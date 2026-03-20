With spring in full effect and summer just around the corner, knowing what shoes to wear on a daily basis is just as tricky as knowing whether or not to take a jacket. Too warm for boots, too cold for a barely-there sandal, a season of "will it, won't it" weather is impossible to plan for, but after checking the forecasts (and remaining optimistic), we've finally taken our warm weather shoes out of retirement. And so, it would seem, have celebs, enter: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.
It's not often we can rely on American celebs to dictate what to wear seasonally as they have the benefit of far better weather, but both Hailey and Kendall's evening looks last night were all about the humble spring/summer sandal that we hadn't considered partywear—the flip flop. Yes, heeled thong sandals are officially dressy enough (and cool enough) to be worn after dark, so even if you can't quite imagine adding a sandal to your daytime looks quite yet, heeled flip flops are a chic option for after dark.
Pairing hers with a simple silk LBD, Hailey's look was the dressed up answer to Kendall's Adidas track jacket and black shorts, conclusive proof that not only are these sandals comfy enough to wear all night, they're also versatile enough to style up and down. Curious to see how else you can wear the look? Keep scrolling to see how influencers are adopting the shoe trend too.
How to Wear the Heeled Flip Flop Trend in 2026
Style Notes: Ingrid's slightly sheer top and lace skirt make the perfect day-to-night outfit when paired with dressier heeled flip flops for a little extra lift.
Style Notes: Johanna manages to tick off several trends at once by styling a collarless blazer with trending capri trousers, a '90s headband and a thong sandal.
Style Notes: She also has a pair of white toe post sandals in her wardrobe for adding a point of interest to monochrome tailored looks like this blazer and balloon trouser combination.
Still need convincing? Keep scrolling to see the best thong sandals you can shop now. They're all your outfit needs to go from winter blues to summer mood with just the switch of a shoe.
Shop the Best Heeled Flip Flops 2026
Topshop
Topshop Sadie Toe Thong Heel in Black
These also come in cream, but black will go with everything.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Wedge Thong Heels
Behold, a chic wedge for those not sold on kitten heels.
H&M
Heeled Suede Sandals
I immediately shared these in the WWW group chat.
Gucci
Women's Vittoria Thong
If Gucci have invested in it, you know it's got staying power.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels
So many great colours to choose from!
New Look
White Faux Leather Toe Post Mule Sandals
There's just no arguing with this price!
CALVIN KLEIN
Marghe Leather Heeled Thong Sandals
The thicker strap and blockier heel make these stand out from the crowd.
Next
Burgundy Red Forever Comfort® Round Toe Leather Toe Post Heels
Not only is the colour amazing, but they have built in underfoot padding for comfy wear. Bravo, Next.
Camper
Kora Sandal
Camper shoes are known for their comfortable wear.