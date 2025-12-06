6 Elegant, Throw-On Pieces You'll Find in a French Woman's 2026 Capsule Wardrobe

We’ve reached that moment in the year when I naturally start looking back at everything the last twelve months have brought, while also dreaming about what the new year might hold. And, as always, fashion sits firmly at the front of my mind.
This is exactly when a capsule wardrobe steps into the spotlight—and truly, who better to draw inspiration from than French women? No one curates a capsule quite like they do. It seems almost instinctive: their ability to take something simple and make it appear effortlessly chic is unmatched, and it never fails to make me want to recreate their looks in my own wardrobe.
A capsule wardrobe’s strength lies in its resilience and versatility. It’s all about those key staples that endure season after season, pieces that can be mixed, matched and restyled in countless ways while still feeling fresh. When done well, the result is a wardrobe that is both functional and endlessly inspiring. And importantly, it’s not about the cost. Whether it’s a beautifully crafted luxury staple or a high-street buy that looks far more expensive than it is, the success of a capsule wardrobe comes down to the quality and longevity of each piece—not the price tag.
So, with that in mind, and 2026 just weeks away, I’ve taken a close look at my favourite French style icons and distilled the six essential pieces I know they'll rely on next year. Here, I’ve brought them together to help guide your own capsule wardrobe for the year ahead.
6 Staples in a French Girl's 2026 Capsule Wardrobe:
1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The trusted ballet flat is arguably one of the most versatile shoe choices available right now and that isn't going to change in 2026; French women will continue to rely on the flat for almost every occasion. For my 30th birthday, I received a pair of my cherished Chanel ballet flats, as they really are a piece to consider investing in due to the fact that they will never go out of style.
Shop the Staple:
Dear Frances
Balla, Black Leather
A plain black leather ballet flat is so versatile and will go with so many different looks.
& Other Stories
Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
I have this pair and they're one of my most worn shoes I own.
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Slipper
Gorgeous.
COS
Suede Ballet Flats
A suede ballet flat will go with so many outfits.
2. V-Neck Knit
Style Notes: Knitwear is always a capsule staple, but one style that has dominated recently and will continue to do so in 2026 is a V-neck jumper. Whether it’s a fine knit to wear in the cooler months, or a big chunky style for the depths of winter to layer over a white top, the variations allow it to be worn year-round.
Shop the Staple:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
This has been on my wishlist for a while now, I love the deep chocolate brown colour.
Massimo Dutti
Knit 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
This is such a good price for 100% cashmere.
Whistles
Neutral Cashmere V Neck Knit
So chic.
Toteme
Cashmere V-Neck Knit Ecru
The styling of this entire look is so sophisticated and timeless.
3. Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: I don’t dare admit how many tailored trousers I have...They can be dressed up with a pointed heel and slinky cami or waistcoat, or down with a trainer and basic white tee. It comes as no surprise to me that French women love a tailored trouser as much as me; their versatility is unmatched.
Shop the Staple:
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Cos is my go-to high-street brand for tailoring.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
Such an affordable price for a classic staple piece.
Reformation
Mason Pant
These come in four different colours.
TOTEME
Garderob Pleated Woven Tapered Pants
An ecru trouser is just so sleek.
4. Suede Squishy Bag
Style Notes: A somewhat new bag on the scene, but its popularity has quickly boomed and skyrocketed it to capsule wardrobe status. Suede has really had its moment this year, from sandals and loafers to blazers and bomber jackets. Squishy bags adorned the autumn-winter 2025 runways from Ferragamo to Fendi, and I predict we’ll be seeing a lot more iterations of them going forward into 2026.
Shop the Staple:
Jimmy Choo
Cinch Medium
A Jimmy Choo bag is such a worthy investment.
YSL
Jamie Shoulder Pouch in Suede
A Saint Laurent bag is the ultimate forever investment piece.
FERRAGAMO
Small Embellished Gathered Ribbed Suede Shoulder Bag
I love this Ferragamo iterartion.
DeMellier
The Miami
Fashion-editor approved.
5. Trench Coat
Style Notes: Synonymous with British style thanks to Burberry, the classic trench coat is undeniably one of the hardest-working outerwear pieces in any French woman's capsule wardrobe, too. Despite its utilitarian background, the trusty trench has come a long way and continues to be a coat French women reach for time and time again. The same can be said for 2026, of course.
Shop the Staple:
M&S
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
A great high-street find.
Whistles
Black Riley Trench Coat
A trench coat does't have to be camel, opt for a black for a fresh feel.
Toteme
Crisp Summer Trench Clay
Toteme's outerwear is top tier.
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Trench Coat
I love this deep slate grey hue.
6. White Shirt
Style Notes: There really is nothing quite like the white shirt. Its simplicity yet sophistication cements it into capsule wardrobe territory without a doubt, no matter the year. In 2026, French women will continue to rely on their white shirts for an array of events and across the year, wearing it with jeans, trousers, skirts and more.
Shop the Staple:
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized: Oxford, White
I love an oversized white shirt styled with blue jeans.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.