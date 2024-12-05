7 Simple Yet Chic 10-Minute Outfits That Will See Me Through All My Winter Weekend Plans

By
published
in Features

Without sounding like I'm moaning, can a winter person please explain to me (a summer person) what they like about winter? I'm cold, my face is dry and did I mention, I'm cold? Of course I'm already planning a getaway to anywhere that's warm, but while I'm still in the UK, I have to carefully plan my outfits to make sure I can enjoy this season. And you want to know why? Because the outfits are of course the main reason that I can get through winter. Although I will always chase the sun, I do appreciate a cosy knit or a great pair of new season boots as much as the next person. But what I do find during winter, is that it's much harder to be as experimental with my looks. For this reason, I tend to rotate the same formulas from now until February.

To help me remember how to dress for the cold snap, I looked to some of my favourite accounts on Instagram to see what simple-yet-chic winter weekend outfits everyone has been wearing. Here, I've outlined the seven looks you'll most likely see me copying for the foreseeable. And what do they nearly all have in common? A coat. Because there's no way I'm leaving the house to go to a Christmas market, a brunch with the girls or a weekend walk without one!

SEE THE CHIC WINTER OUTFITS I'M CONSIDERING COPYING THIS WEEKEND:

1. Faux Fur Coat + Indigo Jeans + Pumps

Aida wearing faux fur coat

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: Sometimes you have to call in the big guns when it comes to outerwear, and only the biggest, fluffiest, cosiest faux fur coat will do. There are so many amazing styles out there at the moment so layer up in style, just like Aïda.

Shop the Look:

Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown
Reiss
Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown

This is very Max Mara, but with a high street price tag.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

A fashion editor-favourite.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

You can definitely still wear pumps on not-so-chilly days.

Clos 24kt Gold-Plated Earrings
YSSO
Clos 24kt Gold-Plated Earrings

Don't just save your fancy earrings for best.

Hana Medium Tote Bag - Dark Brown
JW PEI
Hana Medium Tote Bag - Dark Brown

This looks so expensive.

2. Scarf Coat + Tailored Trousers + Sleek Accessories

Michelle wearing scarf coat

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: You might think a camel coat or a wool iteration is the best investment, and while you would be right, there's another contender: the scarf coat. Showing longevity over the years, there's no denying these are still one of the best coats you can buy. I like how Michelle has kept her style centre of attention by pairing with fuss-free separates.

Shop the Look:

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

This is currently available in all sizes, but I don't think it will be for long.

Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

This has been on my wish list for so long.

Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers

All about that slouch fit.

The Big O 24kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
ANNI LU
The Big O 24kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

The perfect chunky hoops exist.

Leather Ankle Boots
Toteme
Leather Ankle Boots

A forever purchase.

3. Cream Coat + Roll Neck + Baggy Jeans

Ingred wearing baggy jeans

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: I have one light coloured coat, and every time I wear it, I hope that it snows so I get to match the weather forecast. Keep a cream coat clean and it'll never fail to look chic with classic items in your wardobe––see how it elevates a simple roll neck and baggy jeans? Add leather gloves to complete the full premium package.

Shop the Look:

Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat

Remember to dry clean to keep it looking its best.

Black Cashmere Roll Neck
Whistles
Black Cashmere Roll Neck

Love that this also comes in petite.

Leather Belt
Loewe
Leather Belt

For the minimalists.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi
Baggy Dad Jeans

These are such a good fit.

John Lewis Fleece Lined Women's Leather Gloves
John Lewis
Fleece Lined Women's Leather Gloves

Give me anything fleece-lined right now.

4. Long Coat + Hooded Scarf + Slouchy Trousers

Liv wearing grey wool coat

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Grey and brown is a match made in heaven for winter. While you could easily add a brown suede bag to a grey coat, I appreciate how Liv has upped the cosy factor by wearing her tonal grey outfit with a chocolatey hooded scarf instead.

Shop the Look:

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat

I want this in all colours.

Coucou Knitted Bonnet
Paloma Wool
Coucou Knitted Bonnet

Any form of knitted headwear gets a firm yes at this time of year.

Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt

One of my favourite white T-shirts on the high street.

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

As cosy as it looks.

Soft Wide-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Soft Wide-Leg Trousers

I love a stretch waist for overindulging at the weekends.

Tabi Leather Loafers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Loafers

Tabi's aren't going anywhere.

5. Wax Jacket + Jumper + Jeans

Lucy wearing wax jacket

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: I'm the proud owner of my first wax jacket this year, and it makes me want to go on a weekend walk whenever I put it on. For said occasion, you could easily add a cosy cashmere jumper with jeans and loafers in the city. If it's a countryside outing, save your suede flats and swap for a practical rubber or hiking boot.

Shop the Look:

+ Ganni Corduroy-Trimmed Paneled Checked Waxed-Organic Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
+ Ganni Corduroy-Trimmed Paneled Checked Waxed-Organic Cotton Jacket

The latest Barbour x Ganni collab is selling out fast.

Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Mink
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Mink

I also want this in black and grey.

+ Net Sustain '90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Every fashion insider loves these jeans.

Suede Trim Loafers
M&S Collection
Suede Trim Loafers

How good are these? Round of applause for M&S.

2-Pack Socks
& Other Stories
2-Pack Socks

Socks with loafers is essential when it's this chilly!

Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses

The sunglasses shape that's set to takeover for 2025.

6. Jumper Dress + Boots

WINTER WEEKEND OUTFITS

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A knitted dress and boots look is the perfect balance of cosy and chic, and is an ideal option if you're heading to the pub or a restaurant this weekend. Copy Anouk by keeping the entire 'fit tonal for maximum style points. Just throw a coat (yes, that word again!) over the top and you're set.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Knit Dress
ZARA
Ribbed Knit Dress

This would also look stylish with kitten heels and a blazer.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

The sculptural heel and square-toe on these are so chic.

Jigsaw Double Breasted Wool Rich Coat
Jigsaw
Double Breasted Wool Rich Coat

A classic coat that you'll reach for year after year.

7. Navy Coat + Baggy Jeans + Bright Trainers

Winter trainer outfits: @amaka.hamelijnck wears a black coat with wide jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: When the forecast forces you to step out in a long wool coat and cosy accessories, a vibrant pair of sneakers is just the ticket to brighten things up.

Wool-Blend Pea Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Pea Coat

A great price for a classic winter coat.

Shop the look:

Scarf
H&M
Scarf

This blue-grey shade looks really luxe.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

I own these in several washes and they're so comfortable.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66
onitsuka tiger
Mexico 66

Influencers love these kicks.

Explore More:
Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸