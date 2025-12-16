Spotted in London: This Jean & Boot Combo Is the Key to Effortless Winter Dressing

Jeans and boots are practically my uniform, but if years of relying on this tried-and-true combination has taught me anything, it’s that not all pairings are created equal. Some stop at functional, whilst others feel distinctly elevated. Case in point? Olivia Dean’s latest look.
Stepping out in New York, the singer styled one of the chicest denim silhouettes I’ve spotted this season, opting for a slouchy, low-rise pair in a rich, dark blue wash. While mid-rise, cigarette-cut jeans have dominated winter wardrobes of late, Olivia’s relaxed alternative felt even cooler, with the kind of nonchalant ease that I could only hope to achieve.
Then came my favourite part. Rather than leaning into something overly casual—as would be tempting to do, given the relaxed denim choice—Olivia sharpened the look with a pair of pointed-toe boots in a dark chocolate mock-croc finish. Cut with a sleek stiletto heel, they brought drama and elegance to the laid-back denim, while also tapping into the deep, decadent colour palette fashion people are gravitating towards right now.
Completing her look, she slung Bottega Veneta's Maxi Veneta Bag (£6730) over her shoulders, its glossy leather mirroring the richness of her boots. A cosy bomber jacket and fuzzy earmuffs added warmth, rounding out what might just be one of the chicest winter outfits I’ve seen this season.
If you’re as inspired as I am, keep scrolling to shop the low-rise jeans and heeled boots I’m bookmarking now.
Shop Low-Rise Jeans and Heeled Boots:
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
These straight leg jeans have wrap-around seams for a sculptural effect.
Arket
Square-Toe Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation's Cary low rise jeans are a fashion person's favourite.
Jimmy Choo
Frankie Ankle Boot 85
The mock croc finish lends these such an elevated edge.
Stradivarius
Low-Rise Jeans
These look more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
Style these with low-rise jeans to get Olivia's look.
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Mango
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots
Pointed-toe boots will always be my go-to, whenever I want to dress up a winter look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.