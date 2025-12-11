The 7 Biggest TikTok Fashion Trends of 2026

I Spend Too Much Time on TikTok—My 'Research' Shows These 7 Fashion Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2026
Being chronically online has its perks. Case in point, I know which fashion trends are set to be huge in 2026. After getting backup from a trend researcher and social media pro, I can confirm that these seven will be everywhere.
As someone who is chronically online, I have to admit that TikTok is one of my biggest sources of trend inspiration. From DIY wall-panelling hacks I’ll never attempt, to the songs that become hits overnight, the app is a never-ending stream of creativity and ideas that go straight to my Saved folder. For this reason, the app has consumed hours of my life, but what can I say? With so many trends to discover and dog videos to watch, it’s hard to look away.
The only catch is, TikTok's fashion cycle moves at warp speed. A week off the app, and you might miss an aesthetic that has flown in, gained popularity and died a supernova death all within that timeframe, so filtering out timeless capsule-wardrobe staples from microtrends can feel like a full-time job. Luckily, it actually is part of my full-time job, and on this specific research quest, I called in reinforcements. Flo Palmer,trend researcher and TikTok oracle, whose feed is filled with enviable shopping pieces and styling hacks galore, has kindly lent a helping hand in decoding what's shifting on the app fashion-wise as we roll into 2026.
And I have good news. The runways and TikTok are actually set to align, and the next 12 months will be, amongst other things, all about boho. Since Chemena Kamali re-entered French fashion house Chloé as creative director in 2023, spirited ‘70s “undoneness” has been filtering into our wardrobes. Yet, for those in the know on TikTok, Palmer forecasts something just a touch cooler: bohemia, but with an “indie-chic, grunge twist”. Harnessing the raw and slightly grungy beauty looks and styling of the ‘90s “anti-fashion” movement led by Kate Moss, as well as the early-‘00s era that gave us those iconic street-style pictures of boho queen Sienna Miller, this aesthetic feels a far cry from the clean girls and lovers of quiet luxury we’ve seen in recent times. From Napoleon jackets (a staple of Moss’s ‘90sGlastonbury wardrobe) to backwards Kangol hats, the pieces peeking through feel far more carefree, filled with personal style and playful textures rather than a “samey” polished finish.
What’s interesting is that where the most highly anticipated runways (think Chloé spring/summer 2025, which garnered millions of eagle-eyed onlookers via social media) were filled with Parisian softness and dreamy nostalgia, the TikTok fashion set is channelling something a touch edgier. Palmer foresees the return of “intense hardware detailing, leather and laces galore”, with the most tuned-in dressers pairing their “pretty, flouncy sheers with harder colours, paisley prints and tapestry florals.” In other words, this is boho with bite. Whilst layered tops and cargo-belt bags aren’t an extreme switch, they prove a desire for something more original, forstyling dripping in personality rather than overarching aesthetics. In fact, the whole mood feels a touch Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl—it’s a little dishevelled and chaotic, but undeniably cool. And of course, some of TikTok’s biggest stars inherently embody this shift. Take Romy Mars and Alix Earle: their audiences can’t get enough of their effortless edge and thrown-together realness.
For those who fall into the more pared-back camp, I offer ‘90s minimalism. Yet instead of investing in new pieces, it's the micro updates (and clever styling hacks) that will define the year. Palmer suggests “tucking your hair into your collar (in the iconic Carolyn Bessette Kennedy way), slipping your jeans into your boots, styling your scarves with jewellery or popping your collar to create that funnel-neck silhouette.” These are all cost-effective tricks which lend your look a more cohesive essence.
Meanwhile, the maximalists are cooking up something far more experimental. Rather than relying on loud colours and punchy prints, they’re going a tad more eclectic, mixing textures and fabrics. Whether it's “fur and a sheer, denim and a sheer or embellishment layered with fringe,” says Palmer, it's all about playing with materials, clashing and contrasting colours. Take fur, for example. The fauxs of today maintain their ‘80s old-money bones, but with far more personality. In 2026, we’re set to be dialling it up, making our looks messier, bolder and more expressive than ever before.
After taking a deep dive with Palmer, the TikTok fashion trends of 2026 are clear and simple. They’re not big zeitgeist shifts, but small changes that add a “now” cohesion to your look. They feel personal and allow onlookers a better understanding of who you are from how you present yourself. Always ahead of the curve, many of my favourite fashion people are early adopters, already showing us how easy it is to wear 2026 TikTok fashion trends now. Scroll to discover the pieces we'll all be living in for the next 12 months.
The 7 Biggest TikTok Fashion Trends of 2026
1. Wedge Heels
Style Notes: The eagle-eyed amongst us have been forecasting the return of the wedge heel for some time. But when Isabel Marant Beckett trainers (a style that instantly takes me back to being 12 years old and watching Beyoncé's Love on Top music video for the first time) landed at number five on The Lyst Index’s hottest products of the year, it was no surprise to us at Who What Wear UK. A silhouette I often associate with an early-2000s Disney girl, today's iteration of these Y2K heels feels a touch more demure than those that once flooded the red carpet on the feet of the golden trio (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus).
But where has the trend been seen more recently? From the patent black-and-red peep-toes finished with white socks at Xuly Bët's s/s 26 show to Maison Margiela’s icy-white pointed-toe pair, it’s a heel trend that’s been bubbling up for a while. Iris Law has already been spotted in a black pair. These heels have a charm that offsets loose lace layers and straight-leg jeans with ease.
In a sumptuous chocolate brown, these satin peep-toes are perfect for party season.
Selfridges
Tong 75 Satin Wedge-Heeled Mules
Don't forget your pedi!
2. Napoleon Jackets
Style Notes: A quieter corner of the boho revival is the piratecore subtrend, defined by sweeping fringe, loose layers (splashed all over the Dior s/s 26 runway) and of course, the return of the Napoleon jacket. And yes, if this instantly conjures images of Cheryl Cole (as she was then known) during her “Fight For This Love” era, you’re absolutely not alone. With those distinctive, pronounced shoulders, braiding and fringed epaulettes that weren’t too far removed from Hugh Jackman’s wardrobe in The Greatest Showman, opting for a style with less fuss is a good way to go for anyone a little nervous of this jacket’s comeback.
The reference I prefer is the queen of indie-grunge herself, Kate Moss, during the anti-establishment era of The Libertines. Popular in a period when going against the grain was the move, it feels aptly timed that this divisive silhouette is once again back in circulation, especially amongst the TikTok fashion set. Making waves at the s/s 26 shows, Kenzo exhibited a cropped iteration offset with micro shorts, whilst it appeared billowing open at Alexander McQueen, paired with extremely low-waisted jeans and the aforementioned wedge heel.
Shop the Trend:
Mango
Wool military jacket
This looks almost identical to Emma's iteration.
AllSaints
Wool-Blend Rummy Jacket
If you're after a more form fitted iteration, look no further than Allsaints.
Style Notes: Catapulting onto the scene with the rise of ‘80s hip-hop culture, Kangol hats have been a streetwear staple for decades. Whether perched on the head of a suave ‘90s Samuel L. Jackson or a noughties-era Eminem in his “Beautiful” music video, Kangols have been synonymous with the coolest of the cool for decades.
Now they’re back, and in the toolkit of the modern maximalist. Everyone from Ruby Lynn to Rebecca Ferraz-Wyatt (pictured above) is using this accessory to inject instant edge to the simplest outfits. It's one of those details that the beady-eyed and those in the know will understand. A quiet flex if you ask me, but a flex all the same.
Shop the Trend:
Kangol
Classic 504 Flat Cap
I've seen this flat cap all over my socials as of late.
Kangol
Classic 504 Flat Cap
This would look chic with a neutral outfit this winter.
Style Notes: A ‘90s styling hack, the multi-layered tops once beloved by Rachel Green in Friends are back and officially at the forefront of fashion in 2026. Since autumn, my feed has been flooded with takes that feel inherently fresh. Another part of the indie-grunge aesthetic from some 30 years ago, this trend started on the streets, eventually transitioning to the runways (most noticeably Marc Jacobs' spring/summer 1993 grunge collection for Perry Ellis, which infamously got him fired).
Fast-forward three decades, and layered tees are having another renaissance. At Valentino, Alessandro Michele sent models down the autumn/winter 2025 runway in vibrant blue collared shirts, topped with a red-and-white graphic tee and tailored trousers. But TikTok fashion influencers are taking it a step further. Layering multiple tops over one another, they’re leaning into the more-is-more maximalism bubbling up right now.
Shop the Trend:
ETAM
Tank Top
I promise you'll reach for this again and again.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
A timeless classic, you can never go wrong with a COS tee.
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized Boxy T-Shirt in Textured
Stripes are set to be huge in 2026.
5. Culottes
Style Notes: As the rest of fashion leans into the soft structure and fitted silhouettes of the boho revival (skinny jeans and boot cuts, I’m looking at you!), TikTok-savvy dressers are leaning into the casual-cool essence a culotte brings. Having shed their school-uniform connotations, in 2026, these cropped wide-leg trousers are less Olivia Palermo and more Zoe Kravitz.
A-listers such as Charli XCX are wearing theirs with heeled boots to add instant polish, but I’ll be styling mine like Sofia Mcoelho (pictured above)—with loafers and a layered tee for a laid-back look.