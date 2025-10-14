They’re Back—7 Iconic Designer Bags Fashion People Are Falling for Again in 2025

It's a well-agreed fact that fashion is cyclical. Season after season, references to previous decades are displayed through tailoring, silhouette or design motifs. Looking back is something that fashion consistently does to move itself forward, but usually this applies to the clothing. For 2025, this nostalgic mood is coming to the fore by way of iconic handbags, notably, the revival of a series of It bags.
Handbag trends are much more subtle than clothing trends. Shifts in silhouette or hardware are the most distinctive signs of change, like the rise of the east-west silhouette last year, or the return of bag charm detailing recently. It makes this nostalgic moment feel even more poignant, with a host of designers celebrating their heritage through standout bags that have decades of adoration behind them. If you've ever wondered which It bags are worth investing in, these have spent years proving that they are.
The focus, at present, seems to be on iconic '00s styles. The decade was a hotbed for emerging handbag designs, thanks to the growing importance of the accessory in collections as well as the expanding interest in celebrity style. One sighting of a bag on the right person could launch the style into all new heights, selling it out immediately and racking up a steady waitlist for months. That's not to say that this is the only reason these bags gained their popularity. What binds each of these individual styles is that they have an innate timeless appeal, attention to detail and considerate design that has drawn stylish people back in decades later.
The 7 returning It bags tend to take two forms. The first, taken on by the likes of Chloé and Balenciaga, stands true to the original designs, save for a few shifts in hardware and palette. On the other hand, designers like Fendi and Mulberry have taken the blueprints of their iconic handbags and refined them into more grown-up versions of themselves. They’ve had a minimalist lacquer applied to them that fits the current climate.
Through a series of relaunches and celebrity sightings, '00s It bags are back in a big way, but which ones are really worth adding to your wardrobe? Well, that's where I come in. Much like Carrie Bradshaw's infatuation with shoes, I have my own specialist subject, and that's handbags. Over my eight years in the industry, I have been up close and personal with some of the rarest Birkins, one-of-a-kind Chanel bags and handled new season totes before they've even hit the shelves. Taking my expertise in the area into account, below I'll take you through the most exciting revived It bags of the moment.
Keep scrolling to explore the 7 It bags making a comeback for 2025.
1. The Chloé Paddington
Twenty years after the first release on the spring/summer 2005 runways, the Chloé Paddington bag hit the runways once more for autumn/winter 2025. The pull was instant, drawing in a long waiting list that mirrored the original's extensive pre-orders, with stylish people setting their clocks against the launch time of this long-beloved bag.
The original style was created under the then Creative Director Phoebe Phil, a name that will come up again in this list of returning It bags. Whilst Chloé was and still is often associated with soft silhouettes and delicate palettes, the bag was a tougher stance, relaxed in its slouchy form, making it instantly a favourite amongst the fashion crowd.
The defining details of the bag have endured the passing time. The bold lock is the first eye-catching detail, a heavy-weight upgrade from the more demure locks that also accented bags at the time. It's a handbag motif that many lent into at the time, as you'll see, but the Paddington made it an eye-catching addition rather than a securing feature. The east-west silhouette is also exaggerated, whilst fitting neatly under the arm and forming to the body thanks to the supple leather. From the rounded handle base to the stud detailing and buckles, the look of the bag has been retained for its revival, with a sleek array of colourway options to suit.
2. The Mulberry Soft Bayswater
One of the most iconic Mulberry bags to date is the Bayswater. First launched back in 2003, the classic appeal and spacious interior launched this bag straight onto the arms of It girls everywhere. Naturally, it never truly fell out of favour, and with a devoted following, Mulberry looked to reinvent the style for the modern day; enter the Mulberry Soft Bayswater.
Whilst many of the It bags on the list have received a serious amount of hype, the Soft Bayswater has quietly become the IYKYK bag that the original always was. Taking clear design details from its predecessor, the new Soft version maintains the striking handle motifs and flap shape, whilst gaining a more pared-back look, a more supple shape, and a serious dose of ease. The supple form of the leather is a nod to the original style, with long handles for over-the-shoulder wear and a slight east-west silhouette to update the bag for 2025 (and beyond).
3. Balenciaga City
Originally introduced as the Motorcycle bag in 2001, Balenciaga's It accessory broke away from the more structured silhouettes of the previous decade. The ease of the bag brought a vintage, well-loved feel to the style that, alongside the lack of distinct branding, saw the bag become an insider favourite fast, as supported by a series of sightings on celebrities such as Kate Moss and Sienna Miller. The hardware detailing that eluded to the biker feel set the bag apart from polished styles as a bag that could bring an edge to luxury.
The lightweight form, the attached mirror and the longer shoulder strap ensured the bag became a practical companion for the everyday. Since it's release, the bag has become known as the City bag, even renaming itself as Le City for its easy everyday appeal. Sightings of the style continued over the years, but in 2025 a renewed interest was awoken, as even two decades later the bag still held its distinct look and eternal appeal.
4. The Miu Miu Metalassé
Rather than the return of a bag, has come the return of a handbag motif: Matelassé. First introduced on the 2006 autumn/winter runway, the pleated leather effect on the handbag quickly became an iconic feature of Miu Miu's designs, and now it's set for a return.
Be it clothing or accessories, there's a joy-filled vein that runs through all of Miu Miu's creations, and the tactile ruching of the Matelassé lends itself perfectly to the brand's aesthetic. It's a sweet edge, sometimes lent into with sugary sweet pastels or juxtaposed with more distressed effects. Either way, it's a clear iconography for the brand
For 2025, the soft ruched motif has been applied to a series of new and returning icons. The Wander and the Arcadie are gaining traction with every day, both of which feature this pleated treatment. Without any sign of logo or reference, the leather effect has become a signal of the accessory's origins, distinct to Miu Miu.
5. The Fendi Spy Bag
As soon as the news arrived that Fendi was reissuing the Spy Bag, I knew I had to get my hands on it. A few months ago, I took the bag out for a day, and fell in love, once again, with the playful yet elegant appeal of the style.
First unveiled on the spring/summer 2005 runways, the Fendi Spy Bag quickly grew a cult following that launched the bag into the same stratosphere as the beloved Baguette and coveted Peekaboo. The dumpling shape is iconic of the bag, with double handles moulded from the bag's body, and a flap closure with a secret. Inside, a hidden pocket can be found, storing your most treasured possessions close to hand.
Whilst the original Spy bag came in a series of neutrals, bold shades and pattern mixing, the new version feels like an elegant older sister. The leather has been smoothed and softened, the handles less textured, taking on a twisted effect instead. The colourways, too, show the evolution of the style, ranging from classic black to rich burgundy.
6. The Louis Vutton Speedy
The Louis Vuitton Speedy bag has a long history dating all the way back to the 1930s. First presented as a travel tote, the luggage brand expanded into everyday accessories, updating the Speedy along the way. The original was made in size 30, then came the variety in sizes to offer more versatility to the wearer. With the iconic Louis Vuitton monogramming, the bag was eye-catching, a nod to its luxurious and well-crafted origins, notes that continue with the current styles.
The Speedy has maintained its prominence in the handbag world over the years, with popularity rising every so often alongside noteworthy collaborations. The early 2000s saw the first time that Louis Vuitton collaborated with Takashi Murakami, bringing rainbow monogramming to the beloved Speedy bag and once again igniting fashion's adoration with the style. It came to define the decade, spotted on a series of celebrities, in films and featuring on wish lists across the globe. Twenty years on, the second drop arrived, and the Speedy once again was thrust into the limelight.
Whilst many counted down to the release of the second Louis Vuitton X Murakami collaboration, the appeal of the bag in its original colourways also returned. Over the past few months, stylish people have been adding the Speedy to baskets, unboxing their originals and searching resale sites to add this iconic style to their outfits.
7. The Celine Luggage
In the 2010s, it was rare to go a day without spying a Celine Phantom bag. Welcoming in the new decade, creative director at the time, Phoebe Philo, brought a sophisticated, structured tote to market, and the fashion crowd took note. Much like many of the It bags on this list, it was understated, elevated and had all the hallmarks to cement its place in the best designer bags list for a lifetime. Decades on, the current creative director, Michael Rider, has decided its time to bring it back.
Now named the New Luggage, the bag is returning for 2025, bringing with it the distinct elegance and ease, but with a twist. The look of the bag with its simple double handles, boxy front and winged sides has been retained, along with the noticeable front piping. But a joyful reinvigoration is underway as Rider exaggerates the east-west shape, emboldens the wingspan further and upturns the iconographic zip into a playful smile.
From a mile off, the bag is still identifiable as a Celine bag, now with a fresh silhouette and accent detailing to show its progression to its 2025 form.
