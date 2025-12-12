It bags are something I’ve studied at length. As a handbag-obsessed editor, I’ve spent years analysing the trajectory of rising new styles, delving into pieces that have held It titles for decades, and most recently, digging deep into returning icons. By now, it’s clear that 2025 is the year of the returning It bag; from Chloé’s Paddington to Fendi’s Spy bag, and with this nostalgic trend set to continue into 2026, I’m predicting that the Bottega Veneta Campana will be even more illustrious in 2026.
This year has been defined by nostalgia, with luxury brands digging into the archives to unearth icons that still translate to the present day. What sets these luxury designers apart is their heritage. The decades of expertise and iconography that have formed along the way have ensured their status as the best designer brands. Amongst them is Bottega Veneta, which celebrates its rich history with the return of the Campana.
Our reintroduction to the Campana came earlier this year, though the bag has had a slight update to bring it back to the present day. First released in the spring of 2004, the bag was ahead of its time for its pared-back appeal and understated look, a striking contrast to the bold logomania of the ‘90s, but perfectly aligned with the trends of the new millennium, which were focused upon craftspersonship, hardware accents and tactile detailing. Think of the metal accents of Balenciaga’s Le City bag or the sturdy locks embellishing both the Mulberry Bayswater and Chloé Paddington. For its modern return, the metal details on the bag’s straps have been removed to reinforce the sleek appearance of the bag, and if possible, refine it even further. In turn, it instantly caught the eye of stylish people everywhere and has nestled seamlessly into the wardrobes of the most elegant celebrities around.
Well before the quiet luxury revolution, Bottega Veneta was putting expert construction and considered creation ahead of brand names. These bags don’t have to shout their origin to be admired, but simply use the brand’s iconic Intrecciato weave to denote their luxury roots. The meticulously woven leather that features on Bottega’s most notable bags offers the perfect ease for the relaxed look of the Campana bag. A slouchy, boho style that blends form and function with its polished look and spacious interior. Today, the bag remains unlined, showing off the precise Intrecciato weave that has become an iconography of the brand, identifiable without even saying its name.
For its return, the new Campana is offered in three sizes, small, regular and large, with a series of refined colourways on offer in both leather and suede. Already, it's joined Bottega Veneta's lineup of enduring It bags, such as the Andiamo and the Clutch, all distinct handbag offerings that continue to hold their prominent status years after their first release.
Readying your wardrobe for 2026? Keep scrolling to shop the Bottega Veneta Campana bag.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.