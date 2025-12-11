Choose Your Fighter: 2026's It Bags Have Arrived

The spring/summer 2026 season was the biggest shakeup to happen to handbags since the invention of the zip (probably). There were major designer debuts aplenty, landmark anniversaries galore and no shortage of talking points, all of which culminated in more collector’s items and future heirlooms than you can shake a Fendi Baguette at.
In 2025, The Row’s Margaux continued its trajectory as the ultimate It-girl investment at the very point it was discontinued, whilst the distinctive sausage-dog-esque shape of Alaïa's Le Teckel (the name is French for "dachshund") was a standout hit with the cool crowd, counting everyone from Rihanna to Tracee Ellis Ross as fans. Meanwhile, the classic Louis Vuitton Speedy also experienced a renaissance in line with a return to many iconic silhouettes from the 2000s (think halterneck tops, ballet flats and low-slung everything).
So, the battle lines have been drawn for next year, and it’s handbags at dawn. In the red corner, the stealth A-list favourite stealing the spotlight on the front row at Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut. In the blue corner, the reissued original, which has sparked a revival on the vintage market, too. Here’s your comprehensive review of 2026’s Battle of the It Bags. Choose your fighter!
Dior’s New-Era La Cigale
Sizes: Expected in two sizes: one for handheld carrying and a larger version that can also be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag.
Colours: At least five: pale pink, blue, burgundy and tan, as well as black calfskin.
Why we love it: Jonathan Anderson spent over a decade transforming Loewe into a global fashion powerhouse renowned for its ability to deliver a cult It bag (or 20). So naturally, all eyes were on the Northern Irish designer’s debut at Dior, and we weren’t disappointed. Everything from the Y2K-coded denim minis to the modernised trapeze "New Look" silhouette felt fresh and exciting. But it was the accessories that best reflected Anderson’s ability to blend creativity with commercial success.
Our favourite was the new La Cigale bag. A ladylike top-handle style sealed with a bow, it’s cleverly shaped to give the illusion of hanging open in a languid, laissez-faire way, but without actually putting your valuables at risk. Plus, Anderson’s signature attention to detail can be found in the way the handle rivets form the "O" in Dior.
Chloé's Paddington (Reissued and Vintage)
Price: £2050
Sizes: One size
Colours: Black, Tan, Beige and Navy.
Why we love it: Chloé’s Paddington bag literally defined "It bag" when it was seen on the arms of everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kate Moss during its 2005 heyday. Now, the era-defining boho-chic style (originally created by Phoebe Philo) is back, courtesy of Chemena Kamali's updated design, to mark its 20th anniversary. It’s already had the seal of approval from style icons Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung.
"It’s starting to do the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, but I predict the hype will go supersonic in the coming year," says Amber Chow, a trend forecaster who has worked at Hypebae and Lyst. According to Chow, Gen Z is drawn to the bag's mid-noughties nostalgia and practicality. "It’s a very chic bag to carry all your work junk in whilst also managing to look effortlessly put-together in a classy "frazzled English woman" way. Crucially, the Paddington 2.0 is lighter than the original, which drew some criticism for arm-ache-inducing weight.
But it’s not just the reissued version that’s regaining popularity; the secondhand market is booming too, with Depop reporting a 1137% spike in searches for vintage Paddingtons since June. "There’s a certain pedigree in having an original," says Chow. "In my opinion, they do look better when slightly worn and weathered, as most things do." Either way, the bag is easy to customise with a modern-day makeover, as Chow notes, "The buckles make it very easy for charm-ifying."
Prada's Pouch
Price: From £470
Sizes: One size
Colours: Too many to count!
Why we love it: Hold on to your handbags, people! Are clutch bags back? Prada has decreed it, so it must be so. On its S/S 26 runway, there were pouches a-plenty in nappa leather and the label's Re-Nylon, with some bearing the iconic Prada triangle, whilst others were finished with embossed lettering, in neutrals and pop colours alike. But there was one iteration in particular that stole our hearts; crafted from duchesse silk and adorned with a fabric tag bearing the Prada crest, it is akin to the chicest dust bag ever made. However, this one is definitely best reserved for cocktail hour, not for hauling your gym kit around in.
Coach’s Kisslock Barrel
Price: £550
Sizes: One size
Colours: Currently available in caramel suede, with more colours and fabrics coming soon.
Why we love it: A big contender weighing in at the more affordable end of the luxury handbag spectrum, Coach’s Kisslock Barrel Bag has already sold out once. Debuting as part of the S/S 26 presentation, the style went on sale immediately after the show in caramel suede with a limited run of only 300, which were snapped up instantly. The good news is it’s now back in stock, with more colours and materials coming soon, including five suede hues, pebble and smooth leather and even denim.
Part of The Coach Originals family of archival throwback styles, the elongated cylindrical carry-all is based on a 1973 design and features a pocket secured by the signature heritage kisslock closure, reminiscent of vintage coin purses. Nostalgia meets modernity in a winning formula, and whilst other Kisslock variations appeared on the runway, including rounded clutches and hobo sacks, none rival the Barrel for practicality.
Charlotte Berry, women’s senior online merchandiser at Farfetch, agrees. "The Coach Kisslock Barrel Bag was the bag to catch my eye on the S/S 26 runways; the perfect everyday shoulder bag in a sleek barrel style, still touching on the popular east-west shape, but with a more slouched silhouette, making for a versatile piece. With Coach on the rise, providing sell-out affordable luxury bags such as the Empire and Brooklyn, there's no doubt the Kisslock Barrel will also fly off the shelves."
Loewe’s Anniversary Amazona 180
Sizes: One size
Colours: Black, Optic White, Azure and Racing Red.
Why we love it: With Jonathan Anderson’s decade-long tenure at Loewe at an end, the Paris runways marked the arrival of Americans Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at the helm of the heritage luxury leather house. As the duo behind New York’s Proenza Schouler, their debut also gave us one of next season’s biggest no-brainer investment buys: the Amazona 180. "The Amazona is one of Loewe’s oldest and most iconic archive styles, reimagined under new creative directors in celebration of the brand's 180th birthday next year," explains Lydia Zacharis, buying manager at Net-a-Porter. "Practical, with its different compartments and laptop-friendly size, we’re certain it will be a favourite amongst our customers."
The Row's Agnes
Price: £4242
Sizes: One size
Colours: Black and Saddle Brown.
Why we love it: With The Row’s Margaux amassing a cult-like following amongst celebrities and fashion devotees alike, another rival has quietly risen through the ranks to make a bid for the Quiet Luxury crown. First introduced for A/W 25, The Row’s Agnes bag is defined by its slouchy, bowling-bag-inspired silhouette. "As customers increasingly look for a fresh alternative to the Margaux, the Agnes is poised to become one of 2026’s most coveted designer bags," says Philippa Young, flagship accessories buying manager at Selfridges, where the style has already sold out. "Its effortlessly slouchy, capacious silhouette is balanced by a structured top handle, creating that uniquely refined nonchalance the brand is known for. In fact, it has evolved into the understated icon of the brand’s sought-after accessories lineup."
Gucci’s "Demna-fied" Jackie
Sizes: Mini, Small and Medium
Why we love it: With Demna freshly installed at Gucci, the house was absent from the September fashion week schedule, with his runway debut slated for February. But the dearth of a star-studded show did little to deter the sense of anticipation. Instead, the former Balenciaga visionary gave the fashion world a sneak peek at Gucci’s new era via a stylised lookbook. The spring/summer 26 collection included several hyper-modern interpretations of many of Gucci’s most iconic House codes, including a soft, slouchy take on the Jackie.
"Gucci’s Jackie needs no introduction and Demna has given it a new life, in soft, worn leather and GG print canvas," says Zacharis. "The minimalist and soft branding approach feels fresher and edgier, appealing to a wider demographic than its more structured predecessor." Considering investing? You’re not alone; Denma’s genesis Gucci collection is already considered a hot collector’s item.
Chanel's Classic Flap Bag
Price: Price on Request
Sizes: One size
Colours: Will be available in yellow, black, white, blue and light pink.
Why we love it: Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut gave Paris Fashion Week its defining moment. But whilst there was no shortage of covetable accessories (note the artfully crushed 2.55 and supersized XXL Flap bags), there was one style in particular which caught our eye—not on the runway, but on the front row. Spotted on the A-list’s most-papped, including K-Pop sensation Jennie Kim and Hollywood royalty Lily Rose-Depp, the Classic Flap Bag was stripped of its signature quilting in favour of smooth caviar leather with elongated top handles for a minimalist '90s feel.
Gab Waller, a professional luxury fashion sourcer based in L.A., whose client base includes Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge, has already been inundated with requests for the bag. "Chanel’s S/S 26 collection has been an immediate standout; Matthieu Blazy’s debut has reignited that classic Chanel obsession, but with a fresh, modern energy," she says. "Since the show, we’ve seen an influx of requests for a few key styles—most notably, the small yellow shoulder bag spotted on Jennie Kim front row at the show. It’s the perfect mix of nostalgia and newness that always defines an It-bag moment. I’m confident this style will be sold out long before it even hits [stores]."