I'm Skipping Plain White Nails for These (Less Basic) Styles Instead

It goes without saying that summertime is the season to get white nails. Granted, it's not an official thing, but it's hard not to notice the amount of white manicures and pedicures that tend to pop out around late spring through summer. While some people, like myself, can't wait to ditch neutral nails and sport the look, others consider it too plain and prefer to take a maximalist approach. And to that I say, to each their own.
To be fair, though, as much as I love a crisp, plain manicure, sometimes I want something that has a little extra oomph to it. So much so that I've spent the past few weeks compiling some of my favorite white nail ideas to show my nail tech. Since I'm not one to gatekeep, I figured, why not share some of my favorite looks here? If you're also hoping to upgrade your white manicure this summer, keep scrolling for all the inspo you need.
1. Van Gogh–Inspired Nails
These floral nails and the color palette, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's art, are a stunning combination against white.
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2. Smoky Nails
From a distance, these look like plain nails, but take a closer look to see the smokey layering technique that takes this mani to the next level.