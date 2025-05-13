I’m Not Saying Don’t Wear Your Birkinstock Bostons, But a New Style Is Taking Over

As a fashion person who never compromises style for comfort, I’ve admired Birkenstock clogs from afar for years. I could appreciate why well-dressed people liked them, but they always felt a bit too casual for me. After seeing Jennifer Aniston recently step out in a jeans and shoe pairing that looked like the fashion equivalent of a warm hug, I knew I had to bite the bullet and take the plunge into shuffly clog territory. But when scrolling through the Birkenstock site, I was stopped dead in my tracks. Not by the predictable Boston, but by a new style: the Birkenstock Naples. This refined silhouette is poised to pick up right where the Boston left off, and I’ve noticed that stylish women on my Instagram feed are adopting it too.

For me, it's impossible to think of Birkenstock without thinking of the Arizona. Hugely popular throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the double-strapped, buckle-fastened, orthopaedic-cork-bed sandals were everywhere and on everyone. The original “ugly dad sandal”, this anti-fashion icon was championed by the likes of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow, both of whom helped elevate the Arizona from practical footwear to a symbol of effortless off-duty cool.

Then came the explosion in popularity of the now-cult-status Boston clog, bolstered by the rise of “Covid-chic” stay-at-home dressing during the pandemic. Though it maintained a solid yet quieter reputation in earlier decades (the style was launched in 1976), especially amongst creatives and healthcare professionals, the Boston has since firmly earned its place in the mainstream fashion footwear hall of fame.

Providing Birkenstock’s heritage comfort with a refined twist, the Naples is the brand’s answer to those seeking a more elevated clog. Drawing from the beloved Boston model, the Naples reimagines the classic clog with a loafer-inspired silhouette; the addition of structured panelling and subtle stitching provides a polished, put-together edge. Available in rich suede and oiled leather finishes, this moccasin-style clog retains Birkenstock’s signature ergonomically shaped cork-latex footbed, offering all-day support whether you’re pounding the pavements or hitting the beach. Priced between £140 and £150, these sophisticated flats come at the same cost as their original counterparts and are available from all the usual Birkenstock stockists. A hit amongst my favourite fashion insiders, such as stylist Débora Rosa, I think the Birkenstock Naples is poised to become the next big thing in comfort-first fashion—think of it as the Boston's more refined, style-conscious cousin.

Shop Birkenstock Naples:

Birkenstock Naples Suede Leather £140 SHOP NOW I first spotted this greyish-taupe pair on influencer Lila Weddell, and I instantly understood the appeal.

Birkenstock Naples Suede Leather £140 SHOP NOW If the lighter shades don’t appeal, this perfect black iteration is ready to pick up right where your Boston clogs left off.

Birkenstock Naples Wrapped Suede Leather £150 SHOP NOW I’d style this concrete-grey pair with an oversized white T-shirt and matching white denim, cinched with a brown suede belt and finished with a coordinating bag for a sophisticated and subtly elevated look.

Birkenstock Naples Wrapped Natural Leather Oiled £150 SHOP NOW The perfect shoes for a minimalist summer outfit, style these with a clean-line skirt and a crisp poplin blouse.

Birkenstock Naples Wrapped Natural Leather Oiled £150 SHOP NOW The perfect weathered brown iteration.

Shop More Clogs:

THE ROW Hugo Suede Mules £1020 SHOP NOW Simple yet elevated sophistication. The Row never disappoints.

Tekla Fabrics Tekla Fabrics Birkenstock £425 SHOP NOW A very chic take on the classic Boston clog, this pair from Birkenstock’s collaboration with Tekla is ideal for colder days, featuring a cosy shearling-lined interior.

Aeyde Black Bibi Clogs £325 SHOP NOW A classic clog silhouette with the addition of striking stud detailing, which I absolutely love.

Sezane Taylor Clogs - Chocolate - Smooth Cowhide Leather - Sézane £190 SHOP NOW Another favourite amongst the fashion crowd, this heeled pair from Sézane is giving Chloé on a budget. The foot strap ensures comfort, whilst the chunky platform sole and heel add height and sophistication to any summer outfit.

Free People Roma Mules £168 SHOP NOW Pair these with your favourite linen-trouser-and-shirt set for a casual daytime look.

Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed Clog €178 SHOP NOW Ancient Greek Sandals is renowned for its timeless summer footwear. This pair exudes Grecian flair and is available in vibrant orange, green and ruby.