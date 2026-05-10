It's Official: These Are the 7 Hybrid Shoe Trends Making Every Outfit Look Cooler in 2026
For summer 2026, comfort and style are no longer mutually exclusive, especially when it comes to shoe trends. Scroll to discover the seven chicest hybrid footwear styles we're starting to see everywhere right now.
As we move from a fashion space defined by quiet luxury to one heady with nostalgia, subtly evolved fashion trends have become the new norm. Think the recent return of the "skouser" or Toteme's beloved "scoat"; as the years pass, the blending of juxtaposing styles is what's getting fashion people most excited, but it's shoe trends that have really embraced the hybrid concept with full force.
Genre-defying, silhouette-scrambling and perhaps some of the coolest pairs on the market, hybrid shoes have been quietly gaining traction for quite some time, albeit amongst more daring dressers. In 1988, Margiela's Tabi Ballet Flats (a silhouette highly regarded as the first hybrid) became the ultimate "ugly" shoe. Fast forward to 2023, the "Dr Frankenstein" reputation of hybrid shoes was officially dropped, and everything from Simone Rocha’s Tracker Ballerinas (a blend between ballet flats and trainers) to the Yeezy 950 Pirate (a lace-up, military-style duck boot with thick lug rubber soles) instantly became a hit.
However, hybrids don't just come in trainer form. With everything from kitten-heel court shoes to loafer-front mules filling my social media feeds (on the feet of both celebrities and fashion people alike), it's clear that hybrid silhouettes are making their presence felt in the lead-up to summer. I've rounded up seven styles worth making a note of, and of course, there's a touch of styling inspo layered in too. Scroll down to discover and shop the trends.
Latest Videos From
1. Toe-Post Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Arguably the most popular summer shoe, hybrids don't come chicer than the toe-post kitten heel, in my opinion. A revived relic of Y2K, today, the floral motifs and Rachel Green-coded foam wedge have been replaced in favour of a sophisticated, minimalist heel. These pared-back, pedicure-friendly heels are everywhere, and with summer fast approaching, the style is only gaining in popularity. So whether you channel Hailey Bieber's polka-dot-capri-pants look, or if her satin two-piece is more your speed, either way, toe-post kitten heels will take you far this summer.