As fashion people (hey there, readers), we care about shoes. Right? Obviously. So yes, this piece is dedicated to fashionable shoes to inspire your summer wardrobes. Oh, and of course Nordstrom comes to mind first when thinking about an epic shoe department, so I pulled the best silhouettes from Nordy specifically.
Below you'll find the styles that matter for the season, including trend-forward sandals (hello, heeled flip-flops), cool sneakers, and modern flats. I could keep chatting, but there are chic shoes to be seen. Enjoy!
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
Heeled flip-flops are basically a staple amongst fashion people.
Nordstrom
Brynn Slide Sandals
Expensive-looking slide sandals.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneakers
Open Edit
Kaira Woven Slingback Flats
Pretty flats to dress up or down.