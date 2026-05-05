I Know You Care About Fashionable Shoes (Same)—These Are the Chicest Summer Sandals, Flats, and Sneakers at Nordstrom

Including affordable yet expensive-looking pairs.

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(Image credit: @savinachow)

As fashion people (hey there, readers), we care about shoes. Right? Obviously. So yes, this piece is dedicated to fashionable shoes to inspire your summer wardrobes. Oh, and of course Nordstrom comes to mind first when thinking about an epic shoe department, so I pulled the best silhouettes from Nordy specifically.

Below you'll find the styles that matter for the season, including trend-forward sandals (hello, heeled flip-flops), cool sneakers, and modern flats. I could keep chatting, but there are chic shoes to be seen. Enjoy!