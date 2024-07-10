6 Summer Trends That Carrie Bradshaw Made Famous, and 6 That She'd Break Up With Immediately
There are a lot of things that aren't my forte: DIY, time management, maths, and map reading, but if there is one thing that is my specialist subject, it's the wardrobe of Sex and The City's Carrie Bradshaw. Not only can I name episodes and recite quotes, I can pinpoint moments in the characters life from stills of her outfits. Some may find this a wasted talent, but for a fashion devotee who grew up in the 2000s, Carrie's style was the cultural reset that changed the way I still dress today. Corsages, Blahniks, and logomania—Carrie did it first, and we are but humble followers. So, given the impact that costume designer Patricia Field had on not only my wardrobe but a whole generation of shoppers, it seems only fitting to give Sex and The City its due respect and take a deep dive into one of the most recognisable closets in TV history to examine just how Carrie would shop today (tutus and pigeon clutches aside).
There are many stand-out outfits that I can recall and would still wear in 2024—the New Years Eve fur coat and sequin beret, the beach-ready cowboy hat and bandeau top, and the "caught in the rain" red coat and rainbow skirt, but there's something about summer that really brings Carrie's style to life. Strappy dresses, pretty sandals, micro shorts, and wearing men's shirts as dresses, warm-weather is when Carrie relies on the classics (albeit it with a twist), and serves the most inspiration for us to recreate at home.
So, should you be looking for some new season inspo that comes Carrie Bradshaw approved, I've rounded up 6 summer buys that still stand today, and the 6 that Carrie would happily break up with. Expect a cool colour palette, chic accessories, and stylish dresses that will last longer than her Petrovsky era.
1. CARRIE OFF: Coquette Camisoles
CARRIE ON: Tank Tops
Style Notes: Take a cursory scroll through TikTok and you'll find Gen-Z drawn to cute, embroidered, and ultra-feminine camisoles paired with printed midi skirts and gingham trousers for summer, but customising queen Carrie knows that the simple tank top is the perfect foundation for dressing to the nines. Whether she's pinning a corsage to the shoulder for a dinner date or wearing it with a crossbody bag and jeans to run errands, Carrie's wardrobe is proof that versatile vests are the summer staple that keeps on giving.
Shop Tank Tops:
2. CARRIE OFF: Straw hats and Sundresses
CARRIE ON: Bandeaus and Bandanas
Style Notes: It's fair to say that Carrie has worn a lot of hats and hair accessories in her time (that pinstripe flat cap lives in my mind rent free), but you're unlikely to see her in a floppy straw hat and a simple dress. It makes sense that she would have a wardrobe full of designer scarves, and one way to repurpose them is tied as bandana with a strapless bandeau top or dress to keep the scarf the star of the show. Early noughties styling, eat your heart out.
Shop Bandeau tops and Bandanas:
Wear underneath open shirts with high-waisted shorts and skirts.
3. CARRIE OFF: Tailored Shorts
CARRIE ON: Jorts
Style Notes: There's a lot to love about this outfit (including the return of the bandana), but the other is Carrie's off-kilter choice of a pair of long denim shorts. Sure, the long short is currently all over our feeds, but in the early 2000s blue Daisy Duke cut-offs were enjoying a renaissance and a pair of long grey shorts went against the grain. Not only was SJP ahead of the curve in this polished, weekend 'fit by sporting jorts, but is that also a mesh shoe I spy?
Shop Jorts:
Abercrombie denim comes incredibly highly rated.
4. CARRIE OFF: Puff Sleeve Dresses
CARRIE ON: Spaghetti Strap Dresses
Style Notes: Think of SATC's most iconic moments and it's likely a form-fitting dress was present. The brunch mini, the white slip, the newspaper dress,—the only other style we can count on Carrie to rock is a strappy midi, especially with a statement heel. Copenhagen street style might be steering us towards diaphanous, cloud-like dresses with marshmallow sleeves, but those looking for a throwback trend that will look good in twenty years should invest in a spagehetti strapped summer dress in watercolour florals or colour-blocked jersey.
Shop Strappy Dresses:
Loungewear that looks good enough for outside too.
5. CARRIE OFF: Chunky Sandals
CARRIE ON: Mules
Style Notes: Although the last few years have belonged to Birkenstocks, fisherman sandals and platform flip flops, it's about time we were treated to an elegant shoe trend that works for evening too. Enter the heeled mule—Carries shoe of choice and resurfacing shoe trend for 2024. Wear with everything from maxi skirts to mini dresses, and bonus points if you manage to squeeze in a Fendi baguette into your look too.
Shop Mules:
It just wouldn't right to have a SATC inspired round-up without a pair of Manolo Blahniks.
6. CARRIE OFF: Linen Trousers
CARRIE ON: Capri Pants
Style Notes: While most of us reach for wide-legged, loose linen to get us through a heatwave, you can guarantee Carrie is in a cropped trouser. Call them pedal pushers, capris, cropped leggings, it's all under the same umbrella. Form-fitting trousers that stop mid-calf are the 90's trend we thought we'd seen the last of until they made a bold return at the beginning of 2024, but Carrie is already given us a whole host of ways to wear them should you need the inspo. With fine knits and high sandals, sports jerseys, denim jackets, or as part of matching waistcoat co-ords, the possibilities are endless for this "in-between" trouser style that has become a CB staple.
Shop Capri Trousers:
Up Next, Sorry, But the '90s Did Summer Dressing Better—15 Looks Fashion People Are Copying Two Decades Later
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
