According to 5 French Women With Impeccable Taste, These Are the Chicest Luxury Buys for Winter 2025 and Beyond
Rest assured, these are the most stylish designer buys worth the investment—including Alaïa's fluffy shoes, Celine's tan tote and the Khaite leather jacket you'll love forever. Scroll on to see the French girl-approved luxury winter buys for 2025 and beyond.
I don’t know about you, but at this time of year, I’m always in a bit of a style rut. I already feel bored of my winter coats, the need for thermals comes before anything else, and my wardrobe is in desperate need of a clear-out ahead of the new year. There’s nothing better than getting rid of pieces that no longer serve you, or suit your style, so I tend to see a fresh year as an excuse to have a little rejig of my overflowing wardrobe. And what I’ve noticed over the years, is that while I find it easy to chuck high -street items into the ‘for charity’ bag, the designer items are normally a mainstay. Why? Because I bought them with more thought involved, I most likely saved up for them, and they’re often more timeless than fleeting seasonal trends the high street offers. My intention going into the new year is to shop more consciously, buying the items that, yes, may cost more to begin with, but they’ll last way beyond the season I bought them in. With my slowing December mind and the need to hibernate setting in, though, I thought it would be best to get some much-needed inspiration for my luxury winter wish list. And who better than some of the chicest French women?
Known for their impeccable style, effortless aesthetic and ability to favour a more classic wardrobe, I wanted to know exactly what they have their eye on this season. And let me tell you, I wasn’t disappointed. Honing in on the Khaite leather jacket-of-dreams, Loewe draped trousers that’ll work across all seasons and the Celine bag everyone will be carrying, these 5 French women have put together a refined edit of the 15 luxury items that’ll update all your outfits, forever more.
The French Girl-Approved Luxury Winter Buys for 2025 and 2026:
1. Léna Farouil
Shop Léna's Luxury Edit:
The Row
Cerys Wool-Blend Coat
"This is the definition of the perfect winter coat: structured, masculine-meets-feminine and timeless. I’d style it with wide tailored trousers, a fine knit and pointed-toe boots for a very Parisian winter uniform."
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Kate Satin Slingback Flats
"I love the elegance of flats for winter, they elevate even the most casual looks. I’ll wear these with dark denim, a chunky grey knit and an oversized trench for that 'off-duty model' vibe."
Bottega Veneta
Leather Intrecciato Veneta Shoulder Bag
"This is the bag of my dreams. I’ll style it with a long coat, cream knit and straight wool trousers for a warm choc winter look. It also pairs beautifully with denim and a black blazer for everyday chic."
2. Franny Fyne
Shop Franny's Luxury Edit:
JACQUEMUS
Le Manteau D'homme Double-Breasted Wool Coat
"This coat embodies timelessness and effortless elegance. Its impeccable cut and refined details make it an essential and lasting addition to any wardrobe. I would happily pair it with stretch knee-high boots, a leather skirt and a cashmere sweater for a beautiful visual harmony. It'll create a sophisticated, chic and comfortable look perfect for any occasion."
KHAITE
Cate Leather Tote
"My dream bag is the Cate by Khaite. This model evokes the look of vintage bags that I so admire. Its timeless and refined silhouette instantly adds a touch of chic to any outfit, and its versatility allows you to wear it day or night, while elegantly carrying all your essentials. This bag, with its structured shape and clean lines elevates any look, giving it a sophisticated allure and an undeniably chic presence. For me, it embodies the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics."
Loewe
Cropped Wrap Trousers In Wool
"One thing is for sure: these trousers are an investment I’m going to make the most of, true to my habit of transforming each piece into a wardrobe staple suitable for any occasion. During the day, I would pair them with a fine-knit crew-neck or V-neck sweater, along with elegant loafers or casual sneakers. In the evening, for a more glamorous look, I would wear them with a structured blazer, a semi-sheer or organza top, and pumps. The whole look would be enhanced with refined jewelry, not forgetting an elegant clutch to complete the ensemble. The possibilities are endless!"
3. Salomé Mory
Shop Salomé's Luxury Edit:
THE ROW
Liisa Leather Pumps
"Perfect to simply elevate your looks on a day to day or a festive time, the kitten heel is effortlessly chic and one that French women always rely on."
Sophie Buhai
Metzner Cuff
"A strong, sculptural and yet minimal piece to complement a look, I love collecting forever pieces of jewellery like this one, and I have a preference for silver over gold at the moment."
TOTEME
Shield Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
"A always rely on a good coat from Wardrobe NYC or Toteme to help me go trough winter. As a summer girl, investing in a coat I love makes me feel chic even when temperatures get very low, you have to want to wear it on repeat over every outfit. I like the slightly oversized fit, and black or dark grey are a must."
4. Alice Pilate
Shop Alice's Luxury Edit:
CELINE
Small New Luggage in Supple Shiny Lambskin
"A Celine bag is always a wise investment. When it comes to colours, I love brown and cognac for this season. It's timeless and elegant."
Khaite
Khaite the Shellar Lambskin Jacket
"This leather Khaite jacket is classic, effortless and it'll last forever. I'll be styling it with my straight-leg vintage Levi’s with a big oversized sweater or turtle neck underneath."
Alaia
Ballet Flats in Merino Shearling
"Again with the brown colours I'm loving this season, these fluffy Alaïa shoes will work with all my outfits across the seasons. So cute."
5. Emmanuelle Koffi
Shop Emmanuelle's Luxury Edit:
CELINE
Triomphe 01 Sunglasses in Acetate
"I love oversized retro frames and these feel very 60s-Parisian. I’d style them with a long wool coat, a slim turtleneck and knee-high boots. The kind of chic winter uniform I never get tired of."
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Ralph and Ricky Bear Sweater
"I have such a soft spot for iconic Ralph Lauren bear pieces, they’re playful but still timeless. I’d style this knit with a crisp white shirt underneath, straight-leg jeans and loafers for a cosy but polished winter look. It’s the kind of piece that instantly lifts your mood."
Chloé
Chloé Leather Eve Over-The-Knee Boots 85
"I’ve been wanting a strong over-the-knee boot for winter, and this pair is such a chic balance of structure and softness. I’ll style them with mini skirts, oversized knits or even under a long wool coat."
