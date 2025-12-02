We've officially entered winter. In the period between the last few weeks of the year and the last weeks of February, a sort of stillness settles in that makes it so much harder to get motivated about anything (much less picking a cute winter outfit). After all, the excitement of dressing up for festive parties will soon unfortunately dissipate. So naturally, we hit a wall when we realise the weather forecast predicts below-freezing temperatures for the foreseeable future. Frankly, we get it. Unfortunately, no amount of time spent fantasising about the warmer weather (or trends) will change the harsh reality that we still have to show up to work.
With that reality comes the realisation that we must find ways to navigate dressing for the chilly temperatures while adhering to our office's dress code (which is often easier said than done). Let's be honest: It's pretty tiresome to try to put together cute winter outfits to the point where it can sometimes feel like a part-time job. So what's a working girl to do? Well, for starters, you can find a few simple outfit formulas that will allow you to look cute on the clock during the coldest weeks of the year. But if you're strapped for time, don't stress.
Ahead, we're sharing a guide on how to dress for work during the winter that includes a few outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. If you thought finding the motivation to create new cold-weather ensembles would require incredible willpower, think again.
Cute Winter Work Outfits to Copy in 2026
1. Suede Blazer + Leather Skirt + Boots
Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to make your staples work in frigid temperatures is to pay attention to your textiles. Opting for a blazer, pencil skirt, and even sweater made from heavier materials (e.g., leather, suede, and wool) will ensure your look is winter weather-proofed.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Straight Suede Jacket
Such a good price for 100% suede.
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
A winter wardrobe staple.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Nappa Leather Midi Skirt
Chocolate brown leather will always get a yes from me.
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
I've had my eye on this for ages.
2. Roll-Neck + White Shirt + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: When you've reached a point in the middle of the winter when you're tired of wearing a neutral color palette, try embracing a pop of colour. You can still wear your favourite white button-down and black wool trousers; just simply add a brightly hued turtleneck as a base layer and a matching laptop bag.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
High Neck Basic Top
Such an expensive-looking hue.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
WNU does some of the best shirts on the market.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
You'll reach for these on the weekends as well.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
So sleek!
& Other Stories
Tote Bag
You'll be able to fit so much in this roomy tote.
3. Leather Bomber Jacket + Long Skirt + Pumps
Style Notes: In addition to paying attention to textiles, it's imperative to experiment with layering. Adding layers will make adhering to a dress code easier and make some of those non-seasonal items (e.g., a poplin button-down shirt or maxi skirt) work for colder weather.
Shop the Look:
Citizens of Humanity
Lola Leather Bomber Jacket
The kind of jacket you'll keep forever.
ralph lauren
Logo-Keeper Skinny Leather Belt
Add a white belt to break up the darker hues.
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt
Easy elegance.
Toteme - INT
Classic Croco-Embossed Slingbacks Dark Brown
The croc-effect will add some texture to this outfit.
Rouje
90's Bag
'90's chic.
4. Wool Coat + V-Neck Jumper + Loafers
Style Notes: What's one styling hack that will make even the simplest winter staples seem more sophisticated? Opt for a minimal colour palette. It doesn't get easier (or more elegant) than styling a long grey coat with a matching sweater and pleated trousers.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
There's a reason this comes back every winter.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Anzor Cashmere Sweater
Doesn't this look so cosy?
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
So many of our editors own and love this tee.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
Such a good shape.
Prada
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers
These are high ip on my winter wishlist.
5. Leather Trench + Wool Skirt + Mary-Janes
Style Notes: Not to sound like a broken record, but fully embracing layers is the key to having an outfit that's as functional for the weather forecast as it is for work settings. More specifically, opt for base layers such as thermal tights and heavy-duty leather outerwear (as shown above).
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Kasha Belted Leather Trench Coat
Nour Hammour coats are well worth the investment.
NILI LOTAN
Jordan Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Top
A great base layer.
Autograph
Wool Blend Midi Circle Skirt
How chic is this?
WOLFORD
Individual Gobi 10 Denier Tights
Sheer tights always look so polished.
Sézane
Elodie Mary Janes
French-girl approved.
6. Wrap Coat + Knit Dress + Slingbacks
Styling Notes: When you want to look elegant without putting too much effort into your ensemble, one everyday staple will do the trick: a classic knitted dress. Nothing looks as good as a long white coat styled with a matching dress, gold earrings, and black slingback heels.