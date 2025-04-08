Cool, Elegant and Timeless—Alaïa's East-West Bag Is an Icon in the Making
Cool, elegant and timeless—Alaïa’s Le Teckel bag has invoked a seismic shift in the handbag space ever since it was first spotted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways. The sharp east-west style immediately caught the eye of fashion insiders, and so followed a thousand dupes and the revival of a unique silhouette across the industry. With expert design, luxurious fabrics and a bold sculptural shape, what could have been a fleeting It bag has already become a legacy buy.
Rarely does a day go by when I don’t catch sight of the Le Teckel bag. In part, that's due to how eye-catching the bag is. A striking horizontal body with those instantly identifiable straps—when you see one, you know one. Naturally, the more affordable copies followed, but none have been able to capture the level of luxury, refinement and understated appeal that comes so naturally to the Alaïa label. A year on from its first unveiling, it’s evident that this bag isn’t a passing trend but a style we’ll be seeing a lot more of, worthy of becoming a treasured heirloom passed on to the next generation.
The Le Teckel feels incredibly true to the identity of Alaïa. Sculptural forms have always been a noticeable feature of the brand, with designs that play with bold proportion or texture. The key to Alaïa's commercial success is that its pieces also remain elegant and wearable. Consider the recent buzz that erupted around the brand's mesh flats— a style totally unique in design but easily paired with jeans and a T-shirt. They continue to be in favour many seasons on.
For the Le Teckel, the striking shape and handles of the bag instantly grab your attention but the simplicity of the design and refined finish bring a contrasting ease that cements its everyday appeal. It may not be a roomy tote, but this is not a bag you have to save for special occasions—it's one that you’ll see fashion people carrying for coffee dates and shopping trips as well as dinners out.
As the best It bags do, since its launch the Le Teckel has undergone some transformations to suit more preferences. Shortened straps form the clutch version, ready to be tucked under an arm or carried in hand. A smaller version is offered for those who love the appeal of a petite accessory on their arm.
In line with the recent appetite for more spacious silhouettes, Alaïa has seamlessly maintained the identifiable feel of the Le Teckel in two larger forms; the flap and the tote. The former is smaller, with a leather flap that conceals an inner zip pocket, but is still recognisable by the thin long straps and subtle brand stamp. The tote is the largest offering, again nodding to the east-west silhouette but with a more spacious compartment for those who need to carry a little more.
Along with the variety in size comes a variety in shade and fabric. Smooth leather offerings sit alongside supple suede, as well as a few studded options for a tougher look. The classic shades of black, brown and neutrals are embraced in all sizes, with some pops of colour like light pastel blues and deep burgundies available too.
Naturally, after its first release, tracking down this bag was on par with the elusive The Row Margaux and Hermès Birkin. As the initial hype has died down, making way for those interested in timeless appeal, I’ve managed to find a number of styles in stock you’ll want to explore. If you're considering the bag as your next special purchase, keep scrolling to see the dimensions and details of all of the Le Teckel sizes to help you pin down the exact style for you.
SHOP THE ALAÏA LE TECKEL BAGS:
The Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Bag:
Style Notes: The original size of the Le Teckel comes in a variety of fabric options and shades and features an internal pocket with a small mirror for on-the-go touch-ups.
Dimensions: 33 x 11 x 10 cm
Features: Inside pocket with small removable mirror, lining 100% lambskin
Materials: Nubuk, nubuk calfskin, canvas, denim, perforated leather, shiny goatskin, goatskin
Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Bag:
Brown suede has been incredibly hard to track down, but now it's back in stock.
Deep burgundy shades feel incredibly elevated all year round.
Note the leather closure that keeps the handles together, maintaining the streamlined look.
Cutout detailing features on some of Alaïa's greatest bags.
The Alaïa Le Teckel Small
Style Notes: A daintier take on the Le Teckel maintains the form, just shrunken down.
Dimensions: 27 x 9 x 8 cm
Features: Inside pocket with small removable mirror, lining 100% calfskin leather
Materials: Goatskin
Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Small
If you're looking to take your neutrals up a notch, consider this studded option.
The Alaïa Le Teckel Clutch
Style Notes: Featuring shorter tubular straps, this bag is primed to be tucked under an arm, carried in hand or toted by the straps.
Dimensions: 31 x 10 x 7 cm
Features: Inside pocket with small removable mirror, lining 100% lambskin
Materials: Shiny goatskin, suede goatskin
Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Clutch
If you're yet to add a clutch bag to your collection, this sleek style may just change your mind.
The Alaïa Le Teckel Flap Bag
Style Notes: The slightly larger size features a large flap which hides the zipped pocket beneath.
Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 13 cm
Features: The flap features magnetic closure with a zip closure concealed underneath
Materials: Shiny grained calfskin, leopard haircalf, nubuk calfskin
Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Flap Bag
Inside, you'll fine two spacious pockets and a zipped pocket, hidden by the envelope flap detail.
This playful leopard-print style is already moving fast.
The Alaïa Le Teckel Tote Bag
Style Notes: The largest silhouette, the Tote, features two large compartments that are secured with a magnetic closure as well as a zipped pocket.
Dimensions: 42 x 21 x 19 cm
Features: Three large pockets, lining 100% calf leather
Materials: Nubuck calfskin, shiny grained calfskin
Shop the Alaïa Le Teckel Tote Bag
Even casual outfits will feel seriously refined with this bag in tow.
The slightly tilted handle placement nods to the brands attention to design.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
