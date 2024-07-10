6 Summer Trends That Carrie Bradshaw Made Famous, and 6 That She'd Break Up With Immediately

There are a lot of things that aren't my forte: DIY, time management, maths, and map reading, but if there is one thing that is my specialist subject, it's the wardrobe of Sex and The City's Carrie Bradshaw. Not only can I name episodes and recite quotes, I can pinpoint moments in the characters life from stills of her outfits. Some may find this a wasted talent, but for a fashion devotee who grew up in the 2000s, Carrie's style was the cultural reset that changed the way I still dress today. Corsages, Blahniks, and logomania—Carrie did it first, and we are but humble followers. So, given the impact that costume designer Patricia Field had on not only my wardrobe but a whole generation of shoppers, it seems only fitting to give Sex and The City its due respect and take a deep dive into one of the most recognisable closets in TV history to examine just how Carrie would shop today (tutus and pigeon clutches aside).

(Image credit: © HBO/ Courtesy: Everett)

There are many stand-out outfits that I can recall and would still wear in 2024—the New Years Eve fur coat and sequin beret, the beach-ready cowboy hat and bandeau top, and the "caught in the rain" red coat and rainbow skirt, but there's something about summer that really brings Carrie's style to life. Strappy dresses, pretty sandals, micro shorts, and wearing men's shirts as dresses, warm-weather is when Carrie relies on the classics (albeit it with a twist), and serves the most inspiration for us to recreate at home.



So, should you be looking for some new season inspo that comes Carrie Bradshaw approved, I've rounded up 6 summer buys that still stand today, and the 6 that Carrie would happily break up with. Expect a cool colour palette, chic accessories, and stylish dresses that will last longer than her Petrovsky era.

1. CARRIE OFF: Coquette Camisoles

CARRIE ON: Tank Tops

(Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn / ©HBO/courtesy Everett Collection)

Style Notes: Take a cursory scroll through TikTok and you'll find Gen-Z drawn to cute, embroidered, and ultra-feminine camisoles paired with printed midi skirts and gingham trousers for summer, but customising queen Carrie knows that the simple tank top is the perfect foundation for dressing to the nines. Whether she's pinning a corsage to the shoulder for a dinner date or wearing it with a crossbody bag and jeans to run errands, Carrie's wardrobe is proof that versatile vests are the summer staple that keeps on giving.

Shop Tank Tops:

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear favourite.

Toteme Compact Knit Tank Dove £230 SHOP NOW This shade of grey is so chic.

Klayd Square Tank £45 SHOP NOW The square neckline is especially flattering.

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW You can't get better at this price.

2. CARRIE OFF: Straw hats and Sundresses

CARRIE ON: Bandeaus and Bandanas

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bill Davila/FilmMagic)

Style Notes: It's fair to say that Carrie has worn a lot of hats and hair accessories in her time (that pinstripe flat cap lives in my mind rent free), but you're unlikely to see her in a floppy straw hat and a simple dress. It makes sense that she would have a wardrobe full of designer scarves, and one way to repurpose them is tied as bandana with a strapless bandeau top or dress to keep the scarf the star of the show. Early noughties styling, eat your heart out.

Shop Bandeau tops and Bandanas:

TOTEME Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf £170 SHOP NOW i can think of a myriad of wears to rewear this piece.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Winona Strapless Cropped Stretch-Knit Bandeau Top £93 SHOP NOW Wear underneath open shirts with high-waisted shorts and skirts.

LE SCARF Paisley-Print Silk-Satin Scarf £75 SHOP NOW Le Scarf are a go-to for a cool prints and pretty colours.

Anthropologie Bandeau Ponte Top £48 SHOP NOW Dress this down with baggy denim and flat sandals.

3. CARRIE OFF: Tailored Shorts

CARRIE ON: Jorts

(Image credit: Bill Davila/WireImage/Getty Images)

Style Notes: There's a lot to love about this outfit (including the return of the bandana), but the other is Carrie's off-kilter choice of a pair of long denim shorts. Sure, the long short is currently all over our feeds, but in the early 2000s blue Daisy Duke cut-offs were enjoying a renaissance and a pair of long grey shorts went against the grain. Not only was SJP ahead of the curve in this polished, weekend 'fit by sporting jorts, but is that also a mesh shoe I spy?

Shop Jorts:

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts £128 SHOP NOW "Borrowed from the boys" cool.

Gap Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts £40 SHOP NOW I already own these, and haven't stopped wearing them.

LOULOU STUDIO + Net Sustain Isu Organic Denim Shorts £165 SHOP NOW White denim for summer? Sign me up.

Abercrombie Low-Rise Longer Length Baggy Denim Shorts £29 SHOP NOW Abercrombie denim comes incredibly highly rated.

4. CARRIE OFF: Puff Sleeve Dresses

CARRIE ON: Spaghetti Strap Dresses

(Image credit: © HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Style Notes: Think of SATC's most iconic moments and it's likely a form-fitting dress was present. The brunch mini, the white slip, the newspaper dress,—the only other style we can count on Carrie to rock is a strappy midi, especially with a statement heel. Copenhagen street style might be steering us towards diaphanous, cloud-like dresses with marshmallow sleeves, but those looking for a throwback trend that will look good in twenty years should invest in a spagehetti strapped summer dress in watercolour florals or colour-blocked jersey.

Shop Strappy Dresses:

Rouje Daria Dress £185 SHOP NOW French brand Rouje always get pretty summer dresses right.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Rib Long Stretch-Modal Slip Dress - Oxide £80 SHOP NOW Loungewear that looks good enough for outside too.

ZARA Draped Open Back Dress £36 SHOP NOW This looks even better from the back.

NEVER FULLY DRESSED Faro Printed Ruffled Chiffon Maxi Dress £130 SHOP NOW Summer in a dress.

5. CARRIE OFF: Chunky Sandals

CARRIE ON: Mules

(Image credit: © HBO/ Courtesy: Everett)

Style Notes: Although the last few years have belonged to Birkenstocks, fisherman sandals and platform flip flops, it's about time we were treated to an elegant shoe trend that works for evening too. Enter the heeled mule—Carries shoe of choice and resurfacing shoe trend for 2024. Wear with everything from maxi skirts to mini dresses, and bonus points if you manage to squeeze in a Fendi baguette into your look too.

Shop Mules:

ZARA Faux-Patent-Finish Heeled Mules £36 SHOP NOW There's something charmingly retro about these red mules.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Lolloso 50 Bow-Detailed Ruched Leather Mules £645 SHOP NOW It just wouldn't right to have a SATC inspired round-up without a pair of Manolo Blahniks.

Charles & Keith Orly Leather Metallic Strappy Slant-Heel Mules £95 SHOP NOW These will go with everything.

MANGO Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes £56 SHOP NOW Your summer work shoe, sorted.

6. CARRIE OFF: Linen Trousers

CARRIE ON: Capri Pants

(Image credit: Getty Images/ James Devaney/WireImage)

Style Notes: While most of us reach for wide-legged, loose linen to get us through a heatwave, you can guarantee Carrie is in a cropped trouser. Call them pedal pushers, capris, cropped leggings, it's all under the same umbrella. Form-fitting trousers that stop mid-calf are the 90's trend we thought we'd seen the last of until they made a bold return at the beginning of 2024, but Carrie is already given us a whole host of ways to wear them should you need the inspo. With fine knits and high sandals, sports jerseys, denim jackets, or as part of matching waistcoat co-ords, the possibilities are endless for this "in-between" trouser style that has become a CB staple.

Shop Capri Trousers:

MANGO Capri Leggings £18 SHOP NOW Mango have so many great options.

ASOS DESIGN Bengaline Pedal Pusher in Charcoal Stripe £24 SHOP NOW Carrie Bradshaw reminiscent.

MANGO Striped Capri Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Such a cute print and colour!

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW BRB, copying this whole outfit.

