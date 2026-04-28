We’re in somewhat of a mini heatwave here in London, and that can only mean one thing: summer is officially on its way! And with that in mind, I’ve already started to daydream of packing away my tailored wool trousers until early autumn. And taking their place? Shorts, of course.
A great alternative to the myriad of trouser styles that I reach for throughout the chillier months, I practically live in shorts throughout summer. And more and more, we’re seeing shorts become the go-to style for stylish dressers, no matter the season or temperature. Not only do they strike the perfect balance between classic and cool, but I’m convinced that with the right styling tweaks, they can work at literally any occasion. I’ve already invested in a pair of trusty Bermuda shorts, but with elevating my summer capsule wardrobe at the top of my priorities this month, I decided to go on the hunt for the shorts styles that are set to dominate summer 2026. And trust me when I say that trending shorts styles of the season all manage to feel as timeless as they look fresh.
From pretty lace iterations that will help to dress up your tank tops and tees to relaxed utility styles that are sure to earn you cool points amongst the fashion set, keep scrolling to discover the seven shorts trends set to dominate summer 2026 and beyond.
7 Shorts Trends Every Fashion Person Is Wearing in 2026
1. Tailored
Style Notes: When it gets too hot for tailored trousers, I turn to shorts in this smart silhouette to see me through until early autumn. Spotted on the runway from the likes of Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss, they make for the perfect dressed-up alt to trousers that you can easily wear to the office or a summer evening out.
Shop the Trend:
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pleated Cotton Short
Straight from the runway.
H&M
Belted Tailored Shorts
These look way more expensive than their £23 price tag.
ANINE BING
Brice Pleated Wool-Blend Shorts
Wear with loafers, trainers and sandals alike.
Reiss
Linen-Blend Tailored Shorts
I want the entire suit.
2. Lace
Style Notes: Once considered drab or even rather frumpy, lace is now one of the it fabrications of the season. We've already seen lace take over the blouse, skirt and dress world, and it looks like shorts in this vintage-inspired print are set to dominate summer 2026. It’s versatile, classic and most importantly, looks (and feels!) cool throughout the warmer weather.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Sequin Lace Shorts
Wear with a tank top and flip-flops in the day, and a blouse and kitten heels in the evening.