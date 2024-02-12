It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss

What to Buy Now is a concise weekly edit of the items I really love, including pieces from the high street, designer labels, vintage gems you can buy online and charity-shop treasures. I'm constantly scanning the most stylish online stores, so you can feel safe knowing that you won't miss a thing.

I know that your fashion requirements can vary massively from season to season (and day to day), so whether you're looking for an immaculately tailored staple, affordable tailoring or the perfect pair of shoes, I take my responsibilities as Who What Wear's shopping editor very seriously, and I've saved you plenty of scrolling time by putting together an edit of pieces that will look just as fresh in a year's time as they do now.

Of course, there's also plenty of the pieces that simply set your heart racing in a way that only fashion can. Right now, the shops are full of seasonal essentials that are perfect for a crisp winter, and this week's edit includes plenty of wardrobe gems, like the Me + Em bouclé jacket that looks designer, and the Anya Hindmarch It bag that is a guaranteed bestseller. So keep scrolling down to shop the exciting new buys on my wish list this week. You know what to do.

SHOP NEW-IN:

ME+EM Bouclé Swing Jacket £350 SHOP NOW As soon as I saw this cosy jacket I was convinced—it's the perfect spring layer to dress up a white tee and jeans.

Anya Hindmarch Wilson Suede Shoulder Bag £1295 SHOP NOW Didn't manage to get your hands on The Row's sought after Margaux? Here's another suede top handle that might tickle your fancy, and at less than half the price.

Reformation Cary Cuffed High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW After seeing cuffed jeans in the wild at least three times in the last week, I'm finally sold on the trend. Especially when they look this good.

Zara Leather Track Sole Cage Sandals £60 SHOP NOW I've had one eye on the new-in section waiting for these to land, and now they're finally here it's well worth picking these up before they go out of stock.

M&S Collection Cord Midi Split Front Skirt £35 SHOP NOW If this shade of bitter chocolate wasn't enough to convince you just how expensive this skirt looks, just wait until you try it with a knee-high boot.

Toteme T-Lock Top Handle Fawn £1070 SHOP NOW Our editor's favourite Toteme bag is back in a chic new colourway. Expect to see much more of this during fashion month.

Atelier Ninety Five The Bomber £120 SHOP NOW Haven't already heard of Atelier Ninety Five? After word of this sleek bomber jacket gets out, it'll be big news. Just remember, you heard it here first.

COS Curved Domed Earrings £25 SHOP NOW Just when we thought we'd seen all of the best tear drop earrings on the market, COS has entered the chat, and you really can't argue with that price.

Mango Silk Lingerie Dress £120 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with an LBD (that's a long black dress) and slips don't get enough credit for being a true wardrobe staple.

SHOP MORE OF THIS MONTH'S BEST BUYS

Arket Garment-Dyed Trench Coat £299 SHOP NOW If the mild weather over the last week is anything to go by, we're heading straight into trench coat season. This perfectly executed coat from ARKET is the kind of coat you can buy now and wear for years to come, making it one sound investment.

Topshop Tara Premium Leather Knee High Heeled Boots in Black £145 SHOP NOW I get excited every time I come across an understated, elegant boot, and Topshop's new Tara mid-heels are currently top of my wish list.

Loewe Mini Pebble Bucket Bag in Mellow Calfskin £1650 SHOP NOW It doesn't get better than Loewe's brand new It bag in the making—the pebble. Expect to see much more of this bag (especially in the mini version) this fashion month.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW We already know that Reformation make beautiful dresses and killer accessories, but if you haven't tried their denim, consider these jeans the perfect introduction.

H&M Scarf-Collared Twill Shirt £75 SHOP NOW Conclusive proof to never underestimate the high street.

Matteau Lace-Up Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress £475 SHOP NOW Is too early to talk spring dresses? My wardrobe might still be knitwear and jeans, but mentally I'm shopping Matteau's latest drop of warm-weather dresses. Wear for weekends in the city and pack for your next getaway.

Filippa K Darcey Wool Trousers £225 SHOP NOW If you're looking for something you can wear all year round, these beautifully tailored trousers will go with everything from Oxford shirts to going-out tops. Bravo, Filippa K.

Mango Knitted Turtleneck Dress £60 SHOP NOW Yes, you read that correctly—this cosy knit dress really is from the high street and finally back in stock (but let's just keep that between us).

Anya Hindmarch Seaton Large Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1795 SHOP NOW There's no doubt about it, an elegant top handle bag should be considered a wardrobe staple, and I'd wear this with everything from a fluffy knit and leather trousers to a floaty dress in summer.

Navygrey The Chunky Field Jumper £285 SHOP NOW The fashion crowd aren't ready to give up on luxe crewneck knits just yet, and I love this shade of biscuity greige from Navygrey.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Sliders $160 SHOP NOW It looks like we're in for a chilly spring, so I'll be reverting back to the cosiest shoe on the market—shearling Birkenstock mules—for the foreseeable.

COS Striped Wool Roll-Neck Jumper £95 SHOP NOW I'm almost embarrassed to admit just how many stripe jumpers I've added to my wish list, but now I've found this green number from COS, I'm prepared to fully commit.

Zara TRF Turn-Up Cuff High-Waist Beltloop Jeans £46 SHOP NOW This season's biggest denim trend is none other than a styling shortcut—the turned-up cuff. Expect to see these all over your Instagram feed soon.

Been London X Aligne Wellesley Sling Bag £295 SHOP NOW What happens when you take Been London's luxury recycled leather bags and add Aligne's chic eye for design? Answer: the best thing to happen to our wardrobes since, well, Aligne's waistcoats and matching trousers.This brand new collab compromises of three understated and buttery soft bag styles in multiple colourways, but my favourite is without a doubt the Wellesley crossbody sling. Now to choose between the tan, white or black...

Adidas Adidas Sl 72 Maroon, Almost Yellow & Preloved Brown £79 SHOP NOW Cool, colourful, and undoubtedly comfortable, Adidas' SL72 trainers are a lesson in elevating the everyday. Sorry white trainers, we're ready to shake up our look in 2024.

Métier Market Weekend Suede Tote £2350 SHOP NOW Still on the hunt for a roomy tote bag? Me too, but Métier's sumptuous chocolate brown suede is currently top of my list for style and substance.

Arket Brushed Wool Blazer £259 SHOP NOW Ever since we spotted this in ARKET's new-in section, it's been a hot topic of conversation in our editors group chat.

Ancient Greek Sandals Aerati £220 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about these cute t-bar sandal-stroke-pumps since I first saw them. Wear them now with socks and jeans, and barefoot and fancy-free come spring.

Reformation Davila Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW Is it too soon to start talking about pretty dresses? The colour and the fit of this adorable piece instantly caught my eye, and it's the kind of style that would suit every body.

Per Una Cotton Rich Midaxi Cargo Skirt £40 SHOP NOW Now this is how to nod to the noughties the "grown-up" way. Just add a knee-high boot, and any top you like. No butterfly clips or body glitter required.

Almada Label Floy Cashmere Sweater, Grey £395 SHOP NOW Trends may come and go, but we can all agree that a fluffy knit always looks expensive, and Almada's cashmere sweater will look just as beautiful with jeans and trainers as it would with a satin skirt and slingbacks.

Finery Lile Black Knit Sweater £45 SHOP NOW Just when you think your wardrobe is finally complete, you come across an easy throw-on-and-go cardigan and suddenly your getting ready time is cut in half.

Massimo Dutti High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers with Dobule Dart Detail £90 SHOP NOW Everything about this look is worth screenshotting for later, but the real highlight is these perfectly cut wide-leg trousers. (For that price, it's worth buying them in the cream colourway too).

COS Oversized Scarf-Detail Trench Coat £155 SHOP NOW This COS scarf coat has managed to do the impossible in making the classic trench even better. Consider this the perfect lightweight layer for the winter/spring transition.

The Row Eva Two Nappa Leather Ballet Flats £860 SHOP NOW The Row always gets it right, and these minimalist ballets are proof that the flat pump isn't going anywhere.

H&M Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper £130 SHOP NOW Another week, another outstanding H&M jumper, but this time they've got "quiet luxury" down to a T. Wear with everything from jeans and satin skirts.

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Trousers £165 SHOP NOW Nail desk-to-dinner styling with these perfectly proportioned wide-leg trousers (and if you haven't already checked out Banana Republic's UK offerings, consider these the perfect introduction).

Aligne Daphne Long Waisted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW As soon as I saw this beautiful buttermilk yellow blazer, I had to share it with the rest of the Who What Wear team. I don't think I've been this excited about a jacket since my winter shearling.

Rise & Fall Women's Cashmere Wool Bandana £95 SHOP NOW As it gets milder there's no need to contend with bulky scarves, and Rise and Fall's cashmere bandana looks so chic over jumpers, and knotted loosely over a tailored wool coat.

Rixo Mali Easy Floral Dress £265 SHOP NOW I don't know about you, but I'm ready for sunshine and blue skies. After searching high and low for the perfect sleeved dress, I think I've found it in Rixo's easy floral number, and it'll look just as good with spring sandals in a couple of months time as it does now with a sensible knee-high boot.

J&M Davidson Zip Quiver Bag £675 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of top handle bags right now, and I can't stop thinking about the myriad of outfits that would benefit from this cute mini. (Did I mention that it also comes in caramel, wine and ice blue ?)

Damson Madder Dakota Bow Midi Dress £120 SHOP NOW I can't help it, I'm bow obsessed—and Damson Madder's Dakota dress tops my wish list. From the scoop neckline to the puff sleeves, this romantic dress is just so charming, I know you'll love it too.

H&M Tie-Belt Blazer £38 SHOP NOW I'm convinced that blazers have been chic since they were first invented, but now there's even more styled to choose from, this understated number is one of the best on the market. Just look at that belt detail...

M&S Collection Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks £45 SHOP NOW Stop what you're doing immediately, these Marks and Spencer designer dupes deserve your full attention.