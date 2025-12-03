New York It Girls Agree—This is the Coolest Heels Trend to Pair With Skirts Right Now

Ayo and Adwoa are unanimous—this is the chicest heels trend to wear right now.

Collage of Chanel&#039;s Métiers d&#039;art Show in New York attendees wearing high-vamp heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you wanted a real-time read on the trends that matter most this season, New York’s subway station last night was the place to be. At their Métiers d'art Show last night, Chanel took to the city's underground to debut its newest collection—and while the runway itself offered plenty to unpack, it was the footwear on the front row that immediately caught my eye.

Shelving the quaint ballet flats so often linked with the heritage house, every New York It Girl in attendance slipped into a pair of high-vamp heels instead.

Ayo Ediburi wears a black two-piece with a black hat and high-vamp heels at Chanel&#039;s M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;art Show in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding height and polish to each look, these trending heels proved the perfect companion to the knee-length pencil skirts that dominated the guest list. Where a shallow, skin-baring pump might have felt delicate, these higher-cut silhouettes offered more coverage—and, in turn, more impact.

Adwoa Aboah wears a grey pencil skirt with a grey cropped blazer and high-vamp heels at Chanel&#039;s M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;art Show in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Echoing the power-dressing shapes that defined the ’80s, high-vamp heels bring a retro energy that pairs naturally with the nostalgic trends resurfacing right now, including the sleek, below-the-knee skirts seen throughout the evening.

Tessa Thompson wears high-vamp heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More sculptural than the average pump and set to be one of the season’s most defining silhouettes, consider this your cue to make room for high-vamp heels in your own wardrobe. Read on to discover and shop the chicest pairs available now.

