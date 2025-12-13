Stylish People Have Declared This the It Bag of 2026—And It's Already Selling Out

An elegant look, understated design, and meticulously crafted form—a new DeMellier bag has arrived. And it's already rivalling designer buys.

The DeMellier Stockholm bag
(Image credit: DeMellier, @juliesfi)
DeMellier knows all about great bags. From the Montreal to the New York tote, the brand broke through the noise with meticulously crafted, beautifully designed pieces that don't come with designer price tags, but certainly have the look. Every few seasons, we're lucky enough to get a new style added to the stellar arsenal. And the latest arrival is already rivalling high designer styles. Trust me, 2026 will be all about the Stockholm.

Woman wears leather skirt, black heels and carries black leather tote bag

The DeMellier Stockholm in Black Fine Grain(£525)

(Image credit: DeMellier)

An elegant look, understated design, and timeless appeal—this bag was created to go the distance. What DeMellier does so well is create styles that nestle instantly into our everyday lives, and the Stockholm can already be spotted on some of the chicest people around. The bag is a refined take on the bowling bag, slightly rounded at the top and smooth in form. The details are subtle, but carefully thought out, from the longer length handles on the largest size to fit comfortably over the shoulder (even when wearing a heavy-duty coat) to the leather details on the side, which hold the zip tabs in place. As I always say, an expensive look is all in the finer details.

Model wears black sunglasses, grey blazer, green suede midi bag

The Midi Stockholm in Hazel Suede & Hazel Smooth (£450)

(Image credit: DeMellier)

The Stockholm currently comes in three sizes: the small, the midi and the large. The black colourway is offered in smooth leather, whilst the soft green, dark chocolate and deep tan are finished in suede. The largest size features a secret front pocket which runs along the zip, keeping treasured items close to hand (I'll be using that to keep my passport close to hand when travelling). It also has side pockets and a zip inside, with a central divider to fit a laptop. Both the small and the midi feature an internal zip pocket and a longer strap for various ways to wear. The midi also has a slip pocket for your phone, keys, or other essentials. As ever, the practicality of the bag is just as considered as the overall design.

Woman wears black leather jacket and skirt and carries brown suede bag

The Small Stockholm in Deep Tan Suede & Deep Tan Smooth (£395)

(Image credit: DeMellier)

Keep scrolling to shop the DeMellier Stockholm bag.

Shop the DeMellier Stockholm Bag

Shop the Midi Stockholm

Shop the Small Stockholm

Shop More DeMellier Bags

