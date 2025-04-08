Cool, Elegant and Timeless—Alaïa's East-West Bag Is an Icon in the Making

Cool, elegant and timeless—Alaïa’s Le Teckel bag has invoked a seismic shift in the handbag space ever since it was first spotted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways. The sharp east-west style immediately caught the eye of fashion insiders, and so followed a thousand dupes and the revival of a unique silhouette across the industry. With expert design, luxurious fabrics and a bold sculptural shape, what could have been a fleeting It bag has already become a legacy buy.

Woman wears navy sweater, white skirt and black handbag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Rarely does a day go by when I don’t catch sight of the Le Teckel bag. In part, that's due to how eye-catching the bag is. A striking horizontal body with those instantly identifiable straps—when you see one, you know one. Naturally, the more affordable copies followed, but none have been able to capture the level of luxury, refinement and understated appeal that comes so naturally to the Alaïa label. A year on from its first unveiling, it’s evident that this bag isn’t a passing trend but a style we’ll be seeing a lot more of, worthy of becoming a treasured heirloom passed on to the next generation.

Woman wears red mesh skirt and Alaïa studded bag

(Image credit: @laurareilly__)

The Le Teckel feels incredibly true to the identity of Alaïa. Sculptural forms have always been a noticeable feature of the brand, with designs that play with bold proportion or texture. The key to Alaïa's commercial success is that its pieces also remain elegant and wearable. Consider the recent buzz that erupted around the brand's mesh flats— a style totally unique in design but easily paired with jeans and a T-shirt. They continue to be in favour many seasons on.

For the Le Teckel, the striking shape and handles of the bag instantly grab your attention but the simplicity of the design and refined finish bring a contrasting ease that cements its everyday appeal. It may not be a roomy tote, but this is not a bag you have to save for special occasions—it's one that you’ll see fashion people carrying for coffee dates and shopping trips as well as dinners out.

Woman wears grey suit and red heels and red handbag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

As the best It bags do, since its launch the Le Teckel has undergone some transformations to suit more preferences. Shortened straps form the clutch version, ready to be tucked under an arm or carried in hand. A smaller version is offered for those who love the appeal of a petite accessory on their arm.

In line with the recent appetite for more spacious silhouettes, Alaïa has seamlessly maintained the identifiable feel of the Le Teckel in two larger forms; the flap and the tote. The former is smaller, with a leather flap that conceals an inner zip pocket, but is still recognisable by the thin long straps and subtle brand stamp. The tote is the largest offering, again nodding to the east-west silhouette but with a more spacious compartment for those who need to carry a little more.

Woman wears printed dress and white Alaïa Le Teckel bag

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Along with the variety in size comes a variety in shade and fabric. Smooth leather offerings sit alongside supple suede, as well as a few studded options for a tougher look. The classic shades of black, brown and neutrals are embraced in all sizes, with some pops of colour like light pastel blues and deep burgundies available too.

Woman wears grey coat and carries brown Le Teckel bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Naturally, after its first release, tracking down this bag was on par with the elusive The Row Margaux and Hermès Birkin. As the initial hype has died down, making way for those interested in timeless appeal, I’ve managed to find a number of styles in stock you’ll want to explore. If you're considering the bag as your next special purchase, keep scrolling to see the dimensions and details of all of the Le Teckel sizes to help you pin down the exact style for you.

SHOP THE ALAÏA LE TECKEL BAGS:

The Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Bag:

Style Notes: The original size of the Le Teckel comes in a variety of fabric options and shades and features an internal pocket with a small mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.

Dimensions: 33 x 11 x 10 cm

Features: Inside pocket with small removable mirror, lining 100% lambskin

Materials: Nubuk, nubuk calfskin, canvas, denim, perforated leather, shiny goatskin, goatskin

Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Bag:

Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag

A modern classic.

Le Teckel Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Suede Shoulder Bag

Brown suede has been incredibly hard to track down, but now it's back in stock.

Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Deep burgundy shades feel incredibly elevated all year round.

Le Teckel Medium Denim Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Denim Shoulder Bag

Add a contemporary spin with a denim finish.

Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAIA
Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Note the leather closure that keeps the handles together, maintaining the streamlined look.

Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Cutout detailing features on some of Alaïa's greatest bags.

The Alaïa Le Teckel Small

Style Notes: A daintier take on the Le Teckel maintains the form, just shrunken down.

Dimensions: 27 x 9 x 8 cm

Features: Inside pocket with small removable mirror, lining 100% calfskin leather

Materials: Goatskin

Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Small

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Incredibly sweet and incredibly chic.

Le Teckel Small Croc-Effect Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Croc-Effect Shoulder Bag

This may just be my favourite.

Le Teckel Small Studded Suede Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Studded Suede Shoulder Bag

If you're looking to take your neutrals up a notch, consider this studded option.

Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAIA
Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

A shade and style that will rise to every occasion.

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

For those who love a touch of colour.

Le Teckle Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckle Small Leather Shoulder Bag

This butter yellow bag will be big this spring.

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Eye-catching from every angle.

The Alaïa Le Teckel Clutch

Style Notes: Featuring shorter tubular straps, this bag is primed to be tucked under an arm, carried in hand or toted by the straps.

Dimensions: 31 x 10 x 7 cm

Features: Inside pocket with small removable mirror, lining 100% lambskin

Materials: Shiny goatskin, suede goatskin

Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Clutch

Le Teckel Studded Leather Clutch
Alaïa
Le Teckel Studded Leather Clutch

If you're yet to add a clutch bag to your collection, this sleek style may just change your mind.

Le Teckel Leather Clutch
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Clutch

Has a clutch bag every looked so chic?

Le Teckel Textured-Leather Tote
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Tote

Yes, the clutch also has a sweet small mirror inside.

Le Teckel Leather Clutch
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Clutch

I know this features on so many stylish people's wish lists.

Le Teckel Suede Clutch
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede Clutch

The smooth suede will bring a contrasting texture to your looks.

Le Teckel Suede Clutch
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede Clutch

The gold hardware works so well with the deep red shade.

The Alaïa Le Teckel Flap Bag

Style Notes: The slightly larger size features a large flap which hides the zipped pocket beneath.

Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 13 cm

Features: The flap features magnetic closure with a zip closure concealed underneath

Materials: Shiny grained calfskin, leopard haircalf, nubuk calfskin

Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Flap Bag

Le Teckel Flap Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Flap Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Meet your new favourite everyday bag.

Le Teckel Leather Tote Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Tote Bag

Inside, you'll fine two spacious pockets and a zipped pocket, hidden by the envelope flap detail.

Le Teckel Leopard-Pattern Flap Leather Tote Bag
ALAIA
Le Teckel Leopard-Pattern Flap Leather Tote Bag

This playful leopard-print style is already moving fast.

The Alaïa Le Teckel Tote Bag

Style Notes: The largest silhouette, the Tote, features two large compartments that are secured with a magnetic closure as well as a zipped pocket.

Dimensions: 42 x 21 x 19 cm

Features: Three large pockets, lining 100% calf leather

Materials: Nubuck calfskin, shiny grained calfskin

Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Tote Bag

Le Teckel Leather Tote Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Tote Bag

The elegance of this bag will never date.

Le Teckel Suede Tote Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede Tote Bag

Even casual outfits will feel seriously refined with this bag in tow.

Le Teckel Leather Tote Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Tote Bag

The slightly tilted handle placement nods to the brands attention to design.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

