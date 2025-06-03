Even People Who Hate Sneakers Will Lose It Over the Pretty Trend Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore

Jennifer Lawrence does not hate sneakers—quite the contrary. She loves them and seemingly has a closet full of trendy styles. So if you ever want to know what the latest and greatest It sneakers are, you can look to her to wordlessly inform you. And even if you are someone who hates sneakers, the pair she just wore is so unique that there's a strong chance they'll appeal to you.

The trend I'm referring to is a hybrid style in the same vein as ballet sneakers. This one is Mary Jane sneakers, and a quick internet search proves that the trend is taking off. There are even Adidas Samba Mary Jane sneakers (yes, you read that correctly). Lawrence's pair is an almost-sold-out designer style by Wales Bonner. Her fabric shoes feature a Velcro strap across the foot and a sporty gum sole, offering the best of both Mary Jane and sneaker worlds. Considering how wildly popular Mary Jane flats remain, it's only natural that designers are trying new things with them. If you ask me, these are the perfect summer sneakers, as they work best without socks.

Lawrence wore her Mary Jane sneakers with baggy black jeans and a sheer, dark-red top, plus her favorite vintage leopard Prada bag, but I'd love to see them with shorts or a dress. If you'd like to be one to try that combination this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best pairs of Mary Jane sneakers on the internet for yourself.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Vintage Prada bag; Wales Bonner Mary Jane Flat Sneakers ($422)

Shop Mary Jane Sneakers