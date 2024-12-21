Alexa Chung Just Wore 2025's First It Bag—Pay Attention
As a fashion editor, I’m constantly inundated with new-season launches, but among the endless stream of releases, it’s rare to encounter an item with true cult-buy potential. Every so often, though, a piece lands on your desk, and you just know it’s destined to take off—an insider’s secret waiting to be discovered. That’s exactly how I felt when I caught sight of Alexa Chung styling Valentino’s new Nellcôte Bag.
The moment I laid eyes on it, I could sense its special appeal. In a soft beige hue, this chic shoulder bag feels perfectly attuned to the season’s evolving trends. Crafted from supple suede, it balances a laid-back, bohemian aesthetic with Valentino’s unmistakable glamour. A border of bold, statement studs frames the bag, while long fringe detailing along the hem taps into the ongoing resurgence of '70s-inspired boho fashion.
On Alexa Chung: Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag (£1950), Valentino Garavani Ladycrush Sandals, Valentino Garavani Coat.
Styled by Chung with a plush, fluffy coat and striking red heels—both part of Valentino’s Spring 2025 Avant Les Débuts collection (and not yet available to shop)—the look captured the essence of today's boho trend.
While fringing, studs, and suede have emerged as key trends over the past few months, I predict they’ll truly hit their stride next year. These effortlessly cool embellishments are a natural fit for spring/summer, pairing beautifully with casual denim and breezy cotton pieces. That said, Alexa Chung’s outfit proves there’s also room to embrace a touch of fringing in a winter wardrobe, offering a fresh way to add texture and movement to cold-weather styling.
It’s no surprise to see a hero piece emerge in Valentino’s latest collection. No stranger to crafting a cult buy, Alessandro Michele—creative director of the Italian brand since March this year—left a trail of It-items in his wake from his time at Gucci. Able to inject an eclectic energy into the fashion landscape, Michele has a knack for sparking trends that resonate far beyond the runway.
If the Nellcôte Bag has you dreaming of fringe-filled outfits, you’re not alone. This season’s boho revival has sparked a wave of stylish bags featuring fringe, studs, and other retro-inspired details. Whether you’re after a statement piece like Valentino’s latest or a more understated option, I’ve curated an edit of the best fringe bags to shop right now. Scroll below to find your perfect match and channel next year's energy right now.
Shop the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag:
This is set to be the It bag of next season.
Shop Our Other Favourite Fringed Bags:
This has an adjustable shoulder strap so you can find your perfect length.
This also comes in a rich burgundy hue.
This is a great size for carrying around your daily essentials—laptop included.
This dramatic fringed bag will totally energise your winter wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
