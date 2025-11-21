My Friend Asked Me What Handbag Colour Trends Will Be Big This Winter and Beyond—I Sent Her These Key Styles

Whether it's Chanel-backed red, Balmain's soft cream or Prada's warm chestnut, these are the only bag colour trends worth investing in this winter.

Autumn/winter 2025 bag colour trends
By
published
in Features

If you go through my Net-a-Porter wish list on the app, it’s practically an archive of all of the handbags I’ve loved over the last few seasons. Alaïa’s Le Teckel has been in there for a while, joined by Khaite’s Simona snake print style and of course a sprinkling of new in Loewe. And while they all have their impractical size (I’m a small bag person) in common, one thing I can never decide on is the colour. Which is the main reason they tend to stay tucked away on a saved list rather than being on my arm. Like choosing a new nail colour at the salon, deciding on a new season bag colour feels like one of the hardest decisions to make. And considering I shy away from making said decisions, I wanted to get some much-needed inspiration from the autumn/winter 2025 runways in order to finally choose a new bag. With my Polène style—the mid-price bag I’ve relied on for so many years—looking a bit tired after being dragged around most days, it's time.

While handbag styles are very much down to personal preference (like I've said, I tend to choose silly little bags that barely fit a phone in them, rather than a practical tote), handbag trends can be narrowed down by colour. Leading the way at the likes of Prada, Fendi and Gabriela Hearst is warm chestnut brown. Lighter than the rich chocolatey shade we’ve been seeing, all of the designers agreed that this colour looks best in suede. More of a colourful accessory kinda person? Chanel has backed fiery red, while Fendi has continued the love for baby blue bags well into winter. We may not all agree on the size or silhouette of new season bags, but I’m sure we’ll all agree these 7 colours will dominate every winter outfit this season.

1. Warm Chestnut

Prada runway aw25

Style Notes: When Prada, Fendi and Gabriela Hearst all suggest the same colour to wear, it’s time to listen up. Warm chestnut dominated the bag category for each catwalk, and not only similar in shade, they were also in the same texture: suede. So invest in a light brown buttery soft bag this season and you’ll secure one of the biggest accessory trends.

2. Baby Blue

Fendi aw25

Style Notes: Pastels for winter? Yes, really. Baby blue was seen at Prada, Versace and Acne Studios for SS25 and the love for the sugary shade is continuing thanks to Fendi. Surprisingly, the light blue hue will work well with chocolate brown, grey and pink—trust me.

3. Glossy Oxblood

Victoria Beckham aw25

Style Notes: Oxblood everything has been prevalent for a few seasons now, but it’s bigger than ever for winter. Warming up wardrobes with minimal effort, update your big work bag (as seen at Victoria Beckham) or simply add any burgundy bag to a full monochromatic look for an outfit that’ll never fail.

4. Sleek Snake

Gabriela Hearst aw25

Style Notes: Granted, it’s not technically a colour, but snake print is one of my favourite bag trends so I have to show you. Gabriela Hearst, Khaite and Tod’s all slipped the print into their aw25 collections and I’ll be following suit—starting with a bag work with ecru jeans and a grey cable jumper.

5. Scarlet Red

Chanel aw25

Style Notes: In my opinion, investing in a Chanel bag in a colour other than black is the biggest achievement—one I hope to make at some point in my life. Bright red hit the runways this season and I’ll be taking note with one of these red bags from the likes of Dragon Diffusion and & Other Stories (until I can get the supersize Chanel).

6. Cool Khaki

Stella McCartney aw25

Style Notes: While Burberry backed khaki boots for AW25, Stella McCartney is going for bags. Working as a neutral in your wardrobe, expect your new glossy green accessory to perfectly complement your grey, tan, burgundy or black outerwear.

7. Soft Cream

Balmain aw25

Style Notes: While white bags can be seen as harsh against more muted winter outfits, soft cream will blend perfectly. Working with quite literally any outfit you own, look for details such as buckles (as seen at Balmain), unusual silhouettes and chic hardware to make them more noticeable.

