7 Chic Christmas Eve Outfits You’ll Want to Wear Beyond the Festive Period

Christmas Eve has always been a time for celebration. Whether that includes sipping espresso martinis and gorging yourself on mince pies, blasting Mariah Carey’s discography or scheduling in your annual rewatch of Love Actually, the evening of December 24 is the culmination of festive spirit before the holiday actually arrives.
Now, the childhood jitters of staying up to hear reindeer on your roof or sleigh bells ringing through the night sky might’ve certainly quelled as we get older, but a different sort of joy has taken its place. As a result, most people either fall into two camps when it comes to their respective Christmas Eve outfits—over-the-top glamour or super casual. “Christmas Eve sits in this lovely in-between moment,” explains Eshita Kabra-Davies, the founder and CEO of British-based rental platform ByRotation. “It’s not quite the main event, so people either lean all the way into sparkle or all the way into ease, so both extremes make sense”.
For those wondering at home, my Christmas Eve tradition this year includes holing up by the fireplace at my local cosy pub and feasting on all the scrumptious bar snacks a girl could dream of before watching a film at my nearest theatre. But just because I’m not heading to a lavish soirée and exchanging gifts, it doesn’t mean I’m eschewing the opportunity to dress opulently now, does it? But how to bring a sense of occasion to an evening that can really sometimes feel like a countdown to the real thing?
“For me, Christmas Eve is about energy, whereas Christmas Day is about ease,” Kabra-Davies tells me. “On the 24th, I’ll pick something intentional with structure, movement or a little glamour. On the 25th, I go softer and more relaxed, leaning into comfort and tradition. Even if there is overlap, the mood is completely different: One is an evening moment, the other is a daytime ritual.”
For most of us, creating an impactful Christmas Eve outfit is all about three fundamental principles, which Kabra-Davies explains are playfulness, confidence and intention. “Christmas Eve is the perfect moment to try something new, whether that’s a different silhouette or a brand you’ve always admired,” she adds.
“Comfort and confidence matter just as much as aesthetics, so choose something you can actually enjoy the night in. And finally, intention: pick one thing to highlight, whether that’s texture, colour or shape.
“A simple way to make Christmas Eve feel special is to introduce a texture or silhouette you wouldn’t normally reach for. Shine, velvet, satin, sharp tailoring, embellished accessories, even one elevated element shifts the whole look. It doesn’t need to be a head-to-toe transformation. A silky slip dress with a blazer, or a statement top with relaxed denim, can create just the right amount of occasion.”
Because there truly is no better time to embrace dressing up than the silly season. So, irrespective of what the night has in store for you, ‘tis the season to don your best apparel and ring in the evening surrounded by those you love most. (Which, in my case, also happens to include some cherished names like Mrs Prada.) From comfortable and cool to sophisticated and stylish, uncover the 7 best Christmas Eve outfits to copy in 2025, ahead.
The 7 Chicest Christmas Eve Outfits to Copy
1. Fur Trim Dress + Strappy Heels + Diamond Earrings
Style Notes: Method dressing is one of the biggest trends to emerge on the red carpet over the past few years, but why not embrace it over the holidays? Take cues from Kendall Jenner's Mrs Claus-inspired ensemble from 16Arlington and add a dusting of white-as-snow trim to your look.
Reformation
Honey Knit Dress
Reformation's recent collaboration with Nara Smith delivered a ready-to-wear version of the look, although instead of featuring a frosty accent, it includes an apt chocolate brown trim that's being adopted by designers, including Valentino.
MANGO
Stiletto Heel Sandal With Buckle
The buckle detail on these strappy stilettos feels inspired by Saint Laurent's beloved knee-high Elle boots, making this such a chic (and affordable!) purchase for those wanting to channel their inner Parisian.
YVONNE LEON
9-Karat White Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings
If money were no object, these minimalist studs with ribbed details would be at the top of my wish list.
2. Leather Jacket + Sheer Skirt + Slingbacks
Style Notes: A well-edited wardrobe will always see you well-dressed for any and every occasion, as Lucy Williams proves here with this Christmas Eve outfit made up of staples you'll find in any considered closet. That leather jacket you purchased back in autumn? A great coat to ward off winter's chill. The sheer skirt you bought for party season? A brilliant option to feel dressed up with very low effort. Those black tights that have been knocking around in your underwear drawer for ages? Why not throw them in the mix? This look is the definition of anything-but-basic-basics.
3. Sequin Tank + Flocked Trousers + Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: As someone who is staunchly anti-denim at the best of time, this look from New York-based content creator Caroline Lin is my iteration of jeans-and-a-nice-top. Because who doesn't want to elevate their essential black trousers with a decorative sequin top that rivals the crystals adorned on the baubles that line your Christmas tree when celebrating Christmas Eve?
Per Una
Sheer Sequin Embellished Fitted Vest With Rib Top
Purchase now and wear all the way into 2026, be it from your summer escapes to balmy island escapes like the Cyclades or Balearic or day festivals like East London's Lido.
Henne
Flocked Valentina Jeans
Make like the trending 2026 jean trends and invest in these gorgeous flocked jeans in this delicious bitter chocolate brown from Melbourne-based brand Henne.
Florrie London
Matilda Sandal
Everyone knows Italian shoes are the most sublime of all, and this Florence-made style will make you look all the more polished.
4. Matching Set + Suede Bag + Elevated Sandals
Style Notes: Praise be for matching sets. As effortless as a ballet flat, as elegant as a silk scarf and as easy to wear as a tracksuit pant, these pieces take the fuss out of dressing and will ensure that you always look put together. Because of how simple these co-ords are to style, they'll always leave room for you to experiment more with your accessories and beauty notes, whether that be adding a lavish pendant necklace or sweeping a layer of glitter over your eyelids to emulate your inner Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker.
La Casa
Cora Shirt Juanita Swirl Indigo
Inspired by the Bohemia and languidness innate to Mexican architect Luis Barragán, this swirled set dials elevated loungewear up a notch.
DeMellier
The Midi Miami
Slouchy and elegant, this style will take your stockings to the next level.
A.EMERY
Edna Leather Sandals
As someone born in Sydney, sandals are inherently a festive season staple. Now, I'm bringing this to London with a Melbourne-made pair that will enhance any look.
5. Maxi Dress + Mock Croc Heels + Small Studs
Style Notes: Ask any fashion editor what pieces come in clutch the most when it comes to dressing for events, and they'll tell you about the power of a well-placed maxi dress. A body-conscious silhouette like this will instantly make you feel more thoughtful and appear more elegant thanks to the beautiful way it clings to your frame's contours. Plus, the wintery floral print plays into festive celebrations without being too overt by honouring the garlands and botanicals adorning wreaths around this time of year. Because you don't need to look like Christmas to dress like Christmas.
H&M
Printed Dress
A statement-making dress for under a hundred pounds is always news to my ears.
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
Save on your base layer so you can splurge on gorgeous heels, like these croc-effect slingback pumps from Toteme.
Mejuri
Dôme Huggies
These Mejuri Dôme Huggies bring elegance to the ordinary moments.
6. Leopard-Print Coat + Knee-High Heeled Boots + Mini Purse
Style Notes: To know winter fashion is to know that when the climate drops, the coats must come out. Thus, why not skip out the middleman and make the coat the outfit itself? Leopard print is the style to do it in as it's impactful enough to turn heads, but also neutral enough to pair back with pieces you already own, like a discrete mini purse and knee-grazing boots.