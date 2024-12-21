As a fashion editor, I’m constantly inundated with new-season launches, but among the endless stream of releases, it’s rare to encounter an item with true cult-buy potential. Every so often, though, a piece lands on your desk, and you just know it’s destined to take off—an insider’s secret waiting to be discovered. That’s exactly how I felt when I caught sight of Alexa Chung styling Valentino’s new Nellcôte Bag.

The moment I laid eyes on it, I could sense its special appeal. In a soft beige hue, this chic shoulder bag feels perfectly attuned to the season’s evolving trends. Crafted from supple suede, it balances a laid-back, bohemian aesthetic with Valentino’s unmistakable glamour. A border of bold, statement studs frames the bag, while long fringe detailing along the hem taps into the ongoing resurgence of '70s-inspired boho fashion.

(Image credit: Valentino / Getty Images)

On Alexa Chung: Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag (£1950), Valentino Garavani Ladycrush Sandals, Valentino Garavani Coat.

Styled by Chung with a plush, fluffy coat and striking red heels—both part of Valentino’s Spring 2025 Avant Les Débuts collection (and not yet available to shop)—the look captured the essence of today's boho trend.

While fringing, studs, and suede have emerged as key trends over the past few months, I predict they’ll truly hit their stride next year. These effortlessly cool embellishments are a natural fit for spring/summer, pairing beautifully with casual denim and breezy cotton pieces. That said, Alexa Chung’s outfit proves there’s also room to embrace a touch of fringing in a winter wardrobe, offering a fresh way to add texture and movement to cold-weather styling.

It’s no surprise to see a hero piece emerge in Valentino’s latest collection. No stranger to crafting a cult buy, Alessandro Michele—creative director of the Italian brand since March this year—left a trail of It-items in his wake from his time at Gucci. Able to inject an eclectic energy into the fashion landscape, Michele has a knack for sparking trends that resonate far beyond the runway.

If the Nellcôte Bag has you dreaming of fringe-filled outfits, you’re not alone. This season’s boho revival has sparked a wave of stylish bags featuring fringe, studs, and other retro-inspired details. Whether you’re after a statement piece like Valentino’s latest or a more understated option, I’ve curated an edit of the best fringe bags to shop right now. Scroll below to find your perfect match and channel next year's energy right now.

Shop the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag:

Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Suede Shoulder Bag With Fringes £1950 SHOP NOW This is set to be the It bag of next season.

Shop Our Other Favourite Fringed Bags:

Zara Fringed Tote Bag £36 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Isabel Marant Oskan Hobo Suede Crossbody Bag £1090 SHOP NOW This has an adjustable shoulder strap so you can find your perfect length.

H&M Fringed Crossbody Bag £16 SHOP NOW Add a dash of texture to your winter wardrobe.

Valentina Garavani Nellcote Fringed Studded Suede Shoulder Bag £1950 SHOP NOW This also comes in a rich burgundy hue.

Mint Velvet Suede Fringed Shoulder Bag £150 SHOP NOW This is a great size for carrying around your daily essentials—laptop included.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Bag With Fringe Detail £369 SHOP NOW This dramatic fringed bag will totally energise your winter wardrobe.

Polo Ralph Lauren Large Fringe Suede Shoulder Bag £799 £559 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Campomaggi Scarlata Fringe Bag £428 SHOP NOW This buttery soft bag can entirely elevate an outfit.

Free People Riley Fringe Bag £88 £40 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.