Affordable Price Tag, Affluent Style: The New Designer-Coded Handbag Our Editors Are Obsessing Over Now

As a fashion editor with a serious case of handbag-obsession, uncovering new bag styles on the market has become a bit of a weakness for me. I may be the only person among my friends who sets an alarm for release dates, and if there's a limited edition drop to be found, you can guarantee I've already added it to my wish list; but my real passion comes from finding bags that look like they cost the earth but are really much more affordable finds.



In the wake of Walmart's trending take on the Hermés Birkin, or should I say the "Wirkin", there is conclusive proof that shoppers are looking for a bag that comes in at no more than three figures but has the same eye for detail as any other luxury fashion house offering. I myself have a couple of designer bags from the likes of Loewe and JW Anderson, and secondhand steals from Fendi and Louis Vuitton that I will cherish for a lifetime due to their craftsmanship, but when it comes to the styles I use time and time again, the right bag is a premium quality, yet modestly priced piece that will go with everything I own—enter DeMellier.

Regular readers will know just how much Who What Wear editors love London -based brand DeMellier, and it's easy to see why. From their contemporary take on timeless silhouettes to their commitment to sustainably sourced materials, they are not only a hot topic in our group chat, but are also regularly spotted on the arms of Instagrams best dressed. Just when we thought it couldn't get better than the brand's now iconic New York tote, I stumbled across a brand new style in the new-in section—the Hudson handbag, and I am convinced that once word gets out, this bag is about to be everywhere too.



The Hudson collection compromises of three colours (so far), and is a tall, structured top-handle roomy enough for all of your essentials. In true DeMellier style it comes in a grained leather and a (gasp!) luxe suede iteration too—perfectly designed to sit in crook of your arm, be carried from the top, or even slung over your shoulder with the hidden shoulder strap. Could this be a stronger contender for "the perfect everyday bag"? I'm inclined to say so.

(Image credit: DeMellier London)

As the proud owner of not only the DeMellier Tokyo bag but also the Capri basket, the Hudson is next on my hit list (should it stay in stock for long enough). So consider this your warning—good bags don't come along often, and if you're in a "new year new bag" kind of mood, keep scrolling to see and shop DeMellier's Hudson bags in every colour, and to see more of our favourite styles from the brand too.

Shop the DeMellier Hudson Tote Bag:

DeMellier The Hudson | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth £550 SHOP NOW You had me at "suede".

DeMellier The Hudson | Black Small Grain £550 SHOP NOW Doesn't the black look like it cost at least three times it's price tag?

DeMellier The Hudson | Tan Small Grain £550 SHOP NOW Okay, this has "quiet luxury" written all over it.

Shop More of Our Favourite DeMellier Bags:

DeMellier The New York Shoulder | Black Small Grain £365 SHOP NOW I fell for the East/West silhouette from the moment I saw it.

Demellier The New York Shoulder | Off-White Small Grain £365 SHOP NOW There's something so dreamy about this style in cream.

Demellier The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain £445 SHOP NOW The New York looks even better in burgundy.

Demellier The Midi New York | Black Small Grain £445 SHOP NOW But who am I to argue with classic black?

Demellier The Vancouver | Black Smooth £395 SHOP NOW A cute, mini crossbody for the busy days you need your hands free.

Demellier The Vancouver | Off-White Smooth £395 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with a grey blazer, white tee and blue jeans.

Demellier The Montreal | Deep Toffee Smooth £445 SHOP NOW Such a delicious shade of buttery toffee.