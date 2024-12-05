7 Simple Yet Chic 10-Minute Outfits That Will See Me Through All My Winter Weekend Plans
Without sounding like I'm moaning, can a winter person please explain to me (a summer person) what they like about winter? I'm cold, my face is dry and did I mention, I'm cold? Of course I'm already planning a getaway to anywhere that's warm, but while I'm still in the UK, I have to carefully plan my outfits to make sure I can enjoy this season. And you want to know why? Because the outfits are of course the main reason that I can get through winter. Although I will always chase the sun, I do appreciate a cosy knit or a great pair of new season boots as much as the next person. But what I do find during winter, is that it's much harder to be as experimental with my looks. For this reason, I tend to rotate the same formulas from now until February.
To help me remember how to dress for the cold snap, I looked to some of my favourite accounts on Instagram to see what simple-yet-chic winter weekend outfits everyone has been wearing. Here, I've outlined the seven looks you'll most likely see me copying for the foreseeable. And what do they nearly all have in common? A coat. Because there's no way I'm leaving the house to go to a Christmas market, a brunch with the girls or a weekend walk without one!
SEE THE CHIC WINTER OUTFITS I'M CONSIDERING COPYING THIS WEEKEND:
1. Faux Fur Coat + Indigo Jeans + Pumps
Style Notes: Sometimes you have to call in the big guns when it comes to outerwear, and only the biggest, fluffiest, cosiest faux fur coat will do. There are so many amazing styles out there at the moment so layer up in style, just like Aïda.
Shop the Look:
2. Scarf Coat + Tailored Trousers + Sleek Accessories
Style Notes: You might think a camel coat or a wool iteration is the best investment, and while you would be right, there's another contender: the scarf coat. Showing longevity over the years, there's no denying these are still one of the best coats you can buy. I like how Michelle has kept her style centre of attention by pairing with fuss-free separates.
Shop the Look:
This is currently available in all sizes, but I don't think it will be for long.
3. Cream Coat + Roll Neck + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: I have one light coloured coat, and every time I wear it, I hope that it snows so I get to match the weather forecast. Keep a cream coat clean and it'll never fail to look chic with classic items in your wardobe––see how it elevates a simple roll neck and baggy jeans? Add leather gloves to complete the full premium package.
Shop the Look:
4. Long Coat + Hooded Scarf + Slouchy Trousers
Style Notes: Grey and brown is a match made in heaven for winter. While you could easily add a brown suede bag to a grey coat, I appreciate how Liv has upped the cosy factor by wearing her tonal grey outfit with a chocolatey hooded scarf instead.
Shop the Look:
Any form of knitted headwear gets a firm yes at this time of year.
5. Wax Jacket + Jumper + Jeans
Style Notes: I'm the proud owner of my first wax jacket this year, and it makes me want to go on a weekend walk whenever I put it on. For said occasion, you could easily add a cosy cashmere jumper with jeans and loafers in the city. If it's a countryside outing, save your suede flats and swap for a practical rubber or hiking boot.
Shop the Look:
The latest Barbour x Ganni collab is selling out fast.
Every fashion insider loves these jeans.
6. Jumper Dress + Boots
Style Notes: A knitted dress and boots look is the perfect balance of cosy and chic, and is an ideal option if you're heading to the pub or a restaurant this weekend. Copy Anouk by keeping the entire 'fit tonal for maximum style points. Just throw a coat (yes, that word again!) over the top and you're set.
Shop the Look:
7. Navy Coat + Baggy Jeans + Bright Trainers
Style Notes: When the forecast forces you to step out in a long wool coat and cosy accessories, a vibrant pair of sneakers is just the ticket to brighten things up.
Shop the look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
