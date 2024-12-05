7 Simple Yet Chic 10-Minute Outfits That Will See Me Through All My Winter Weekend Plans

Without sounding like I'm moaning, can a winter person please explain to me (a summer person) what they like about winter? I'm cold, my face is dry and did I mention, I'm cold? Of course I'm already planning a getaway to anywhere that's warm, but while I'm still in the UK, I have to carefully plan my outfits to make sure I can enjoy this season. And you want to know why? Because the outfits are of course the main reason that I can get through winter. Although I will always chase the sun, I do appreciate a cosy knit or a great pair of new season boots as much as the next person. But what I do find during winter, is that it's much harder to be as experimental with my looks. For this reason, I tend to rotate the same formulas from now until February.

To help me remember how to dress for the cold snap, I looked to some of my favourite accounts on Instagram to see what simple-yet-chic winter weekend outfits everyone has been wearing. Here, I've outlined the seven looks you'll most likely see me copying for the foreseeable. And what do they nearly all have in common? A coat. Because there's no way I'm leaving the house to go to a Christmas market, a brunch with the girls or a weekend walk without one!

SEE THE CHIC WINTER OUTFITS I'M CONSIDERING COPYING THIS WEEKEND:

1. Faux Fur Coat + Indigo Jeans + Pumps

Style Notes: Sometimes you have to call in the big guns when it comes to outerwear, and only the biggest, fluffiest, cosiest faux fur coat will do. There are so many amazing styles out there at the moment so layer up in style, just like Aïda.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown £450 SHOP NOW This is very Max Mara, but with a high street price tag.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW A fashion editor-favourite.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW You can definitely still wear pumps on not-so-chilly days.

YSSO Clos 24kt Gold-Plated Earrings £470 SHOP NOW Don't just save your fancy earrings for best.

JW PEI Hana Medium Tote Bag - Dark Brown £105 SHOP NOW This looks so expensive.

2. Scarf Coat + Tailored Trousers + Sleek Accessories

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: You might think a camel coat or a wool iteration is the best investment, and while you would be right, there's another contender: the scarf coat. Showing longevity over the years, there's no denying these are still one of the best coats you can buy. I like how Michelle has kept her style centre of attention by pairing with fuss-free separates.

Shop the Look:

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW This is currently available in all sizes, but I don't think it will be for long.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW This has been on my wish list for so long.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW All about that slouch fit.

ANNI LU The Big O 24kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings £80 SHOP NOW The perfect chunky hoops exist.

Toteme Leather Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW A forever purchase.

3. Cream Coat + Roll Neck + Baggy Jeans

Style Notes: I have one light coloured coat, and every time I wear it, I hope that it snows so I get to match the weather forecast. Keep a cream coat clean and it'll never fail to look chic with classic items in your wardobe––see how it elevates a simple roll neck and baggy jeans? Add leather gloves to complete the full premium package.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £435 SHOP NOW Remember to dry clean to keep it looking its best.

Whistles Black Cashmere Roll Neck £199 SHOP NOW Love that this also comes in petite.

Loewe Leather Belt £425 SHOP NOW For the minimalists.

Levi Baggy Dad Jeans £100 SHOP NOW These are such a good fit.

John Lewis Fleece Lined Women's Leather Gloves £25 SHOP NOW Give me anything fleece-lined right now.

4. Long Coat + Hooded Scarf + Slouchy Trousers

Style Notes: Grey and brown is a match made in heaven for winter. While you could easily add a brown suede bag to a grey coat, I appreciate how Liv has upped the cosy factor by wearing her tonal grey outfit with a chocolatey hooded scarf instead.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat £289 SHOP NOW I want this in all colours.

Paloma Wool Coucou Knitted Bonnet £110 SHOP NOW Any form of knitted headwear gets a firm yes at this time of year.

MANGO Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt £16 SHOP NOW One of my favourite white T-shirts on the high street.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW As cosy as it looks.

ZARA Soft Wide-Leg Trousers £28 SHOP NOW I love a stretch waist for overindulging at the weekends.

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Loafers £750 SHOP NOW Tabi's aren't going anywhere.

5. Wax Jacket + Jumper + Jeans

Style Notes: I'm the proud owner of my first wax jacket this year, and it makes me want to go on a weekend walk whenever I put it on. For said occasion, you could easily add a cosy cashmere jumper with jeans and loafers in the city. If it's a countryside outing, save your suede flats and swap for a practical rubber or hiking boot.

Shop the Look:

BARBOUR + Ganni Corduroy-Trimmed Paneled Checked Waxed-Organic Cotton Jacket £545 SHOP NOW The latest Barbour x Ganni collab is selling out fast.

Reiss Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in Mink £128 SHOP NOW I also want this in black and grey.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain '90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW Every fashion insider loves these jeans.

M&S Collection Suede Trim Loafers £55 SHOP NOW How good are these? Round of applause for M&S.

& Other Stories 2-Pack Socks £15 SHOP NOW Socks with loafers is essential when it's this chilly!

Saint Laurent Sl 751 Jeanne Oval Sunglasses £280 SHOP NOW The sunglasses shape that's set to takeover for 2025.

6. Jumper Dress + Boots

Style Notes: A knitted dress and boots look is the perfect balance of cosy and chic, and is an ideal option if you're heading to the pub or a restaurant this weekend. Copy Anouk by keeping the entire 'fit tonal for maximum style points. Just throw a coat (yes, that word again!) over the top and you're set.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Ribbed Knit Dress £36 SHOP NOW This would also look stylish with kitten heels and a blazer.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW The sculptural heel and square-toe on these are so chic.

Jigsaw Double Breasted Wool Rich Coat £399 SHOP NOW A classic coat that you'll reach for year after year.

7. Navy Coat + Baggy Jeans + Bright Trainers

Style Notes: When the forecast forces you to step out in a long wool coat and cosy accessories, a vibrant pair of sneakers is just the ticket to brighten things up.

H&M Wool-Blend Pea Coat £150 SHOP NOW A great price for a classic winter coat.

Shop the look:

H&M Scarf £13 SHOP NOW This blue-grey shade looks really luxe.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW I own these in several washes and they're so comfortable.

onitsuka tiger Mexico 66 £130 SHOP NOW Influencers love these kicks.