The Unusual Trainer Trend Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing With Leggings Right Now
As far as controversial shoe trends go, ballet trainers have to be my favourite. Perhaps it's the commuter in me talking—the one that faces an hour's worth of trains, stairs and steps every morning and night—but their practical nature, comfortable fit and playful silhouette have entirely won me over.
Now, as with all shoe trends, there's a hierarchy of styles out there, and while I've found it hard to get on board with every kind of ballet trainer I've come across, Puma's Speedcat ballet flats have officially earned their place amongst my favourites.
Featuring a low-profile design, complete with several straps that comfortably bind the shoe to the food, these ballet trainers feature a rubber sole that ensures all of the comforts of your favourite kicks, while retaining the delicate finish that only ballet flats can acheive.
If I wasn't already convinced, Dua Lipa's recent Instagram post confirmed that they're a style to watch. Wearing hers with leggings and a form-fitting sports jacket, the singer put her pair to good use in a yoga class, allowing the slim-fit and comfortable design to guide her through her class with ease.
While Puma's classic Speedcat trainers are a firm fixtiure within the style set, their ballet flats trainers have yet to amass the same momentum. But—I've noticed search interest on Google Trends has steadily soared over the past few weeks, indicating that these pretty ballet flats could rival the classic trainers in popularity very soon.
While Dua Lipa's inspired me to look into the silver style, these trending shoes also come in pink and white hues for a softer, more delicate finish, as well as a deep black style for a contrasting look.
Equally inspired to shop the shoe trend? Read on to discover Speedcat ballet flats below, as well as out edit of our other favourite ballet trainers.
SHOP PUMA SPEEDCAT BALLET FLATS:
It won't be long until these pretty ballet flats are absolutely everywhere.
The deep black hue makes these surprisingly easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
SHOP BALLET TRAINERS:
With a Miu Miu endorsement, the ballet flats trend is set to stick around for good.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Chanel-Inspired Flats Trend That Looks Elevated, Luxe, and Instantly Polished
Just ask Alexa Chung.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Just Saved $360 by Purchasing These New H&M Flats Instead of the Designer Pair I Originally Wanted
Talk about a win.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Spotted on the Streets of L.A.: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers
Sorry, sneakers—it's not your time.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 5 Inspiring Outfits Are Proof You Can Easily Merge Classic and Trendy Styles
Trust me, you're going to want to re-create these looks.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Pretty Flats Trend Katie Holmes Just Wore Makes Jeans Look High-End
Found my next purchase.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Want to Build a New Wardrobe—30 Incredibly Elegant Pieces I'm Eyeing From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
Bring on the chic outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes