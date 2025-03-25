The Unusual Trainer Trend Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing With Leggings Right Now

As far as controversial shoe trends go, ballet trainers have to be my favourite. Perhaps it's the commuter in me talking—the one that faces an hour's worth of trains, stairs and steps every morning and night—but their practical nature, comfortable fit and playful silhouette have entirely won me over.

Now, as with all shoe trends, there's a hierarchy of styles out there, and while I've found it hard to get on board with every kind of ballet trainer I've come across, Puma's Speedcat ballet flats have officially earned their place amongst my favourites.

Featuring a low-profile design, complete with several straps that comfortably bind the shoe to the food, these ballet trainers feature a rubber sole that ensures all of the comforts of your favourite kicks, while retaining the delicate finish that only ballet flats can acheive.

If I wasn't already convinced, Dua Lipa's recent Instagram post confirmed that they're a style to watch. Wearing hers with leggings and a form-fitting sports jacket, the singer put her pair to good use in a yoga class, allowing the slim-fit and comfortable design to guide her through her class with ease.

While Puma's classic Speedcat trainers are a firm fixtiure within the style set, their ballet flats trainers have yet to amass the same momentum. But—I've noticed search interest on Google Trends has steadily soared over the past few weeks, indicating that these pretty ballet flats could rival the classic trainers in popularity very soon.

While Dua Lipa's inspired me to look into the silver style, these trending shoes also come in pink and white hues for a softer, more delicate finish, as well as a deep black style for a contrasting look.

Equally inspired to shop the shoe trend? Read on to discover Speedcat ballet flats below, as well as out edit of our other favourite ballet trainers.

SHOP PUMA SPEEDCAT BALLET FLATS:

Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats £78 SHOP NOW The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats £70 SHOP NOW Style these with mesh socks, or wear them on their own.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats £70 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Suede Shoes £70 SHOP NOW It won't be long until these pretty ballet flats are absolutely everywhere.

Puma Speedcat Go Shoes £75 SHOP NOW The deep black hue makes these surprisingly easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Puma Speedcat Go Shoes £75 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.

SHOP BALLET TRAINERS:

Zara Double Strap Faux-Patent Ballet Flats £28 SHOP NOW Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Bershka Tied Sporty Ballet Flats £36 SHOP NOW These pretty flats also come in black.

Miu Miu Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas £700 SHOP NOW With a Miu Miu endorsement, the ballet flats trend is set to stick around for good.

Mango Cross-Sport Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW The criss-cross strap ensures a secure and comfortable fit.

Vagabond Hillary Flats £90 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.