These Are the 7 Biggest Shoe Trends of 2026, According to the Runway

From Y2K embellishments to watercolour florals, pop-colour trainers and high-vamp heels, these are the most elegant shoe trends that will define 2026.

Onitsuka Tiger; Dior; Saint Laurent.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Onitsuka Tiger; Dior; Saint Laurent.)
As we near the end of 2025, I find myself looking far ahead into the new year for fashion, styling and accessories inspiration. Good job, then, that the spring/summer 2026 runways are full of chic ideas and shopping cues that I'm swiftly adding to my Pinterest board ahead of the new season. In the case of shoes, I have been examining the biggest labels that Milan, Paris, London and New York have to offer. I'm seeing tonnes of emerging footwear trends that I believe will hit the big time, which not only look back to past eras and designers' illustrious archives, but push things forward too.

From key colour trends to finishes, prints, shapes and silhouettes, I've taken a deep dive into S/S 26's key shoe moments from the runways, which I know will define the year in footwear ahead. You'll see some of fashion's major players here, such as Prada, Dior and Saint Laurent, as well as a host of lesser-known cult faves like Simone Rocha, KNWLS and Mithridate.

Ready to find out what's in store for shoes? Scroll on, and also find some shopping ideas to get you ahead of the game.

1. Y2K Details

Launchmetrics Spotlight; Prada; Zimmermann; Simone Rocha; Isabel Marant.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Prada; Zimmermann; Simone Rocha; Isabel Marant.)

Style Notes: Fashion can't get enough of looking backwards, and for 2026, designers are hedging their bets on the 2000s. A little bit boho with a splash of grunge, I've spotted some of the industry's biggest names adopting motifs, embellishments and fabrics which we loved 20 years ago, such as diamantés, cargo straps, jelly elements and suede wedges. Prada and Isabel Marant were the original purveyors of this shoe trend, way back then and again now. Zimmermann and Simone Rocha have hopped on board, too, using wooden footbeds to craft cool, modern clogs. Into it!

2. Pointed-Toe Heels

Launchmetrics Spotlight; KNWLS; Saint Laurent; Balenciaga; Acne Studios.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; KNWLS; Saint Laurent; Balenciaga; Acne Studios.)

Style Notes: A debate has been circulating the Who What Wear UK office about this trend, and I'm here to tell you that I think it is incredibly chic. I bookmarked pointed, exaggerated and elongated-toe heels all over the runways this season, from KNWLS, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Acne Studios, to name but a few—arguably some of the most trend-forward brands out there. A little bit medieval, a little bit witchy and abundantly sexy, these shoes trick the eye into thinking the legs are much longer than they are, particularly in a relatively natural or skin-toned shade. Trust me on this one!

3. Code Red

Launchmetrics Spotlight; Givenchy; Ferragamo; Stella McCartney; The Attico.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Givenchy; Ferragamo; Stella McCartney; The Attico.)

Style Notes: Maybe we're all still a little bit enchanted by all things Wicked and The Wizard of Oz, but red shoes are still very much a prominent trend for 2026, much like the pair Dorothy Gale wore to tread the yellow brick road, but with modern updates, of course. Luxury brands are taking note and applying this punchy lipstick-red shade to sculptural heels, including peep-toes, V-shape wedges, bow-embellished pumps and freaky stilettos. Injecting a bit of fun into your look and feeding into the "unexpected red theory", this trend is fierce, fiery and flirty. Sounds good to me.

4. Pretty in Pink

Launchmetrics Spotlight; Jacquemus; Dior; Maison Margiela; Erdem.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Jacquemus; Dior; Maison Margiela; Erdem.)

Style Notes: The powder-pink trend took the street-style set by storm this year, and its reign will no doubt continue into 2026, thanks to some of the prettiest brands, including Jacquemus, Dior, Maison Margiela and Erdem. I took note of this sugary-sweet hue across leather wedge heels, bow-adorned ballet slippers and dainty kitten heels alike. Wear yours with lace-trimmed skirts, polka-dot dresses and tights to emulate this charming vibe.

5. High-Vamp High Heels

Launchmetrics Spotlight; Toteme; Mithridate; Chanel; Otte.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Toteme; Mithridate; Chanel; Otte.)

Style Notes: Another rising trend I've seen cropping up on the feet of runway models, celebrities and tastemakers alike is the high-vamp high heel. Say goodbye to toe cleavage; this shoe shape comes up a little bit higher at the front of the foot, encasing and concealing it. This trend is one for the minimalists, and notably, it's on white, nude and taupe heels. Toteme, Mithridate, Chanel and Otte are all in on the action, with patent, soft leather and two-tone takes on the trend.

