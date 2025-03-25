The Unusual Trainer Trend Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing With Leggings Right Now

As far as controversial shoe trends go, ballet trainers have to be my favourite. Perhaps it's the commuter in me talking—the one that faces an hour's worth of trains, stairs and steps every morning and night—but their practical nature, comfortable fit and playful silhouette have entirely won me over.

Now, as with all shoe trends, there's a hierarchy of styles out there, and while I've found it hard to get on board with every kind of ballet trainer I've come across, Puma's Speedcat ballet flats have officially earned their place amongst my favourites.

Dua Lipa wears speedcat ballet flats.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Featuring a low-profile design, complete with several straps that comfortably bind the shoe to the food, these ballet trainers feature a rubber sole that ensures all of the comforts of your favourite kicks, while retaining the delicate finish that only ballet flats can acheive.

If I wasn't already convinced, Dua Lipa's recent Instagram post confirmed that they're a style to watch. Wearing hers with leggings and a form-fitting sports jacket, the singer put her pair to good use in a yoga class, allowing the slim-fit and comfortable design to guide her through her class with ease.

Dua Lipa wears speedcat ballet flats.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

While Puma's classic Speedcat trainers are a firm fixtiure within the style set, their ballet flats trainers have yet to amass the same momentum. But—I've noticed search interest on Google Trends has steadily soared over the past few weeks, indicating that these pretty ballet flats could rival the classic trainers in popularity very soon.

While Dua Lipa's inspired me to look into the silver style, these trending shoes also come in pink and white hues for a softer, more delicate finish, as well as a deep black style for a contrasting look.

Influencer wears Puma Speedcat ballet flats

(Image credit: @nakedcph)

Equally inspired to shop the shoe trend? Read on to discover Speedcat ballet flats below, as well as out edit of our other favourite ballet trainers.

