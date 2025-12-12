As we near the end of 2025, I find myself looking far ahead into the new year for fashion, styling and accessories inspiration. Good job, then, that the spring/summer 2026 runways are full of chic ideas and shopping cues that I'm swiftly adding to my Pinterest board ahead of the new season. In the case of shoes, I have been examining the biggest labels that Milan, Paris, London and New York have to offer. I'm seeing tonnes of emerging footwear trends that I believe will hit the big time, which not only look back to past eras and designers' illustrious archives, but push things forward too.
From key colour trends to finishes, prints, shapes and silhouettes, I've taken a deep dive into S/S 26's key shoe moments from the runways, which I know will define the year in footwear ahead. You'll see some of fashion's major players here, such as Prada, Dior and Saint Laurent, as well as a host of lesser-known cult faves like Simone Rocha, KNWLS and Mithridate.
Ready to find out what's in store for shoes? Scroll on, and also find some shopping ideas to get you ahead of the game.
The Biggest Shoe Trends for 2026:
1. Y2K Details
Style Notes: Fashion can't get enough of looking backwards, and for 2026, designers are hedging their bets on the 2000s. A little bit boho with a splash of grunge, I've spotted some of the industry's biggest names adopting motifs, embellishments and fabrics which we loved 20 years ago, such as diamantés, cargo straps, jelly elements and suede wedges. Prada and Isabel Marant were the original purveyors of this shoe trend, way back then and again now. Zimmermann and Simone Rocha have hopped on board, too, using wooden footbeds to craft cool, modern clogs. Into it!
M&S
Suede Eyelet Block Heel Muels
The eyelet detailing is so Y2K.
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps
Prada's antiqued heels look old school yet super fresh.
Chloé
Jeannette Wedge Clog
Chloé's clogs have been spotted on Sienna Miller, don't you know?
Gianvito Rossi
Diana 85 Leather-Trimmed Slingback Pumps
I love the sepia-brown tone of these Gianvito Rossi heels.
2. Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: A debate has been circulating the Who What Wear UK office about this trend, and I'm here to tell you that I think it is incredibly chic. I bookmarked pointed, exaggerated and elongated-toe heels all over the runways this season, from KNWLS, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Acne Studios, to name but a few—arguably some of the most trend-forward brands out there. A little bit medieval, a little bit witchy and abundantly sexy, these shoes trick the eye into thinking the legs are much longer than they are, particularly in a relatively natural or skin-toned shade. Trust me on this one!
These Zara slingbacks tap into the trend a little more softly.
Saint Laurent
Jeanne Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather
Go for gold with a metal-hardware toe. Chic!
Acne Studios
Leather Pump
The chocolate hue, high-vamp and pointed toe score serious fashion points.
3. Code Red
Style Notes: Maybe we're all still a little bit enchanted by all things Wicked and The Wizard of Oz, but red shoes are still very much a prominent trend for 2026, much like the pair Dorothy Gale wore to tread the yellow brick road, but with modern updates, of course. Luxury brands are taking note and applying this punchy lipstick-red shade to sculptural heels, including peep-toes, V-shape wedges, bow-embellished pumps and freaky stilettos. Injecting a bit of fun into your look and feeding into the "unexpected red theory", this trend is fierce, fiery and flirty. Sounds good to me.
JUDE
Haze Leather Mules
Jude is the coolest new shoe brand on the block.
ZARA
Leather Strap Sandals
Wear with coloured tights for a stylish spin.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Nuit 95 Patent-Leather Pumps
These red heels mean business.
Jimmy Choo
Azia 95 Patent Leather Sandals
No one does heels like Jimmy Choo.
4. Pretty in Pink
Style Notes: The powder-pink trend took the street-style set by storm this year, and its reign will no doubt continue into 2026, thanks to some of the prettiest brands, including Jacquemus, Dior, Maison Margiela and Erdem. I took note of this sugary-sweet hue across leather wedge heels, bow-adorned ballet slippers and dainty kitten heels alike. Wear yours with lace-trimmed skirts, polka-dot dresses and tights to emulate this charming vibe.
I adore the balletcore vibes of these Christian Louboutin pumps.
M&S
Satin Strappy Flat Ballet Pumps
If you're looking for something chic and flat, these M&S pumps are spot on.
GUCCI
Satin Mules
Gucci mules are the shoes of my dreams, particularly when they come in this powder-pink shade.
5. High-Vamp High Heels
Style Notes: Another rising trend I've seen cropping up on the feet of runway models, celebrities and tastemakers alike is the high-vamp high heel. Say goodbye to toe cleavage; this shoe shape comes up a little bit higher at the front of the foot, encasing and concealing it. This trend is one for the minimalists, and notably, it's on white, nude and taupe heels. Toteme, Mithridate, Chanel and Otte are all in on the action, with patent, soft leather and two-tone takes on the trend.
JIL SANDER
Crinkled Patent-Leather Pumps
Jil Sander is a minimalist's dream. These are pared-back but endlessly cool.