My Friend Asked Me What Handbag Colour Trends Will Be Big This Winter and Beyond—I Sent Her These Key Styles

If you go through my Net-a-Porter wish list on the app, it’s practically an archive of all of the handbags I’ve loved over the last few seasons. Alaïa’s Le Teckel has been in there for a while, joined by Khaite’s Simona snake print style and of course a sprinkling of new in Loewe. And while they all have their impractical size (I’m a small bag person) in common, one thing I can never decide on is the colour. Which is the main reason they tend to stay tucked away on a saved list rather than being on my arm. Like choosing a new nail colour at the salon, deciding on a new season bag colour feels like one of the hardest decisions to make. And considering I shy away from making said decisions, I wanted to get some much-needed inspiration from the autumn/winter 2025 runways in order to finally choose a new bag. With my Polène style—the mid-price bag I’ve relied on for so many years—looking a bit tired after being dragged around most days, it's time.
While handbag styles are very much down to personal preference (like I've said, I tend to choose silly little bags that barely fit a phone in them, rather than a practical tote), handbag trends can be narrowed down by colour. Leading the way at the likes of Prada, Fendi and Gabriela Hearst is warm chestnut brown. Lighter than the rich chocolatey shade we’ve been seeing, all of the designers agreed that this colour looks best in suede. More of a colourful accessory kinda person? Chanel has backed fiery red, while Fendi has continued the love for baby blue bags well into winter. We may not all agree on the size or silhouette of new season bags, but I’m sure we’ll all agree these 7 colours will dominate every winter outfit this season.
The Bag Colour Trends to Take Note of For Winter 2025:
1. Warm Chestnut
Style Notes: When Prada, Fendi and Gabriela Hearst all suggest the same colour to wear, it’s time to listen up. Warm chestnut dominated the bag category for each catwalk, and not only similar in shade, they were also in the same texture: suede. So invest in a light brown buttery soft bag this season and you’ll secure one of the biggest accessory trends.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Lthr Shldr Bg
The shape, the buckles—I'm sold.
ALAÏA
East West Nubuck Tote
Big bag fans rejoice, Alaïa's East West tote is here.
Anthropologie
Checkerboard Leather Hobo Bag
The winter version of the woven bag.
& Other Stories
Eyelet-Embellished Suede Bag
Love the boho vibe of this one.
2. Baby Blue
Style Notes: Pastels for winter? Yes, really. Baby blue was seen at Prada, Versace and Acne Studios for SS25 and the love for the sugary shade is continuing thanks to Fendi. Surprisingly, the light blue hue will work well with chocolate brown, grey and pink—trust me.
Shop the Trend:
BOTTEGA VENETA
Pinacoteca Small Intrecciato Leather Tote
I love her.
Charles & Keith
Hazel Bow Elongated Trapeze Shoulder Bag
That structured silhouette makes it look so premium.
Polène
Numéro Dix Crocodile Nubuck Polar
I've got this in black and it's one of my most-worn items in my wardrobe.
COACH
Brooklyn 28 Leather Shoulder Bag
Your work bag just got an upgrade.
3. Glossy Oxblood
Style Notes: Oxblood everything has been prevalent for a few seasons now, but it’s bigger than ever for winter. Warming up wardrobes with minimal effort, update your big work bag (as seen at Victoria Beckham) or simply add any burgundy bag to a full monochromatic look for an outfit that’ll never fail.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather
I can see this for party season with a sprinkling of sequins.
M&S
Buckle Baguette Bag
Well done, M&S.
ZARA
Extended Leather Bag Limited Edition
Add to a kilt skirt and a cable knit jumper.
Demellier
Demellier Medium Suede New York Tote Bag
No wonder so many fashion editors love this New York tote by DeMellier.
4. Sleek Snake
Style Notes: Granted, it’s not technically a colour, but snake print is one of my favourite bag trends so I have to show you. Gabriela Hearst, Khaite and Tod’s all slipped the print into their aw25 collections and I’ll be following suit—starting with a bag work with ecru jeans and a grey cable jumper.
Shop the Trend:
VERAFIED
Vera Clutch Shoulder Bag
The mid-price bag brand you need to know.
KHAITE
Olivia Medium Snake-Effect Leather Top Handle Bag
A work of art.
ARKET
Boxy Leather Bag
Here to liven up all your winter coats.
GINA TRICOT
Gina Tricot Small Bowling Two Handle
Love the shape of this.
5. Scarlet Red
Style Notes: In my opinion, investing in a Chanel bag in a colour other than black is the biggest achievement—one I hope to make at some point in my life. Bright red hit the runways this season and I’ll be taking note with one of these red bags from the likes of Dragon Diffusion and & Other Stories (until I can get the supersize Chanel).
Shop the Trend:
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
One to wear across all seasons.
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag
Imagine this with a floor-weeping grey wool coat. The dream.
MANGO
Braided Leather Clutch Bag
Party season-ready.
THE ROW
'90s Leather Tote
I'm a mini bag fan so this The Row '90s style is one I would wear on repeat.
6. Cool Khaki
Style Notes: While Burberry backed khaki boots for AW25, Stella McCartney is going for bags. Working as a neutral in your wardrobe, expect your new glossy green accessory to perfectly complement your grey, tan, burgundy or black outerwear.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Interwoven Leather Crossbody Bag
An easy way to elevate jeans.
M&S
Faux Leather Bowler Bag
The mini bag charm takes this giant bowling bag to another level.
Gucci
Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag
A love-forever bag if ever I've seen one.
Bottega Veneta
Mini Lambskin Solstice Shoulder Bag
I've wanted this is in cream but seeing it in khaki has changed my mind.
7. Soft Cream
Style Notes: While white bags can be seen as harsh against more muted winter outfits, soft cream will blend perfectly. Working with quite literally any outfit you own, look for details such as buckles (as seen at Balmain), unusual silhouettes and chic hardware to make them more noticeable.
Shop the Trend:
BALENCIAGA
Bel Air Medium Leather Tote
Big enough to carry everything.
Prada
Prada Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
The bag every editor and influencer is wearing right now.