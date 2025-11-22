Here at Who What Wear UK, we know how important it is to think of your next handbag purchase carefully and in a measured manner. After all, it's an investment piece, and something you will likely tote around on a daily basis, and hopefully, for many years to come. With a higher price tag compared to most items in your wardrobe, a luxury handbag has higher expectations, requirements and, for some, needs a timeless quality for it to make the cut.
When looking at which handbags are putting in serious work, I find myself looking at the It-girls of today. Style setters such as Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sienna Miller, and internet phenoms Elsa Hosk, Neelam Gill and Annabel Rosendahl know the power of a great handbag, and are repeatedly spotted wearing the same ones. A testament to their investments!
I've been tracking handbag trends for a while now, and have identified 7 key handbag styles from our favourite luxury brands that are pipping everyone else to the post. From vintage-feel styles from Balenciaga, Gucci and Chloé, to IYKYK cult classics from The Row, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Prada, there are some real front-runner favourites that celebs and influencers alike are loving and investing in now, which effortlessly team with their personal aesthetics, tastes and capsule wardrobes, and no doubt will for the foreseeable future.
From my fashion editor POV, what I think is most prominent about these handbag trends is that they are not necessarily trendy at all. Tapping into understated shapes, muted colour palettes, luxurious suede and leather fabrications, as well as utilising heirloom-like hardware, these handbags toe the line brilliantly between being quintessentially classic and thoroughly modern. Which is what those with a discerning eye are looking for, right?
Scroll on now to see the top 7 handbags that have gained 'It-Bag' status this winter, and where to shop the styles for yourself now. Happy shopping!
The 7 It-Bags of Winter 2025:
1. Bottega Veneta Andiamo Chain
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag.
Style Notes: When the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber and even Jacob Elordi have all been spotted rocking this bag, you know it has gained true cult status. Launching in 2023, and only rising and rising in popularity, the Andiamo is now a mainstay style for many style-conscious shoppers. The Andiamo utilises Bottega Veneta's famous intrecciato technique (tightly woven strips of luxurious leather) and is finished with a knotted metal emblem, both of which are unmistakable calling cards of the brand. The Andiamo comes in various shapes, such as a clutch and east-west, but the 'Chain' style is ideal for those looking for something that can be worn either on the shoulder or cross-body, due to its versatile strap. Available in small, medium and large sizes, this bag is a great, softly structured tote shape which will add serious luxe appeal to any given look.
Shop the Bottega Veneta Andiamo Chain:
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Andiamo Chain in Dark Barolo
This dark cherry hue is spot on for winter dressing.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Andiamo Chain in Black
You can't go wrong with classic black leather with gold hardware.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo in Mud
I love this suede take on the Andiamo, this time in khaki.
Style Notes: For something with a supple ease and 'throw it over your shoulder and go' appeal, look to Saint Laurent. Their Le 5 À 7 Bea tote is constantly selling out, and it's easy to see why. Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Harrier and even supermodel Kate Moss are huge fans of the bag, having been seen wearing it in leopard and classic black grained leather variations. For winter, the Le 5 À 7 Bea tote is available in burgundy pony hair, rich merlot-hued leather, as well as cool-toned suede fabrications. The distinctive 'YSL' Cassandre logo is front and centre on the bag, whilst inside, an inner clip allows you to tweak the shape to collapse or expand the sides. This is the kind of bag made for off-duty, casual days, and can fit your daily haul comfortably and in style.
Shop the Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea:
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Bea in Suede
This soft tan suede is completely timeless.
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Bea in Suede
This chocolate brown take just reads expensive.
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Bea in Grained Leather
Nothing gets better than burgundy leather and gold hardware for me.
3. Gucci Giglio
Sienna Miller wears a Gucci Giglio Large Tote bag.
Style Notes: Debuting at the Gucci Cruise 2026 show in Florence back in May, the Giglio bag has already made a name for itself on the arms of Sienna Miller, Suki Waterhouse and Emily Ratajkowski. Crafted with the Italian roots of the brand in mind, the Giglio features an all-over interlocking double-G monogram and classic red and green webbing, and is equipped with a handy pouch inside for your smaller essentials. It's a classic shopper shape, and when worn, it has a generous slouchy silhouette, which makes it perfect for day-to-day errands, pairing beautifully with jeans, vintage jackets and trusty loafers. The It-girls have been wearing the canvas version of the Gucci Giglio, but I know the suede and leather are also gaining serious traction for winter 2025. Mark my words!
Shop the Gucci Giglio:
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
If it's good enough for Sienna! Keep it classic with the monogram canvas Giglio.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
The suede version is sumptuous and timeless.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
The classic all-black leather version will never date.
4. The Row Park Tote
Annabel Rosendahl wears The Row Park Tote bag.
Style Notes: The Row have been quietly known for their sleek range of handbags for a number of years now, having given us the Margaux, the Crescent, the Half Moon, the '90s bag, and of course, the Park Tote. Pared-back in construction, but high in minimalist allure, the Park Tote, despite its simplicity, is now so easy to spot when worn on the arms of celebs and trend-setters. Debuting on the spring/summer 2021 runway, it has since become a cult favourite for shoppers in New York, London and beyond. Constructed in grained calfskin leather and made in Italy, and available to shop in small, medium, large and XL shapes, in a curated range of colours (we are talking black, white, taupe and nut brown), it's hard to go wrong. It has all the hallmarks of a future classic, but isn't shouting about it. All hail, The Row!
Shop The Row Park Tote:
The Row
Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
The Large tote is spot on for your laptop and everyday essentials.
The Row
Medium N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
Winter white bags are trending. This update on the Park Tote proves why.
The Row
Small N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
Who doesn't love a mini bag?! Great for dinners, drinks and date night dressing.
5. Prada Buckle Bucket Bag
Elsa Hosk wears a Prada Buckle Bucket bag.
Style Notes: Word on the street is that Elsa Hosk is a trend pioneer, and I couldn't agree more. Elsa was recently spotted wearing the latest iteration of Prada's Buckle Bag— this time, in the bucket shape. Prada debuted the first rendition of this bag in their summer 2024 runway collection, which resembled more of a rectangular tote. Now, the bucket bag has brought a whole new legion of fans to the brand, due to its soft, 'undone', but oh so chic look and feel. I've spotted the 'Briarwood' colourway on so many fashion people online, and I don't foresee its popularity declining—it's just too cool. Available in classic black, tan and winter white too, plus studded belt options, it's a great day bag and slings over your shoulder without fuss. Thank you, Miuccia!
Shop the Prada Buckle Bucket Bag:
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Belt
This oxblood colour-way haunts me in my dreams. So good!
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Belt
This creamy tan take is a gorgeous pick for winter 2025 and beyond.
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Studded Belt
The studs! Obsessed. And so should you be.
6. Balenciaga Rodeo
Neelam Gill wears a Balenciaga Rodeo bag.
Style Notes: Looking for something a little more cutting edge, but still super classic? Enter the Balenciaga Rodeo. Named after the iconic shopping district in Beverly Hills, this bag has all the makings of a modern icon, only debuting back in February of 2024. I have taken note of this bag on the crooks of the arms of Hailey Bieber (she knows her arm candy!), Kim Kardashian and Instagram muse, Neelam Gill. And no wonder they can't get enough. Resembling a vintage-style briefcase, with a slouchy but supple silhouette, it has a unisex charm and looks extremely timeless. The turn-key hardware is different to Balenciaga's typical logo-emblazoned styles, meaning it has a wealth-whispering appeal—I've noticed wearers of this bag leave it worn open for a laissez-faire look. The medium size is spot on for your laptop, meaning this bag is ideal for office days and moments when you mean business.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Leather Tote Bag
The tan version looks like a heritage piece. Obsessed!
Balenciaga
Rodeo Suede Shoulder Bag
The mini shoulder bag version is too cute, and practical, too.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Large Leather Tote Bag
Now this screams heirloom. Endlessly chic, and Kim Kardashian-approved.
7. Chloé Paddington
Style Notes: Y2K and noughties handbags are undergoing a bit of a renaissance—just ask eternal muse and fashion icon, Alexa Chung. For autumn and winter 2025, Chemena Kamali's sent fan-favourite, the Paddington, down the Chloé runway, and fans scrambled to unearth their very own ones from their attics, or to get onto the wishlist for the re-issue. Alexa Chung is obviously ahead of the pack here and has been wearing her black and gold hardware one repeatedly, and now well into the winter months. It's the kind of bag you can wear on the crook of your arm, or over your shoulder, and it's XXL lock and key adornments are hard to miss. This bag is a true Chloé classic, and will no doubt reign supreme for another 20 years.
Chloé
Paddington Embellished Leather Tote
The buttery soft tan hue will bring a vintage feel to your outfit.
Chloé
Paddington Leather Tote
Black and gold is a timeless and chic combination.
Chloé
Paddington Embellished Leather Tote
Pretty in pink, and exclusive to Net-a-Porter. You won't find this style anywhere else!
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as Mr Porter, Wallpaper*, WGSN, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. As Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.