Mark My Words, This 'Dated' Designer It Bag Is Making A Big Comeback for 2026

The trend cycle is fashion’s most reliable constant. Every 10 to 20 years, pieces once dismissed as passé are eventually reabsorbed into the conversation, suddenly stripped of the baggage that sent them out of favour in the first place. I've always maintained that in fashion, nothing is ever truly "out"—it’s merely waiting for its moment to return.
So, which former It item is back on the menu for 2026? None other than fashion’s perennial favourite: the Louis Vuitton Speedy.
Slowly creeping up around me, I first sensed the shift when I spotted a snap of Alexa Chung carrying the once “dated” tote during an autumn stroll through Central Park. Accustomed to seeing her with a buzzy Miu Miu bag on her arm, this retro choice stopped me mid-scroll. If Alexa’s backing it, I thought, something is stirring.
And then came the confirmation bias. Once the Speedy was on my radar, it seemed to appear everywhere. Scattered across the Instagram feeds of some of the chicest women I follow, the bag had quietly reclaimed its place in their daily wardrobes.
Despite debuting all the way back in the 1930s, the Speedy carries an unmistakable Y2K energy, thanks to its ubiquity during the noughties. There’s a playful, early-2000s nostalgia to it that feels perfectly attuned to our current appetite for throwback trends.
The Speedy’s structured silhouette, neat top handles and elegant monogram lend it an elevated ease, while newer iterations and updated finishes introduced in recent seasons keep it feeling fresh.
So, are we entering the season of the Speedy once again? I think, and hope, so. And if you’re with me, read on to shop the re-emerging It bag below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.