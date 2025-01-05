If Anyone Knows How to Find a Stylish Work Bag, It's Fashion Editors—These Are the Ones My Colleagues Use Every Day

Choosing the right work bag is a decision you'll appreciate daily; get it wrong, and every morning will start on a frustrating note—hoisting a constantly slipping shoulder strap and digging endlessly for your lipgloss.

If you work in an office, even a couple of days per week, it's worth investing time and research into selecting a bag. This trusty companion will endure bus journeys, taxi rides, occasionally get dropped on the floor and shoved into lockers, earning its wear and tear as a badge of honour. Needless to say, durability is an essential quality.

Anouk carries a leather tote from Bally.

It should also fit a laptop, if you tend to take yours home with you—even if this is a rare occurrence, you don't want to wind up stashing company property in a flimsy canvas tote bag. A structured leather design is a smart choice, but if it's too rigid and heavy it will soon become cumbersome to carry around. Of course, whatever bag you land on should also feel like a reflection of your personal style; something you're proud to be seen with every day.

I know, it sounds like a long checklist. So, I consulted a few people I know who have managed to pull of the seemingly impossible: finding a work bag that ticks all the aforementioned boxes. Below, hear from three Who What Wear editors about their tote of choice, then scroll on to see a few more chic contenders.

What to Look for In A Work Bag:

Material: Is it weatherproof and durable?

Size: Can it fit everything you need in, from a laptop to change of shoes?

Colour: Will it go with everything in your wardrobe?

Straps: How do you carry this bag? Is it over the shoulder? If so, are the straps comfy and sturdy?

Our Editors' Picks of the Best Work Bags for Women:

Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief: Toteme Belted Tote

“For months I had been searching high and low for a chic, grown-up shoulder bag that could secretly carry my MacBook Air laptop but not look or feel like a gigantic tote that weighs me down. My quest led me to Toteme's belted leather style and although you won't get everything crammed in here, my laptop does slot in (it pokes out of the top by a millimetre or so) and the bag still neatly fits my phone, wallet, chargers, makeup and chewing gum—that's not half bad for such a bijou bag. I opted for this dark mink colour as it works with black, brown, navy and all other neutral shades so easily.”

Dimensions: Handle drop 23cm, height 29.5cm, width 28cm, depth 15cm.

Features: Top handle, 3 internal slip pockets, suede lining, clasp fastening.

Shop the bag:

TOTEME Belted Leather Tote £970 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Belted Leather Tote £970 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Belted Croc-Effect Leather Tote £970 SHOP NOW

Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor: Acne Studios Musubi Bag

“My ultimate work bag is without doubt the Acne Studios Musubi. This year I wanted to invest in a bag that would fit both my laptop and trainers for the gym, but didn't look too much like a tote bag. I also wanted something that felt classic and polished, yet cool. The answer was this! It has aged really well, the leather is so smooth and I love that I can just about carry it as a crossbody. It's also a great airport bag.”

Dimensions: Height 26cm, width 34.5cm, depth 15.5cm.

Features: Top handle and shoulder strap, internal zip pocket, leather lining, snap button fastening.

Shop the bag:

Acne Studios Musubi Midi Tote Bag £1400 SHOP NOW

ACNE STUDIOS Musubi Knotted Leather Tote £1600 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Musubi Midi Tote Bag £1400 SHOP NOW

Florrie Alexander, Acting Affiliates Editor: Polène Cyme Bag

“This has been my work bag for the past two years and I can't recommend it enough. So much so that our beauty editor, Eleanor, has the same one. Without looking bulky, the refined design has enough room for a laptop plus all the extras I carry on a daily basis (water bottle, umbrella and pouch with various beauty bits inside).

“Inside you'll find a soft suede lining as well as an integrated pouch to keep your treasured items in one place. The double handle offers two ways to wear it, either on the shoulder or carried in hand, whilst the magnetic sides allow your to adjust the shape depending on how full your want to make your tote. It's incredibly durable, after working hard over two years I still get compliments on the style and it still looks brand new. The leather fabric also means it is incredibly durable, and able to withstand the serious weight when I fill it to the brim. It's more of a mid-range price, but with so much going for it, it's definitely a worthwhile investment and is sure to be my work bag for many years to come!”

Dimensions: Height 32cm, width 57cm, depth 17cm.

Features: Dual-length handle, cotton lining, magnetic closure.

Shop the bag:

Polène Cyme - Textured Black £380 SHOP NOW

Polène Cyme - Textured Camel £380 SHOP NOW

Polène Cyme - Black Canvas £330 SHOP NOW

More Work Bags We Love:

Demellier The New York | Burgundy Small Grain £495 SHOP NOW I'm currently saving up for my dream work bag, and this one is a definite contender. It's current but classic at the same time, and I love that the top handle is designed to fit over the shoulder. The gold embossing on the burgundy leather is such a beautiful combination.

Aspinal of London London Tote Bag £521 SHOP NOW Aspinal is a popular choice for work bags, and this particular model is suitable for a 15-inch laptop. Plus, it's got several internal pockets. The perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Loewe Medium Puzzle Fold Tote in Shiny Calfskin £1700 SHOP NOW This is a true investment bag, but one you'll get pleasure out of daily. On a practical note, it's lightweight and easy to carry, as well as being designed to fold completely flat—ideal if you're travelling for work.

& Other Stories Braided Leather Tote £195 SHOP NOW It's true: you can find great work bags on the high street. This roomy & Other Stories style has all the qualities of a chic and functional carry-all, and the braided leather gives it a designer feel.

elleme Dimple Tote Pebbled Leather Dark Brown/white Stitches £420 SHOP NOW This eye-catching bag can accommodate a 16-inch laptop, but without looking remotely bulky or business-like. That's an impressive feat.

The Row Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather £2410 SHOP NOW Also available in black and taupe, this timeless tote will go with everything in your work wardrobe. It's certainly on the pricier end of the spectrum, but the grained calfskin leather will get even better with age.

Charles & Keith Sansa Tote Bag £119 SHOP NOW The whole Who What Wear team agrees: Charles & Keith does some of the best budget-friendly work bags. They look so much more premium than their price suggests, and typically come with useful features like inner compartments and secure fastenings.

Arket Leather Tote £279 SHOP NOW We've waxed lyrical about the crossbody version of this bag more times than we can count, so naturally we're huge fans of the tote version, too.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £548 SHOP NOW Not only is this bag incredibly on-trend, it spacious enough to fit a laptop and the shape can be adjusted with the side gusset straps—allowing it to accommodate more on everything-but-the-kitchen-sink days. If suede doesn't feel like a future-proof choice, the grained leather version might be a better fit.

Everlane The Studio Bag £240 SHOP NOW Most shoulder bags don't have an adjustable strap, but this Everlane gem is a nifty exception. It also comes with an external pocket, handy for those essentials you tend to reach for in a hurry.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW Not everyone wants a leather bag, whatever the reason. I wear the smaller version of this Insta-famous quilted bag constantly and it's held up really well, so I'd imagine the same is true for the oversized crossbody.

John Lewis Knot Handle Leather Tote Bag £89 SHOP NOW Such a lovely colour.