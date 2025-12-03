If you wanted a real-time read on the trends that matter most this season, New York’s subway station last night was the place to be. At their Métiers d'art Show last night, Chanel took to the city's underground to debut its newest collection—and while the runway itself offered plenty to unpack, it was the footwear on the front row that immediately caught my eye.
Adding height and polish to each look, these trending heels proved the perfect companion to the knee-length pencil skirts that dominated the guest list. Where a shallow, skin-baring pump might have felt delicate, these higher-cut silhouettes offered more coverage—and, in turn, more impact.
Echoing the power-dressing shapes that defined the ’80s, high-vamp heels bring a retro energy that pairs naturally with the nostalgic trends resurfacing right now, including the sleek, below-the-knee skirts seen throughout the evening.
More sculptural than the average pump and set to be one of the season’s most defining silhouettes, consider this your cue to make room for high-vamp heels in your own wardrobe. Read on to discover and shop the chicest pairs available now.
Shop High-Vamp Heels:
Zara
Limited Edition Leather High Heel Shoes
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Nappa Leather Court Shoes
The short kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Arket
Leather Pumps
Shop this while it's on sale.
Office
Marino High Vamp Court Heels
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Phia 55 Pin Shiny Lamb Black
These also come in nine other shades.
Schuh
Shy High Vamp Court in Black
Pair these with a pencil skirt to get the look.
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Ballerinas
The small block heel ensures a comfortable stride.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.