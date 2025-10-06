I Never Thought I’d See Denim Capris Make a Comeback—Alexa Chung Just Proved Me Wrong in Paris
Not straight-leg, not skinnies, but capri jeans. Alexa Chung took to the City of Lights wearing one of the most polarising fashion trends of all time. But as one fashion writer explains, this outfit is more than just a Y2K throwback.
Another day, another triumphant display of fashion to emerge from the streets of Paris Fashion Week. While the runway has certainly delivered countless looks of note this season—Schiaparelli’s sheer slips dotted with feathered accents, Jonathan Anderson’s micro bubble skirts and shrunken bar jackets for his debut Dior collection, the return of the 1957-era sack dress at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga—it’s really the maze of boulevards that make up the city’s arrondissements where some of the more relatable and immediate offerings occur.
This point was proven by none other than Alexa Chung on Sunday evening. The British style icon stepped out to attend Chloé’s spring/summer 2026 show in a millennial-adored trend I could’ve never imagined would come back.
So while everyone was consumed with dissecting Chemena Kamali’s latest bohemian range, I couldn’t peel my eyes away from Chung’s denim capri pants. As a patron of England’s noughties fashion scene, it really should come as no surprise to see Chung revive this silhouette. I thought it would be forever banished to the annals of the early 2000s. Alas not.
As someone who believes that pedal pushers aren’t the controversial fashion item they’re made out to be, but also really does struggle to wear jeans at the best of times, I was quite conflicted about the return of this structured shape. I loved her peplum-esque grey blazer, the cream satin blouse that peeked out from under the lapels, the chunky belt that was fixed at her waist and her pointed-toe, T-bar kitten heels. But knee-grazing, slim cut denim trousers? Are we really prepared to go back there?
Then, I remembered who I was talking about. This is thepremier It girl. The person who inspired the most heart-moving note penned on the back of a bar cocktail napkin and introduced the mainstream to Mary Janes and Peter Pan collars. If Chung wants to resurrect one of the more polarising looks of the last century, all we really should be doing is taking notes. (Especially when she finishes the look off with a Chloé Paddington bag!)
That’s exactly what I did, and after a bit of digging, I realised that some very similar ensembles had already been making the rounds in the French capital, with countless Parisian tastemakers posting themselves on social media wearing a nearly identical outfit.
However, if you were to ask Chung herself, her look isn’t necessarily Parisienne, but more pirate. Indeed, the 41-year-old posted the look to her own Instagram with the caption: “Swashing, buckling etc. The Chloé show was very gorgeous. 🪝” .
The presenter turned model might’ve put the most sophisticated spin that I’ve personally seen, though she’s not the only one embracing the maritime aesthetic. Both Alaïa’s balloon trousers and Alexander McQueen’s hussar jackets evoke this buccaneer sensibility, as do the Kate Moss-approved slouch boots that have slowly been trickling back in. Still, if you’re looking for a more elevated way of testing the waters with this motif, Chung’s interpretation is surely the one for you.
So, whether you’re ready or not, capri jeans and slender-shaped denim is certainly on the way up. And if you can’t beat them, may as well join them and shop Chung’s exact outfit, along with a few especially chic cropped trouser options, below.
Shop Alexa Chung's Capri Jeans Outfit
While Chung's entire look is from Chloé's Resort 2026 collection, which will hit stores early next year, shop pieces inspired by her outfit below.
Henne
Bowie Blazer
In lieu of Chung's peplum blazer, this tapered coat has a built-in hourglass effect with a pinched waist and angular double-breasted shape. Made with a luxurious wool-silk blend and named after the famous musician, this style takes Savile Row tailoring and turns it on its head.
Need further proof that capri jeans are as ubiquitous in France as a red lip? Take this co-sign from leading French fashion brand Jacquemus as evidence.
CHLOÉ
Paddington Leather Tote
First introduced during the spring/summer 2005 show by Phoebe Philo and revived two decades later for the autumn/winter 2025 collection by Chemena Kamali, with its oversized lock and east-west shape, expect to see this style everywhere. (Including the central London suburb it derives its name from.)
JIL SANDER
Leather Slingback Sandals
Whenever someone asks me about the best minimalist brands, I always put them onto the Italian label Jil Sander. Slightly less well-known when compared to the likes of Toteme, The Row or Khaite, but still nonetheless luxurious and pared-back.
Shop More Capri Jeans
H&M
Skinny High Capri Jeans
A great starter pair for those cautious about embracing the trend. This style is offered in so many sizes, too.
Curve Love Mid Rise Capri Jean
Abercrombie denim is one of the most size-exclusive on the high street, with this version offered in three colour ways, three leg lengths and eleven sizes!
Sportmax
Schermo Low-Rise Cropped Bootcut Jeans
Sportmax is an incredibly underrated and cool Italian label adored by the likes of Zendaya and Hailey Bieber. While these jeans are slightly longer than the typical capri length, they still stop just below the calf and flare out around the ankle, giving them that Y2K feeling that's so synonymous with cosmopolitan European style at the time.
Free People
We the Free Dusk to Dawn Capri Jeans
With Sabrina Carpenter co-signing Free People's capri pants during the summer, it's safe to say these get the A-lister tick of approval, too.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.