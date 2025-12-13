16 Spring/Summer 2026 Trends Everyone's Talking About
From puff skirts to pirate aesthetics, I’ve looked at all the runways have to offer, and these are the 16 trends I predict will infiltrate our wardrobes next season. Read everything you need to know below.
And just like that, the spring/summer 2026 collections have landed. And what a season it has been! With an unprecedented amount of new creative leadership (this season has colloquially been referred to as “the big reshuffle”), it has been one of, if not the, most exciting periods in fashion in the decade I have worked in the industry. A season of grandeur, glamour and some surprises, from the trends that hit, to those that missed, new accessories, aesthetics and approaches to dressing, there’s no doubt that people will speak about S/S 26 for years to come.
Let’s begin with leadership, because we can’t talk about S/S 26 without reflecting on the mass change in design heads across the industry. With 16 new creative director titles at major designer houses (and even more at those that are smaller), there were a lot of eyes on this season. From Jonathan Anderson’s debut at Dior, Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta and, of course, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, it would be fair to say that new leaders will have felt an increased pressure to make a mark, and certainly an impact amongst the sea of new ready-to-wear collections.
“The wave of new creative leadership is creating real excitement rather than disruption. We’re already seeing strong, confident reactions from clients, especially to Chanel and Dior. Several of the debut (and sophomore) shows have seen us reach record pre-order levels with our VICs (Very Important Clients), which gives us a clear indication of how the wider public will respond once collections launch,” says Simon Longland, Harrods’ director of buying for Fashion.
Whilst many debuts made an impact, critics across the industry have widely marked Blazy’s at Chanel as the frontrunner. With a large collection of around 80 complete looks, the hope was that he would bridge the gap between classic Chanel and the desires of the modern woman, something that the house has struggled with since the death of previous creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, in 2019.
“Blazy’s debut for Chanel was outstanding. He managed to strike the perfect balance between respect for the house’s storied codes and a clear forward-looking vision. It set a powerful tone for the season and signalled a very exciting new chapter for Chanel,” comments Longland. But for Blazy and Chanel, this collection was always going to be about more than the clothes and the commercial potential; it was also about the wider cultural impact. Because as much as Chanel’s archive and history will forever have a mark on fashion’s past, there were questions as to where it would be in the future. Stylist, podcaster and fashion commentator Chani Ra speaks on Chanel’s wider cultural impact, saying that this collection “will be talked about for decades to come. It felt like something born in a perfect moment. He [Blazy] managed to bring his point of view firmly, while maintaining and respecting everything great about Chanel. Blazy reminded us that you can make something cooler without leaning on minimalism. I can safely say we ALL want to be the new Chanel woman.”
Outside of Chanel, Louise Trotter’s Bottega Veneta was a huge success. A series of tactile textures, joy-inducing shades and a few accessories that we already anticipate will have It bag status by spring, this new-new Bottega was a favourite for fashion’s cool girls, and has remarkable commercial potential. Anderson’s Dior was a highlight at Paris Fashion Week. A collection that was both wearable and whimsical, Anderson’s debut delivered dramatic silhouettes, bows, bar jackets and, unexpectedly, tricorne hats. Adding to this, there were further impactful first collections seen at Celine, Loewe, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Versace with Dario Vitale (who has already announced his departure after just one collection). Gucci gave us a preview of what life with Demna Gvasalia will look like with La Famiglia, a preview collection presented with a lookbook and a star-studded short film.
But outside of the debut collections, the season was all about drama. It brought vibrancy and confidence in full force. From Saint Laurent’s spectacle under the Eiffel Tower, which delivered conspicuous colours and ‘80s nostalgia, to Chloe’s striking vintage-inspired prints, Givenchy’s textures and Miu Miu’s pointed pinafores, there was a new sense of freedom.
“If there’s one unifying psychological thread across the S/S 26 runways, it’s a collective push toward expressive liberation, reclaiming boldness through searing colour or theatrical styling.Dressing with this much intensity becomes a form of aesthetic resilience, projecting vibrancy even when emotions are more complicated beneath the surface. Even when we don’t feel great, we can choose to look bold and vibrant, and that in itself becomes empowering,” says Carolyn Mair, author of The Psychology of Fashion.
This makes a stark change to the more minimalist aesthetics and runway trends we have seen dominate in the past years. Quiet luxury feels like it might be waning, or at least modifying, into a more demure, elegant sense of dress. “The pure 'quiet luxury era' is definitely softening. Brands that adopted the look purely as a trend may feel the shift more than those rooted in true craft. For S/S 26, the momentum is moving toward a mix: quieter, refined pieces balanced with bolder statements. The evolution isn’t about abandoning subtlety; it’s about adding contrast and variety back into wardrobes,” says Longland.
But the question is, how will this affect our style DNA in 2026, and what will we want to invest in? Barbara Janeczek, curation manager at global fashion shopping platform Lyst, says, “Overall, S/S 26’s mood is maximal detail, romantic volume and accessory-led impact,” and as such, “Shoppers will gravitate towards standout pieces to complement and elevate their existing wardrobe.”
Although the season may seem a little overwhelming (as Ra aptly summarises, the mood for spring/summer 2026 is “Information overload!” adding, “I still don’t think I’m all the way caught up!”). This sense of change and confidence is exciting and bodes well for an industry that has struggled in recent years. It’s a season for hope, experimentation and defining identities, and what is more thrilling than that? Here, after much research and image fatigue, I’ve compiled 16 of the key trends to know and sought insights from my colleagues at Who What Wear UK, as well as other industry experts. Strap in!
16 Spring/Summer 2026 Trends to Know
1. Fringe Fancy
Like florals in spring, when a fringe trend emerges, it’s hardly groundbreaking. But what’s exciting is when we see iterations that veer into new territory. Whilst the spring runways offered more traditional iterations of fringe—Burberry with its festival-fused cerulean suede jacket, and tassel trims on a silky striped kaftan at Ferragamo, for example—we also noticed more fanciful fringing. Longland comments on this mix of modernity blended with old-world fringe details, “For S/S 26, we’re seeing both Art Deco–inspired fringes and a more bohemian, free-flowing interpretation. But we are seeing that designers are reclaiming it in a more directional, contemporary way—it’s decorative but also architectural.”
Frayed tweed hemlines at Matthieu Blazy’s debut at Chanel made a contrast to the formal and refined reputation we usually attribute to a classic tweed suit, and beaded fringe at Alaia, Loewe and Nanushka felt fresh, too. We simply cannot discuss fringing without making mention of Trotter's debut at Bottega Veneta.
"The runway moment that replays in my mind on constant repeat is the swish of that Bottega skirt. As a first introduction to Louise Trotter's interpretation of the brand, it was certainly impactful,” says Who What Wear UK’s shopping editor, Florrie Alexander. “Quickly, a clear consensus was formed by designers that this spring, movement and texture will come together in the form of fringe. The brilliance of this tactile revival is the variety of ways in which it has returned. Recycled fibre-glass shards were paired with sharp shirts at Bottega, whilst Chanel applied this playful trim to polished suiting. For Lanvin, the entire bodice of a dress was formed by weaving these tassels around and through, finishing with a dancing hemline of fringe at the end. If you adore a touch of drama, this is a trend you'll want to embrace."
Prada
Fringed Embellished Silk Midi Skirt
Loewe
Checked Fringed Mohair and Wool Coat
Maje
Fringed M Bag in Suede
2. Pirate Cosplay
There are many theories as to why pirate influences are currently coming to the fore. Mostly associated with the 17th and 18th centuries, alongside the pirate boots, bandanas and tricornes, this trend encompasses military influences and other relics from the sea. We’re all now surely aware of the impending comeback of the Napoleon jacket as part of the Indie Sleaze resurgence, which fits into this. But whilst some may be thinking of the Libertines and Kate Moss peak Topshop era, others are considering the romance and whimsy pirate cosplay brings.“An homage to the Golden Age of Piracy, luxury houses such as Christian Dior, Khaite, and Chloé showcased vintage lace, ruffles, tricorn hats, and layered clothing that skillfully play on the buccaneer aesthetic, all whilst maintaining a monochrome and pared-back colour palette. The result is a collection of romantically-inspired clothes that feel a little bit more ‘2026’ and much less like something straight out of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ says Brittany Davy, Who What Wear UK’s editorial assistant.
Despite appearing on the runways only a couple of months ago, it’s already having an impact ahead of the collections becoming available, with slouchy boots demand +22%, ruffled blouses +8% and Ghillie (lace-up) shoes +77%, according to Lyst. “‘Piratecore’ is shaping up to be one of 2026's most resonant trends. From Dior’s romantic blouses and structural ‘pirate’ hats to McQueen’s tall slouch boots and lace-up necklines, we’re seeing a return to soft drama through movement-rich pieces,” comments Barbara Janeczek, Curation Manager at Lyst.
It’s surprisingly wearable too, says Davy. “As someone who lives in neutrals and usually refuses to inject bold colour into my wardrobe, I turn to other aspects to add interest to my outfits, and the Pirate revival that we saw on the spring/summer 2026 runway is by far the most compelling use of texture and detailing that I’ve seen so far.”
MANGO
Wool Military Jacket
chloé
High-Neck Cropped Top in Cotton Tulle & Lace
Free People
Hex Hip Belt
3. High Society
Whilst the general mood has cemented in one of drama, extravagance and not holding back, these designs sit alongside some more demure dressing codes, too. "The quiet luxury trend has dominated the last few years, but the honest truth is that I personally found it a little boring, even for a minimalist like myself. Luckily, the spring/summer 2026 runway has provided us with an aesthetic that’s just as elegant, but slightly more elevated than the expensive-looking basics that took over throughout our quiet luxury phase,” notes Who What Wear UK's editorial assistant, Brittany Davy. Whilst the connotations of quiet luxury being wealth whispering and old money have not dissipated, Davy notes that they have shifted. “Designers such as Chanel, Tory Burch and Baum und Pferdgarten swapped out more simple neutrals for baby blues, pops or red and sage greens that look just as modern as they do timeless (and also don't feel too out-there for a simple dresser like me). That, paired with classic prints such as checks and pinstripes, along with a mix of boxy and waisted silhouettes, creates a staple style with a twist that I just can’t get enough of.”
For some designers like Ralph Lauren, Chanel and Mugler, this preppy, ‘high society’ style of dressing came with tailoring—skirt suits at Sandy Liang, Mugler and Thom Browne and trouser two-pieces (as well as tweed, obviously) at Chanel. But for others, it was showcased more in the details. Ties at Ralph Lauren, pussy-bow collars at Valentino and brooches at Tory Burch. Overall, the message is clear: this is not a season so much built in grunge and defiance, as it is opulence and refinement.
Chloé
Check-Print Wool-Blend Co-Ord Set
Gucci
Slingback Pump With Horsebit
Prada
Crepe De Chine Shirt
4. Puff Skirts
LIBEROWE
Cotton-Velvet Peplum Jacket
MESHKI
Sharon Scuba Jersey Midi Dress
COS
Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt
In a season attempting to ‘bring the drama,’ perhaps nothing makes more of an impact than the exaggerated silhouettes seen on the waists and hips of models at Mithridate, Simone, Dior and Keburia and more this season. After seasons of sleek silhouettes and skirts of varying lengths, this time the runways signified not a change in length, colour or fabric, but in width and volume.
“Every season, there is a skirt trend that dominates. For spring/summer 2026, it was all about the knee-length silhouette, seen everywhere from Gucci to Toga, but this season, it’s something altogether more playful: puff skirts. Spun from frothy tulle, feather-light organza and luxurious taffeta, and delivered in ice-cream shades that honestly look good enough to eat, spring/summer’s biggest skirt trend is sculptural, joyful and surprisingly wearable,” says Poppy Nash, managing editor at Who What Wear UK.
Ranging in different lengths, from minis to midis, drop-waist and those that are high, these bubble hemlines and sumptuous fabrics that sit above birdcage petticoats feel fun and frankly, fabulous. But before the ‘ludicrously capacious’ references begin, questioning the wearability of said silhouettes, Nash notes that these playful and puffy pieces are surprisingly easy to style: “I’ll be pairing my pouf of choice (I’m thinking a pastel mini like those seen at Mithridate and Dior, or a sheer floral midi-style like those at Simone Rocha) with a simple jumper or a neutral blazer to balance proportions and, most importantly, make it work hard in my wardrobe throughout the season ahead.”
5. Real Hosewives
Domesticity and the topic of ‘tradwives' has been a prevalent conversation in pop culture and style for a little while, and this season it has filtered onto the runways, with a series of pinafore styles, aprons and babydoll dresses with ‘60s floral motifs. “The archetype of the wife has walked away from the aisle and straight onto the mood boards of the designer set. From mob wives, a Carmela Soprano type wearing leopard print coats and married to a less-than-salubrious mafia boss, to trad-wives à la Nara Smith in her over-the-top ball gowns while she confines herself to the kitchen to make food for her family “from scratch,” this ideal has never been more pressing,” Says Ava Gilchrist, Who What Wear UK's SEO writer.
Reminder: this is not the first time designers have toyed with aprons. The Row, Dior and Phoebe Philo have also put forward bib-like silhouettes in recent seasons, but never so overtly as Miu Miu did in its latest spring collection. Alas, we can always rely on Miuccia Prada to hold a mirror up to the contradictions we currently live in. Gilchrist explains that when we look deeper, this reflection is less about a trapped ‘60s housewife and more about working women.
“In 2025, the glitz and glamour of these married and well-heeled women has been shed back to something more authentic. The most apparent show of this was during Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2026 collection, where Miuccia Prada took inspiration from female factory workers as depicted in a 1984 photography book titled “Women Who Work”. Closer to home in London, Ashley Williams and Mithridate also toyed with these showcases of domesticity and labour by presenting modish pinafores and draped dresses that evoke the essence of a uniform. These are pieces that feel utilitarian and historically deeply undesirable, thanks to their connotations with industry and the workforce. But in this new setting, they redefine what it means to perform a role as a woman. I personally can’t think of anything more “real” than that.”