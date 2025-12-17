If you’ve taken a peek at the luxury scene in recent seasons, you may have noticed that one microtrend in particular has been on the rise. Slowly but surely, the designer logo belt has made its way back into the zeitgeist. After years of rising and falling in popularity, we’ve finally hit a sweet spot that perfectly balances the playful wink to luxury without being ostentatious. And one logo in particular is accenting stylish outfits across the globe. Now, the Saint Laurent Cassandre belt is one of the most coveted entry-level luxury buys.
When it comes to the biggest design houses around, all the key players have a signifying icon that informs us of a piece’s origin. Chanel’s double C has become almost as iconic as the flap bag, whilst Prada’s triangle makes a noticeable luxury link even without the brand’s name. For Saint Laurent, it’s the Cassandre. The layered initials of YSL remain a key reference in denoting the luxurious provenance of the brand's pieces, accenting all styles from the beloved Le Loafers to acting as a closure on some of Saint Laurent’s best bags.
The return of the logo belt has been a subtle one. For me, the size of the iconography is what keeps it from looking overt; instead, the small stature is perfectly formed to nod to a luxurious accent, even when paired with more affordable outfits. The Cassandre belt does this seamlessly, taking all the classic features of a timeless belt and adding a touch of luxury that is whispered rather than shouted through the subtle YSL motif. Alongside, there’s a bold buckle style that incorporates Cassandre within the hardware, another style we’re consistently seeing on stylish people everywhere.
So, if you’re looking for an entry-level designer piece that will add a touch of luxury but doesn’t come in at four figures, you may want to scroll on to explore the Saint Laurent Cassandre belt.
Shop the Saint Laurent Cassandre Belt
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Thin Belt With Square Buckle in Box Saint Laurent Leather
This thinner style belt is proving to be popular with our readers.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Thin Belt With Square Buckle in Suede
Deep tobacco shades, especially with a suede finish, are so refined.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Belt in Aged Effect Leather
Pair with simple jeans, smart tailoring or layer over your favourite dress.
Saint Laurent
La 66 Buckle Belt in Lacquered Leather
Another style that stylish people are reaching for right now.
Saint Laurent
La 66 Buckle Belt in Crocodile-Embossed Leather
The croc-effect brings a tactile finish to this version.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Thin Belt With Square Buckle in Smooth Leather
There are plenty of silver hardware options too.
Saint Laurent
La 66 Buckle Thin Belt in Grained Lambskin
No matter the year, a great belt will always hold its place in your wardrobe.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Chain Belt
Picture this layered over a blazer, or accenting a white summer dress.
