside, transforming the accessory into a pouch. The Ferragamo Soft-Bag is available in three sizes, Small, Medium and Large.

Launched for the spring/summer 2025 season under the creative direction of British-Trinidadian-Jamaican fashion designer Maximilian Davis, this bag debuted on the catwalk in black, brick, slate and baby pink hues, tucked under the arms of models who were artfully draped and layered in similarly toned garments, reminiscent of the recital-wear of ballet dancers.

Ferragamo Soft-Bag: Vital Stats

Brand: Ferragamo

Ferragamo Model: Soft-Bag - Medium

Soft-Bag - Medium Materials: Nappa leather

Nappa leather Colour: Concrete

Concrete Hardware: Metal

Metal Comes with: Internal zipped pocket, removable cross-body strap and dust bag

Internal zipped pocket, removable cross-body strap and dust bag Measurements: Height 9.6 inches, length 13.7 inches, width 4.7 inches

Height 9.6 inches, length 13.7 inches, width 4.7 inches Shoulder handle drop: 10.2 inches

10.2 inches Season: Spring/summer 2025

What Is Ferragamo Known for?

The house of Ferragamo has long been known for its leather craftspersonship, particularly footwear, belts and of course, handbags, dating back to when the brand was founded in 1927. One of the house’s signature motifs is the "Gancini" buckle, meaning "little hooks" in Italian. This clasp feature is a heritage emblem which is still used today across many of Ferragamo's handbag styles and is arguably the calling card for the brand.

How Does the Ferrgamo Soft-Bag Function?

The Soft-Bag features the Gancini clasp in a new and heroic fashion, by way of two parallel bars which have been threaded through the nappa leather to form a concertina-like structure. This technique makes opening the bag really unfussy and fluid— there are no complicated buckles or straps to unleash. With a gentle pull of the top folds of the bag, you are in and the magnetic fastenings on either side help to keep your possessions secure with satisfying simplicity when closing.

Constructed in buttery-soft nappa leather (suede variations are also available), the bag feels extremely luxurious to the touch. Due to the Gancini buckle fastening, the fabric elegantly falls in folds, creating a cinched-in, pillow-like look to the bag (hence the name), which instantly makes you want to embrace it and fold it up under your arm. This is one way of carrying the Soft-Bag, and a technique I’ve spotted with similar oversized pouch styles on street style stars at fashion week.

The bag has two types of straps, the first being shorter for a throw over your arm appeal, and secondly, a long extendable cross-body strap featuring a repeated chain pattern of the Gancini hardware, which is completely detachable if you desire. Personally, I opted for the shorter straps, which to me felt a bit more grown-up and timeless, allowing the bag to tuck neatly under my arm for security, but with a bit more support to be hands free.

How to Style the Ferragamo Soft-Bag

So far this spring, I have found myself wearing a pared-back rotation of tees, tanks, blazers, maybe a simple black trouser or classic jeans and either a pair of loafers or thong sandals—I don’t like to overcomplicate things, but still like to feel put-together and classic. I'm also a sucker for anything brown, taupe or beige, and blending these tones with black trousers, white tanks and a touch of grey here and there is my safe-space. I'm not one for huge bursts of colour or pattern (unless I'm on holiday or dressing for a particular occasion), so the muted palette that the Soft Bag is offered in feels right up my alley. It's no wonder style-setters such as Nara Smith and Sandra Shehab, as well as The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan have been carrying the bag of late. The 'Concrete' shade of the bag I tried out pretty much does what it says on the tin—it's a washed-out smokey grey-brown, which means it will seamlessly pair with monochromatic looks that I like to wear from Monday to Sunday.

Adding the Soft-Bag to my day-time look felt like a natural development to my style—it's not a bag that commands immediate attention (I would argue to say it falls into the quiet luxury bracket), but on second glance, you can tell it's something special and artisanally crafted. The lustre of the high-grade leather, the glimmer to the gold hardware (I'm a gold jewellery fanatic so this appealed) and the fuss-free shape tick so many boxes for me. Ferragamo has noted that the Soft-Bag is "Inspired by an archive design, [and] is the new must-have for the girl on the go". For a shopper that loves a blend of vintage and classicism, with a busy schedule like any millennial, this feels like a great bag solution for me.

Is the Ferragamo Soft-Bag Worth It?

I will say that I really enjoyed toting this bag. I'm typically an anti-trend dresser, so I don't lean towards styles or fashions that feel like they will fizzle-out in popularity in a few months. I don't mind the odd contemporary twist or update to bring me into the now, but the classics are where I feel most comfortable. Ferragamo's Hug Bag, which has soared in demand in recent months, also taps into this classic bag desire. That said, I have seen this bag one too many times, so want something a little bit different.

The Soft-Bag, despite being a new style on the scene, feels timeless. Its supple, malleable shape really feels like you can throw in all your essentials and go. My only drawback is that the medium size I tried is not laptop friendly—and I don't think the large size will squeeze my MacBook in either. Despite this, I can fit just about everything else I need in.

The price for the medium size bag is a little over £2k, so this really is an investment piece worth mulling over, trying on in store and making sure it fits your belongings but, ultimately, your needs, too. After all, this is a bag that was made to be cherished, taken care of, but worn and used daily, so make sure that it is.

