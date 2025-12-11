According to 5 French Women With Impeccable Taste, These Are the Chicest Luxury Buys for Winter 2025 and Beyond

Rest assured, these are the most stylish designer buys worth the investment—including Alaïa's fluffy shoes, Celine's tan tote and the Khaite leather jacket you'll love forever. Scroll on to see the French girl-approved luxury winter buys for 2025 and beyond.

French women wish list
(Image credit: @salome.mory @lenafarl @alicepilate)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

I don’t know about you, but at this time of year, I’m always in a bit of a style rut. I already feel bored of my winter coats, the need for thermals comes before anything else, and my wardrobe is in desperate need of a clear-out ahead of the new year. There’s nothing better than getting rid of pieces that no longer serve you, or suit your style, so I tend to see a fresh year as an excuse to have a little rejig of my overflowing wardrobe. And what I’ve noticed over the years, is that while I find it easy to chuck high -street items into the ‘for charity’ bag, the designer items are normally a mainstay. Why? Because I bought them with more thought involved, I most likely saved up for them, and they’re often more timeless than fleeting seasonal trends the high street offers. My intention going into the new year is to shop more consciously, buying the items that, yes, may cost more to begin with, but they’ll last way beyond the season I bought them in. With my slowing December mind and the need to hibernate setting in, though, I thought it would be best to get some much-needed inspiration for my luxury winter wish list. And who better than some of the chicest French women?

Known for their impeccable style, effortless aesthetic and ability to favour a more classic wardrobe, I wanted to know exactly what they have their eye on this season. And let me tell you, I wasn’t disappointed. Honing in on the Khaite leather jacket-of-dreams, Loewe draped trousers that’ll work across all seasons and the Celine bag everyone will be carrying, these 5 French women have put together a refined edit of the 15 luxury items that’ll update all your outfits, forever more.

The French Girl-Approved Luxury Winter Buys for 2025 and 2026:

1. Léna Farouil

Lene wearing leopard print jacket

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Shop Léna's Luxury Edit:

2. Franny Fyne

Franny wearing black cardigan

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Shop Franny's Luxury Edit:

3. Salomé Mory

Salome wearing jeans

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop Salomé's Luxury Edit:

4. Alice Pilate

Alice wearing barn jacket

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Shop Alice's Luxury Edit:

5. Emmanuelle Koffi

Emmanuelle wearing trench coat

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop Emmanuelle's Luxury Edit:

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.