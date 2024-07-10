6 Summer Trends That Carrie Bradshaw Made Famous, and 6 That She'd Break Up With Immediately

Remy Farrell
By
published

There are a lot of things that aren't my forte: DIY, time management, maths, and map reading, but if there is one thing that is my specialist subject, it's the wardrobe of Sex and The City's Carrie Bradshaw. Not only can I name episodes and recite quotes, I can pinpoint moments in the characters life from stills of her outfits. Some may find this a wasted talent, but for a fashion devotee who grew up in the 2000s, Carrie's style was the cultural reset that changed the way I still dress today. Corsages, Blahniks, and logomania—Carrie did it first, and we are but humble followers. So, given the impact that costume designer Patricia Field had on not only my wardrobe but a whole generation of shoppers, it seems only fitting to give Sex and The City its due respect and take a deep dive into one of the most recognisable closets in TV history to examine just how Carrie would shop today (tutus and pigeon clutches aside).

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit: © HBO/ Courtesy: Everett)

There are many stand-out outfits that I can recall and would still wear in 2024—the New Years Eve fur coat and sequin beret, the beach-ready cowboy hat and bandeau top, and the "caught in the rain" red coat and rainbow skirt, but there's something about summer that really brings Carrie's style to life. Strappy dresses, pretty sandals, micro shorts, and wearing men's shirts as dresses, warm-weather is when Carrie relies on the classics (albeit it with a twist), and serves the most inspiration for us to recreate at home.

So, should you be looking for some new season inspo that comes Carrie Bradshaw approved, I've rounded up 6 summer buys that still stand today, and the 6 that Carrie would happily break up with. Expect a cool colour palette, chic accessories, and stylish dresses that will last longer than her Petrovsky era.

1. CARRIE OFF: Coquette Camisoles

CARRIE ON: Tank Tops

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn / ©HBO/courtesy Everett Collection)

Style Notes: Take a cursory scroll through TikTok and you'll find Gen-Z drawn to cute, embroidered, and ultra-feminine camisoles paired with printed midi skirts and gingham trousers for summer, but customising queen Carrie knows that the simple tank top is the perfect foundation for dressing to the nines. Whether she's pinning a corsage to the shoulder for a dinner date or wearing it with a crossbody bag and jeans to run errands, Carrie's wardrobe is proof that versatile vests are the summer staple that keeps on giving.

Shop Tank Tops:

Rib Racer Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

A Who What Wear favourite.

Compact Knit Tank Dove
Toteme
Compact Knit Tank Dove

This shade of grey is so chic.

Square Tank
Klayd
Square Tank

The square neckline is especially flattering.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

You can't get better at this price.

2. CARRIE OFF: Straw hats and Sundresses

CARRIE ON: Bandeaus and Bandanas

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bill Davila/FilmMagic)

Style Notes: It's fair to say that Carrie has worn a lot of hats and hair accessories in her time (that pinstripe flat cap lives in my mind rent free), but you're unlikely to see her in a floppy straw hat and a simple dress. It makes sense that she would have a wardrobe full of designer scarves, and one way to repurpose them is tied as bandana with a strapless bandeau top or dress to keep the scarf the star of the show. Early noughties styling, eat your heart out.

Shop Bandeau tops and Bandanas:

Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf

i can think of a myriad of wears to rewear this piece.

Winona Strapless Cropped Stretch-Knit Bandeau Top
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Winona Strapless Cropped Stretch-Knit Bandeau Top

Wear underneath open shirts with high-waisted shorts and skirts.

Paisley-Print Silk-Satin Scarf
LE SCARF
Paisley-Print Silk-Satin Scarf

Le Scarf are a go-to for a cool prints and pretty colours.

Bandeau Ponte Top
Anthropologie
Bandeau Ponte Top

Dress this down with baggy denim and flat sandals.

3. CARRIE OFF: Tailored Shorts

CARRIE ON: Jorts

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit:  Bill Davila/WireImage/Getty Images)

Style Notes: There's a lot to love about this outfit (including the return of the bandana), but the other is Carrie's off-kilter choice of a pair of long denim shorts. Sure, the long short is currently all over our feeds, but in the early 2000s blue Daisy Duke cut-offs were enjoying a renaissance and a pair of long grey shorts went against the grain. Not only was SJP ahead of the curve in this polished, weekend 'fit by sporting jorts, but is that also a mesh shoe I spy?

Shop Jorts:

Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

"Borrowed from the boys" cool.

Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts
Gap
Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

I already own these, and haven't stopped wearing them.

+ Net Sustain Isu Organic Denim Shorts
LOULOU STUDIO
+ Net Sustain Isu Organic Denim Shorts

White denim for summer? Sign me up.

Low-Rise Longer Length Baggy Denim Shorts
Abercrombie
Low-Rise Longer Length Baggy Denim Shorts

Abercrombie denim comes incredibly highly rated.

4. CARRIE OFF: Puff Sleeve Dresses

CARRIE ON: Spaghetti Strap Dresses

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit: © HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Style Notes: Think of SATC's most iconic moments and it's likely a form-fitting dress was present. The brunch mini, the white slip, the newspaper dress,—the only other style we can count on Carrie to rock is a strappy midi, especially with a statement heel. Copenhagen street style might be steering us towards diaphanous, cloud-like dresses with marshmallow sleeves, but those looking for a throwback trend that will look good in twenty years should invest in a spagehetti strapped summer dress in watercolour florals or colour-blocked jersey.

Shop Strappy Dresses:

Daria Dress
Rouje
Daria Dress

French brand Rouje always get pretty summer dresses right.

Soft Lounge Rib Long Stretch-Modal Slip Dress - Oxide
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Rib Long Stretch-Modal Slip Dress - Oxide

Loungewear that looks good enough for outside too.

Draped Open Back Dress
ZARA
Draped Open Back Dress

This looks even better from the back.

Faro Printed Ruffled Chiffon Maxi Dress
NEVER FULLY DRESSED
Faro Printed Ruffled Chiffon Maxi Dress

Summer in a dress.

5. CARRIE OFF: Chunky Sandals

CARRIE ON: Mules

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit: © HBO/ Courtesy: Everett)

Style Notes: Although the last few years have belonged to Birkenstocks, fisherman sandals and platform flip flops, it's about time we were treated to an elegant shoe trend that works for evening too. Enter the heeled mule—Carries shoe of choice and resurfacing shoe trend for 2024. Wear with everything from maxi skirts to mini dresses, and bonus points if you manage to squeeze in a Fendi baguette into your look too.

Shop Mules:

Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Mules
ZARA
Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Mules

There's something charmingly retro about these red mules.

Lolloso 50 Bow-Detailed Ruched Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Lolloso 50 Bow-Detailed Ruched Leather Mules

It just wouldn't right to have a SATC inspired round-up without a pair of Manolo Blahniks.

Orly Leather Metallic Strappy Slant-Heel Mules
Charles & Keith
Orly Leather Metallic Strappy Slant-Heel Mules

These will go with everything.

Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes
MANGO
Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes

Your summer work shoe, sorted.

6. CARRIE OFF: Linen Trousers

CARRIE ON: Capri Pants

carrie bradshaw summer wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images/ James Devaney/WireImage)

Style Notes: While most of us reach for wide-legged, loose linen to get us through a heatwave, you can guarantee Carrie is in a cropped trouser. Call them pedal pushers, capris, cropped leggings, it's all under the same umbrella. Form-fitting trousers that stop mid-calf are the 90's trend we thought we'd seen the last of until they made a bold return at the beginning of 2024, but Carrie is already given us a whole host of ways to wear them should you need the inspo. With fine knits and high sandals, sports jerseys, denim jackets, or as part of matching waistcoat co-ords, the possibilities are endless for this "in-between" trouser style that has become a CB staple.

Shop Capri Trousers:

Capri Leggings
MANGO
Capri Leggings

Mango have so many great options.

Asos Design Bengaline Pedal Pusher in Charcoal Stripe
ASOS DESIGN
Bengaline Pedal Pusher in Charcoal Stripe

Carrie Bradshaw reminiscent.

Striped Capri Jeans
MANGO
Striped Capri Jeans

Such a cute print and colour!

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

BRB, copying this whole outfit.

Up Next, Sorry, But the '90s Did Summer Dressing Better—15 Looks Fashion People Are Copying Two Decades Later

Explore More:
Outfit Inspiration
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸