Are you excited for the new season? Because I certainly am! Taking a look at the spring/summer 2026 shows, and the array of handbags, shoes and accessories on offer really gets me chomping at the bit for the new year ahead, and all of the styling opportunity that comes with it.
Not only do I like to write about the trends each season, but, luckily, I get to work with them in the flesh, too—styling celebs, models, and even my fellow editors for photoshoots, try-ons and cover stories. In the run-up to these styling projects, I find myself frantically pinning, saving down and screenshotting all of the trends I see. Right now, I am focusing my efforts on accessories, as these are the finishing touches I know that can make or break a look.
I'm seeing emerging trends across Paris, London, Milan and New York that I know will go mainstream in 2026. From belts, jewellery, sunglasses and gloves, these finer details give real character, direction, and punctuation to an outfit, taking it from boring to a masterpiece.
I'm sharing my findings with you below, as I don't like to gatekeep. Scroll on to see my biggest accessories trends for 2026, and how to shop the styles now.
The Biggest Accessories Trends for 2026:
1. Shield Sunglasses
Style Notes: Tiny, rounded, bookish sunglasses and spectacles are out. Big, bug-like, and sporty eyewear is in. I spotted this trend take shape at some of the top labels showing in Paris and New York, such as Coach, Saint Laurent, Victoria Beckham and Loewe, indicating that the demand for oversized eye protection has gone global. I think this trend works best with tortoiseshell frames to keep things a little bit classic, and smoked-out, tinted lenses to give that paparazzi-fleeing factor.
Shop The Trend:
Saint Laurent
Sl 903 Howl Sunglasses
I love the XXL look to these Saint Laurent sunnies, plus the chocolate tone.
ALAÏA
Aviator Mask Sunglasses
ALAÏA sunglasses mean business.
Joseph
Atlas Aviator Sunglasses
This aviator pair from Joseph are super chic.
Bottega Veneta
Scudo Shield Sunglasses
Go big or go home, says Bottega Veneta.
2. Celestial Crystals
Style Notes: Celestial fashion has gone viral, and I am taking note of this trend waving its sparkling hand over earrings, necklaces and hair accessories, too. XXL crystals, bursts of silver, tangles of fine chains and asymmetrical gems resemble galaxies and nebulae far, far away—and I'm all for it. Simona Rocha, Chanel, Givenchy and Dries Van Noten handled this trend best, adding eye-catching jewellery to otherwise simple looks and garments, such as trench coats, tuxedo shirting and t-shirts, for a final, twinkling flourish.
Shop The Trend:
COMPLETEDWORKS
Corus Recycled Silver Cubic Zirconia Earrings
I adore COMPLETEDWORKS for their festive-feeling jewellery.
M&S
Square Resin Glass Collar Necklace
This will get heads turning.
H&M
Rhinestone Earrings
H&M's jewellery is fun, fashion-forward and affordable.
THOMAS SABO
Silver Choker With 43 White Zirconia Stones
This sparkler from Thomas Sabo is such an eye-catcher!
3. Utility Belts
Style Notes: Historically, I don't think belts get enough airtime. That is all to change in 2026, as designers look to give this accessory a serious rebrand. I've noted some of fashion's biggest players adding utility features, such as clips, key chains, phone holders, and even AirPod cases to belts, making them more useful and more stylish than ever. And hold the boring black belts. Runway brands such as Toga, Miu Miu, Meryll Rogge and Coperni are bringing us pop-colour tones, braided fabrications, and chunky buckles, as well as even doubling up on belts, further cementing this accessory as something which can be fun, playful and all the while, functional.
Shop The Trend:
DÉHANCHE
Richa Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE belts are every fashion editor's favourite.
Isabel Marant
Chelsea Belt
The punchy red tone and utilitarian details set this belt apart.
Wolf & Badger
Panthera Belt
This belt has it all!
Miu Miu
Leather and Metal Belt
If you're a silver person, this Miu Miu belt will appeal.
4. Princess Gloves
Style Notes: Princess treatment, or bare minimum? I know which one I prefer! This humble accessory is going full girlie for 2026, with lace, sequins, satin and pastel tones coming to the fore, giving a pretty, lady-like touch to dresses and skirt outfits. Yes, gloves were the item du jour on the runways for spring/summer 2026, with Valentino, Simone Rocha, Yuhan Wang and Prada showing us how it's done. I believe this trend taps into the desire to dress up, get glam and put on your most decadent togs, so add this mood to your 2026 vision board if you're ready to take up the gauntlet. Pun intended!
Shop The Trend:
Valentino
Vlogo Lace Gloves
Lace, pink and super cute. It can only be Valentino.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Leather Gloves
This lipstick red hue is so hot right now.
Gianvito Rossi
Lace Gloves
Like your favourite lacy tights, but for your arms!
Dents
Long Satin Evening Gloves
Dents gloves are the original, and the best. This silky satin pair are a steal!
5. Chunky Chains
Style Notes: Another jewellery trend, if you will. I took note of extra-large, chunky chain motifs taking over at Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Celine and Chanel (four of fashion's most in-demand brands), across necklaces and statement earrings. One part surrealist, two parts maximalist, but 100% glamorous. Add an unexpected twist to your daytime looks by mixing gold and silver, twisted knots, oval links and industrial feel chains into your jewellery rotation. Into heavy metal? This one's for you.
Shop The Trend:
& Other Stories
Knot-Detail Front-Back Earrings
Add some serious metal to your look, courtesy of & Other Stories.
Tilly Sveaas
Large Silver Oval Link Necklace
Tilly Sveaas is the OG of chunky chains. This necklace is an everyday staple.