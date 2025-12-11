There's no doubt about it; when winter comes around, everyone I know wants to wear this one kind of shoe, and this shoe only. It's cosy, timeless and anti-trend, and, needless to say, it's celebrity-approved too. I have noted elite dressers, from Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and even London's 'Brat Queen' Charli xcx wear this shoe. It is, of course, the UGG, and with even more styles, shapes and silhouettes available than ever, I'm keen to nail down the very best pairs that are fit for winter now, and way into 2026.
Elsa Hosk wearing UGG Tazz II shoes with a grey blazer, white t-shirt and sweatpants.
My friends, family members, and acquaintances frequently ask me for fashion, styling, and trend advice. I often recommend sticking to the classics—pieces you will buy now and love forever, which integrate into your wardrobe seamlessly. This also applies to winter footwear. UGGs have long been a favourite of mine, and I rotate between a pair of Classic Mini Ultra Boots, the Elea Slip-Ons, and more recently, the Zora Ballet Flats (yes, the super viral TikTok ones), all of which serve a purpose and get plenty of wear, at home, outdoors, and off-duty at the weekend. I love wearing each of them with wide-leg jeans, slim-line sweatpants and leggings too, and always wear a luxe cashmere or alpaca sock to double down on the cosy mood.
Charli xcx wears UGG Classic Mini II Boots with a blue and brown fur-trimmed jacket and wide-leg acid-wash jeans.
I think what is great about UGGs is that they are not only extremely versatile, but they are reliable, too. You will get great comfort from wearing them, due to the natural shearling fabrication, making them especially warm and cosy, plus gentle on the skin. I have also noticed their move towards more reinforced, yet still very lightweight, soles, which make them even more fit for outdoor wear. Some even utilise Vibram, which is a high-performance rubber outsole technology, so you can get even more milage out of them for years to come.
Francesca Saffari wears UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots with a green quilted jacket and blue straight-leg jeans.
Now, you may be wondering which UGG styles I suspect will be reigning supreme in 2026. I still firmly believe in only investing in the classics, but with any kind of UGG, you will be hard-pressed to step a foot wrong. The mini boots will always be a fashion person's favourite, and slip-on styles are great for wearing whilst chilling at home. Some of the more trend-led styles, such as the ballet flats and Mary-Janes, will appeal to those seeking something a little more cute, but chic all the same. As someone who detests the cold, the next pair I intend to invest in is the Classic Tall boot, for that bit of extra warmth and protection for my legs. Other shapes that will no doubt get serious attention as we move into the new year will be the Quill ballet-trainer hybrid, the Ellis loafer, the Tazz fluffy slip-on and the Chalet slipper, all of which are fun, furry and extremely fashion-forward.
If you're keen to keep your feet warm, stylish and infinitely cosy this winter and well into 2026, scroll down to check out my edit of the best UGG styles available to shop now.
Shop The Best UGG Shoes for Winter Here:
1. Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Classic Ultra Mini Boot
The Classic Ultra Mini Boot will forever be a celebrity favourite.
Classic Ultra Mini Boot
The black version is great for monochromatic, minimalist dressers.