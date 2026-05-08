French Women Know That These 5 Sandal Styles Will Never Look Dated

One of the signature characteristics of the often discussed and emulated French-girl style is classic footwear. While shoes certainly aren't an afterthought for French women, they tend to stick to their tried-and-true favorites year after year—especially when it comes to summer sandals. There are a handful of specific sandal styles that they tend to gravitate toward, and all have that understated, elegant quality that permeates through a Parisian's wardrobe.
Now that it's officially sandal season, chances are that you're shopping for a new pair or two, and you'd be wise to look to the French to narrow down the options. (They have great taste, and they're picky—a winning combination, if you ask me.) Accordingly, I've pinpointed five specific styles that'll complement a wide variety of spring and summer outfits and never look dated. So, if that's your goal when shopping for new sandals, keep scrolling to see examples of the five styles every well-dressed French woman owns, and shop excellent options for each.
Minimalist Mules
Subtle sandals that won't compete with your outfit but still look chic and stylish are a French wardrobe essential, and minimalist mules fit the bill in every way.