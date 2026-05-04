The 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks That Left Us Speechless

It's here! We've arrived at the first Monday in May, a date that every fashion person has had circled in red ink in their calendars. It's finally time for the 2026 Met Gala. The dress code for this evening is Fashion Is Art, and guests have been instructed to "celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history" in their looks. The theme mirrors the Costume Art exhibit, which explores the relationship between clothing and the body. As for the guest list itself, well, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams are joining Anna Wintour as the evening's cochairs, which means that the blue carpet is set to be as varied as it will be star-studded.
Now, let's get into the fashion. We are predicting quite a bit of Comme des Garçons spring 1997 Lumps and Bumps collection, which was present at the preview last November, as well as many looks plucked right from the fall 2026 runway collections. They may be all we can talk about right now, but we can all but guarantee they'll leave an impact on fashion dialogue for years to come. With plenty of breathtaking moments and epic celebrity sightings to enjoy, scroll down to see all the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Met Gala.